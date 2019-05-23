Chatra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh wins

Chatra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 13,12,545 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,16,031

Male electors: 6,96,514

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Chatra (SC), Simaria (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Manika (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: RJD candidate Dhirendra Agarwal won the 2004 election, beating JD(U)’s Inder Singh Namdhari by more than 18,000 votes. However, Namdhari made his comeback as an independent candidate in 2009 Congress’ Dhiraj Prasad Sahu. The BJP finally came to power in 2014, when Sunil Kumar Singh won the seat, leaving Sahu high and dry.

Demographics: The Chatra parliamentary constituency is spread across Chatra district and parts of Latehar and Palamu. Chatra district is spread across 3706 square kilometres and has a population of 10.42 lakh as per Census 2011. It has a sex ratio of 951 females for every 1,000 males and a literacy rate of 60.18 percent. It is a Hindu-majority district with 9.03 lakh people following the religion. Almost 90 percent of the population depends on agriculture in the district. Latehar district has a population of 3.70 lakh people, as per the latest Census. Its literacy rate is 59.51 percent. It is a predominantly tribal district with more than 66 percent of the population comprising SCs and STs. It is the richest district in terms of forest resources. Located in the northwestern part of the state, Palamu has a population of nearly 19.4 lakh people and a literacy rate of 63.63 percent, as per Census 2011.

