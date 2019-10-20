Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chandvad profile: BJP's Rahul Aher defends seat against Congress' Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal

Chandvad Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Chandvad

Constituency Number—118

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors— 277564

Female Electors—131706

Male Electors—145858

Third Gender—0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections— In 1999, Kasliwal Jaichand Deepchand of BJP lost to Kotwal Shirish kumar Vasantrao of NCP who won with 61,333 votes. Kotwal Shirish kumar Vasantrao, an independent candidate won the assembly elections of 2009. He defeated Bhalerao Uttam (Baba) Ganpat of NCP, the 2004 elections winner. Vasantrao received 57655 votes as against Ganpat's 39345 votes. In 2014, BJP rose to power when Dr. Aher Rahul Daultrao won with 54,946 votes defeating Kotwal Shirishkumar Vasantrao. This year, Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal from Congress party will be contesting the elections against BJP candidate Dr Rahul Aher for the seat.

Demographics — One of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra, Chandvad belongs to Dindori parliamentary constituency.

