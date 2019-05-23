Co-presented by


Chandrapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:29:32 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
APOI Nitesh Anandrao Dongre 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Dr. Gautam Ganpat Nagrale 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Madavi Dashrath Pandurang 0 Votes 0% Votes
PBI Madhukar Vitthal Nistane 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGP Shedmake Namdeo Manikrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Adv. Rajendra Shriramji Mahadole 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shushil Segoji Wasnik 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Namdo Keshao Kinake 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arvind Nanaji Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Milind Pralhad Dahiwale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajendra Krishnarao Hajare 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ahir Hansraj Gangaram 0 Votes 0% Votes
Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,93,690

Female electors: 8,32,591

Male electors: 9,21,099

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Gadchiroli Assembly segment was removed in 2008. Wani Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Rajura, Chandrapur (SC), Ballarpur, Warora, Wani, Arni (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold as Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has been the MP since 2004. Prior to that, Nareshkumar Chunnalal Puglia was the Congress MP from the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts. Part of Vidarbha, Yavatmal district has a high rate of farmer suicides. It has a population of 27,72,348. The region receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:29:32 IST

