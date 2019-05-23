Chandrapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 17,93,690

Female electors: 8,32,591

Male electors: 9,21,099

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Gadchiroli Assembly segment was removed in 2008. Wani Assembly segment was added from erstwhile Yavatmal Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Rajura, Chandrapur (SC), Ballarpur, Warora, Wani, Arni (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold as Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has been the MP since 2004. Prior to that, Nareshkumar Chunnalal Puglia was the Congress MP from the seat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts. Part of Vidarbha, Yavatmal district has a high rate of farmer suicides. It has a population of 27,72,348. The region receives aid from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.