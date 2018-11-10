Chandrababu Naidu's initiative to build Opposition unity will meet with 'spectacular success', says V Narayanasamy

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the initiative of Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu to bring together Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year would meet with "spectacular success."

Talking to reporters, Narayanasamy said, "Chandrababu Naidu has embarked upon a very good effort to establish a secular front government following the Parliamentary polls next year."

"The move will definitely meet with success and it is compulsion of time that the secular parties should save the nation and democracy from the BJP as the current rule by NDA government at the Centre has caused havoc in several sectors," he said.

The wrong economic policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed the country backward, he alleged.

The chief minister urged all the secular parties to come under one platform to save the nation.

Narayanasamy said the DMK, an alliance partner of the Congress would field its candidate in Thattanchavady Assembly segment which had fallen vacant following disqualification of the sitting AINRC legislator Ashok Anand. A CBI court had convicted Ashok Anand along with his father C Anandan in the disproportionate assets case on 30 October.

He was disqualified in the wake of the conviction following which the territorial assembly Speaker V Vaithilingam issued a notification recently declaring the Thattanchavady seat as vacant.

Noting that DMK had unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2016 Assembly poll, Narayanasamy said, "hence, the DMK is entitled to field its candidate. Congress would extend its support to the nominee of the DMK" to emerge victorious.

TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is trying to unite Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the coming general elections, had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and DMK Chief MK Stalin.