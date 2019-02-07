Chandrababu Naidu slams YSR Congress and TRS for not supporting Mamata Banerjee's dharna against Centre

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party and K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) for not supporting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her 'dharna' against the Centre.

During his speech in the state Assembly, the Chief Minister said: "Narendra Modi is spoiling the entire nation. When the Centre targetted Mamata Banerjee, only two parties in India did not oppose the Centre- YSRCP and TRS. That itself is evidence of the fact that these parties are colluding with the BJP. The three Modies are conspiring against the state. (Narendra Modi, Middle Modi KCR, Small Modi Jagan)."

A full-blown face-off between the Mamata Banerjee government and the Centre erupted after a CBI team attempted to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for his alleged connection in the Saradha chit fund case. However, CBI officials were unceremoniously denied entry to the Kolkata to cop's residence and detained.

Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Banerjee started a sit-in on the night of 3 February to protest, in what her Trinamool Congress party called a "coup" by the Modi government. However, Banerjee ended her fast on 5 February.

Meanwhile, sharing plans made to develop Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said: "Vision, Innovation, Accountability, Digitalization, Uberization, Convergence, Technology – VIADUCT is our new mantra for the overall development of the state. We are working with perfect planning in this direction."

He also voiced hope that Andhra Pradesh will be one of the top three states of India by 2022, the top state of India by 2029, and an international standards state by 2050. Talking about the efforts undertaken by the state government for youth in the state, Naidu said: "We are already giving unemployment allowance of Rs 1000 to the youth.

From the 1 March, we will give unemployment allowance at an increased level of Rs 2000." "We are providing welfare insurance scheme under Chandranna Bima Yojana to 2.10 lakh families. We are directly giving pensions, insurance, and other schemes. We are providing quality food at Rs 5 only through Anna Canteens,' he added.

