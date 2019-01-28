Chandrababu Naidu says protests in Madurai reflect nation's mood against BJP, claims Modi will face opposition in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu reflected the "mood of the nation", Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Monday.

"The Tamilians protested with black flags and balloons, against the neglect of the state that suffered damages in cyclone Gaja," Naidu told his party leaders during a tele-conference in Amaravati, warning Modi would face much severe protests in Andhra Pradesh.

"The protests in Madurai reflected the mood of the nation against the BJP. Compared to Tamil Nadu, the Centre did grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said.

"Modi and (Amit) Shah will face much severe protests and opposition if they visit Andhra Pradesh," he asserted.

He said there was every need to save the country and also fight for the rights of the states.

"We should work with the sole objective of defeating the BJP," he told the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rank and file.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) cadres, led by party founder Vaiko had on Sunday staged a protest against Modi in Madurai, accusing him of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Lashing out at his brother and former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, whose son Hitesh was about to join the opposition YSR Congress, Naidu alleged that the Daggubati family was joining the YSRC only for power.

"There is no party that Daggubati did not join. Starting with the RSS, Daggubati (Venkateswara Rao) joined BJP, TDP, Congress, (again) BJP and now YSRC," Naidu said.

"She (Daggubati Purandeswari) was a Central minister in the Congress government and he was an MLA. They then joined the BJP and now are going to YSRC," Naidu added.

Purandeswari is the chief minister's sister-in-law.

"Their defections are only for the sake of power. They used NTR out of sheer opportunism and brought disgrace to the legend. Now, they are joining YSRC. We should expose their hollowness," the TDP chief told his party men.

