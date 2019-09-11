Chandrababu Naidu house arrest LIVE updates: Blockage of food for victims of political violence is proof of the government's ruthlessness, says TDP chief

Chandrababu Naidu house arrest LATEST updates: TDP chief hits out at ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh on Twitter, saying "Prohibition of food for the victims of rehabilitation is a testament to the relentlessness of the government." He further alleged that blocking the peaceful rally 'Chalo Atmakur', is the pinnacle of the ruling government dictatorship.

Accusing the ruling YSR Congress of attacking BJP workers in Palnadu, former TDP spokesperson and BJP leader, Lanka Dinakar on said that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy must take strict action against his party workers for carrying out such attacks in the region. "Unfortunately, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the ruling government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying out physical attacks on the political opponents, most particularly in Palnadu region. Such kind of politics should not be allowed. The Chief Minister must take stringent action against his party workers. BJP condemns these attacks," he said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.

Journalists are being blocked by the police from inquiring about what is happening in Chandrababu Naidu's residence, claims TDP.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Damodar Goutam Sawang explains that Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive custody as 'his actions are increasing tensions and creating disturbance to law and order in the Palnadu region of Guntur district'.

The DGP further clarified, that the police didn’t take him into preventive custody for fighting against policies of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP National General Secretary took to Twitter to slam YSRCP govt, alleges Jaganmohan Reddy deeply insecure about people finding out the truth about the atrocities of his party members.

"This government is violating human rights and fundamental rights. I am warning the government and I am warning police: You cannot play this type of politics. You cannot control us by arresting. Whenever they allow me, I'll continue Chalo Atmakur," asserts TDP chief while addressing the media under house arrest.

Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu tries to defy detention orders and move out of his house reports CNN New18. Police lock the gate with ropes to stop the former chief minister from leaving his residence.

TDP chief's son, Nara Lokesh attacked the ruling YSR Congress government in Andra Pradesh saying,"This is dictatorship, we are being stopped in an undemocratic way." He alleged TDP leaders and workers were being harassed. "YSRCP MLAs are openly threatening us, saying police is with them." he added.

Former chief minister condemned the arbitrary arrests made by the police, claimed the government was trying to stop the peaceful rally from taking place.

Speaking to the leaders in a teleconference this morning, Naidu said that the government is using force to mute the voices questioning attacks on TDP cadre and stated that the government has obstructed the supply of food to the people in the camp and hence ordered the cadre to take up a 12-hour hunger strike from 8 am to 8 pm along with him on Wednesday, say reports.

In Guntur district, Section 144 under CrPc has been imposed in Palnadu areas where TDP party workers are to hold 'Chalo Atamkur' rally against the ruling YSR Congress. The ruling party in the state, in retaliation, has also called for a rally in the same area, reports The News Minute.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday morning put under preventive detention at a time when he along with his party workers were set to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister following the house arrest sat on a hunger strike to protest against the said move.

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu isn't being allowed to meet media. He has been put under preventive custody at his house in view of party's ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally today called against alleged political violence by YSRCP. #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/punDvy6pFT — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

Naidu sat on a fast at around 8 am and will continue till 8 pm.

His son was also put under preventive detention at their residence, following an altercation with the police.

Meanwhile, party leaders and workers who were on their way to Naidu's residence were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody. Further, section 144 was imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala.

Andhra Pradesh police have put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally following political violence allegations made by YSRCP. Police said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Meanwhile, TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.

With inputs from ANI