Chandrababu Naidu house arrest LIVE updates: Blockage of food for victims of political violence is proof of the government's ruthlessness, says TDP chief

Chandrababu Naidu house arrest LATEST updates: TDP chief hits out at ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh on Twitter, saying "Prohibition of food for the victims of rehabilitation is a testament to the relentlessness of the government." He further alleged that blocking the peaceful rally 'Chalo Atmakur', is the pinnacle of the ruling government dictatorship.
Accusing the ruling YSR Congress of attacking BJP workers in Palnadu, former TDP spokesperson and BJP leader, Lanka Dinakar on said that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy must take strict action against his party workers for carrying out such attacks in the region. "Unfortunately, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the ruling government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying out physical attacks on the political opponents, most particularly in Palnadu region. Such kind of politics should not be allowed. The Chief Minister must take stringent action against his party workers. BJP condemns these attacks," he said while speaking to ANI in Hyderabad.
Journalists are being blocked by the police from inquiring about what is happening in Chandrababu Naidu's residence, claims TDP.
Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Damodar Goutam Sawang explains that Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive custody as 'his actions are increasing tensions and creating disturbance to law and order in the Palnadu region of Guntur district'.
The DGP further clarified, that the police didn’t take him into preventive custody for fighting against policies of Government of Andhra Pradesh.
Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, TDP National General Secretary took to Twitter to slam YSRCP govt, alleges Jaganmohan Reddy deeply insecure about people finding out the truth about the atrocities of his party members.
"This government is violating human rights and fundamental rights. I am warning the government and I am warning police: You cannot play this type of politics. You cannot control us by arresting. Whenever they allow me, I'll continue Chalo Atmakur," asserts TDP chief while addressing the media under house arrest.
Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu tries to defy detention orders and move out of his house reports CNN New18. Police lock the gate with ropes to stop the former chief minister from leaving his residence.
TDP chief's son, Nara Lokesh attacked the ruling YSR Congress government in Andra Pradesh saying,"This is dictatorship, we are being stopped in an undemocratic way." He alleged TDP leaders and workers were being harassed. "YSRCP MLAs are openly threatening us, saying police is with them." he added.
Former chief minister condemned the arbitrary arrests made by the police, claimed the government was trying to stop the peaceful rally from taking place.
Speaking to the leaders in a teleconference this morning, Naidu said that the government is using force to mute the voices questioning attacks on TDP cadre and stated that the government has obstructed the supply of food to the people in the camp and hence ordered the cadre to take up a 12-hour hunger strike from 8 am to 8 pm along with him on Wednesday, say reports.
In Guntur district, Section 144 under CrPc has been imposed in Palnadu areas where TDP party workers are to hold 'Chalo Atamkur' rally against the ruling YSR Congress. The ruling party in the state, in retaliation, has also called for a rally in the same area, reports The News Minute.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday morning put under preventive detention at a time when he along with his party workers were set to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.
The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister following the house arrest sat on a hunger strike to protest against the said move.
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu isn't being allowed to meet media. He has been put under preventive custody at his house in view of party's ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally today called against alleged political violence by YSRCP. #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/punDvy6pFT
Naidu sat on a fast at around 8 am and will continue till 8 pm.
His son was also put under preventive detention at their residence, following an altercation with the police.
Meanwhile, party leaders and workers who were on their way to Naidu's residence were stopped by police and taken into preventive custody. Further, section 144 was imposed in Narasaraopeta, Sattenapalle, Palnadu and Gurajala.
Andhra Pradesh police have put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally following political violence allegations made by YSRCP. Police said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.
Meanwhile, TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.
What is the significance of Palnadu region?
The Palnadu region includes parts of Guntur and Prakasam districts, like Gurajala and Markapur. Last week, the TDP had set up a ‘rehabilitation shelter’ in Guntur for party sympathisers who were allegedly attacked by members and supporters Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP. Alleging that people have been driven out of their villages by the YSRCP in the past 110 days – since they came to power – TDP President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called for a public rally on 11 September, reports The News Minute.
TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more. The party had claimed that the violent acts have risen in Palnadu region of the state since the declaration of Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results.
The TDP leaders will visit the rehabilitation centre at the party headquarters in Guntur district to meet the victims who had to flee their villages due to alleged attacks by the political workers.
Govt denying fundamental rights of people, says TDP Parliamentary leader
TDP Parliamentary leader, Jayadev Galla hits out at the state government, by saying that the government is denying the people of Andhra Pradesh their fundamental rights given by the Constitution of India.
In photos: Police lock main gate of Naidu's home
The police had locked the main gate of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister's residence with ropes as Naidu was trying to leave for the 'Chalo Atmakur' rally despite being put under preventive custody.
Naidu never cared for Palnadu region, alleges YSRCP MLA
YSRCP MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy slammed Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the TDP chief never cared for development of the Palnadu region when he was in power, reports Times of India.
"Palnadu was developed only by Kasu Brahmananda Reddy and YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Development picked up pace in the region under YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government," says Reddy.
Behind today’s face off is TDP’s relentless claims of vendetta politics, a camp for ‘victim’ party workers
"Post-election violence is not totally unheard of in Andhra Pradesh, but it was never as fierce, sustained and no-holds-barred as it has been this time. Immediately after the new government was sworn-in, the supporters of the ruling party allegedly constructed a wall to stop TDP supporters from using a road in Ponugupadu village in Guntur district. Reports also appeared in the media about roads being destroyed in parts of villages where voters were suspected to be sympathetic to TDP.
Since then, the TDP has been alleging continued violence against its workers with the police acting at the behest of the YSR Congress. The Opposition party last week set up a rehabilitation centre for the 'victims of the ruling party' in Guntur district. The ruling party retorted that the so-called victims were 'paid artists'."
Read the full report here
TDP-YSR Congress rivalry turns Andhra Pradesh into battlefiled
With the current rallies being held in Andhra Pradesh, the state is turning into a battlefiled with the two rival parties, TPD and YSRC accusing each other for 'political violence'. A Firstpost article notes, "The former chief minister claimed that around 565 incidents of violence against TDP workers across the state were reported, in which 10 party activists were killed. As many as 28 persons were arrested for posts on social media against the ruling party, while 52 false cases were foisted against party sympathisers, he alleged. Cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were filed against seven former MLAs of the TDP. Most of the incidents of violence occurred in Guntur district in which the capital Amaravati is located and also in Anantapur district."
Read the full report here
Kashmir or Andhra?: TDP MP Kesineni Nani tweets pictures of protest
Vijaywada TDP MP Kesineni Nani tweets pictures from the protest, questioning Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy about the arrests, comparing it with Kashmir.
Nara Lokesh calls on all TPD workers to support rally
"TDP does not back down to such threats. Even if the police make illegal cases and arrests. Our foot is already up." tweets former chief minister's son Nara Lokesh while under house arrest.
Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh calls house arrest of TDP leaders 'murder of democracy'
TDP leader Nara Lokesh further alleges, "The ruling party is trying to strangulate our party across Andhra Pradesh. We were doing our activities in a democratic manner but our entire leadership was put under house arrest. This is the murder of democracy."
TDP MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad put under preventive detention
TDP MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad has also been put under house arrest in Uyyuru, in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district in view of today's rallies.
Andhra Pradesh Police stop TDP supporters en route ex-CM's residence
TDP workers en route to Chandrababu Naidu's residence stopped by the police, taken into preventive custody.
