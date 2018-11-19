Chandrababu Naidu announces postponement of Opposition conclave after meeting Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced postponement of a 22 November Opposition conclave in Delhi to chalk out details of the proposed anti-BJP front.

Emerging from an hour-long meeting with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Naidu told reporters that the fresh date for the meeting of non-BJP parties will be announced very soon.

Flanked by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Naidu attacked the NDA government at the Centre alleging that institutions like the CBI, ED, Income Tax department, RBI and CAG are under "severe pressure".

Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal governments had on Friday withdrawn the 'general consent' accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in their states.

"We wanted to meet on 22 November earlier because of the elections... We wanted to make it before Parliament (winter) session," Naidu said.

"Those who are opposing the BJP will join and discuss. We will chalk out a programme to move forward and take this momentum further on the agenda to protect the nation," the TDP chief said, adding the fresh date for the meeting will be decided very soon.