Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:55:09 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Ravi Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Munna Lal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Farha Deeba 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pankaj Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shahid Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Harsh Vardhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
ESP Mohd. Irfan Javed Qureshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Kamal Kishor 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSMP Inder Sen 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Ashok Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RRP Anil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jugal Kishor 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Saurabh Ranjan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Richa Katiyar Kanaujia 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSRD Vishal Khanna 0 Votes 0% Votes
KSBD Ravindra 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Dheer Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRISM Deepti Chopra 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Virender Pratap Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKVP Sharestha Arora 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Pankaj Kumar Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
RNMP Sohan Lal Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLSP Suman Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Sameer Mirza 0 Votes 0% Votes
PBI Satdev Jain 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Jai Prakash Agarwal 0 Votes 0% Votes
Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,47,228 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,55,911

Male electors: 7,91,317

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Adarsh Nagar, Model Town, and Wazirpur Assembly seats were added from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, and Tri Nagar Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved post-delimitation. Sadar Bazar and Model Town Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Delhi Sadar Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vijay Goel won the seat 1999. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal defeated BJP leader Smriti Zubin. Sibal also won the seat 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Harsh Vardhan won, defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashutosh.

Demographics: Muslim voters are generally the deciding factor for the constituency along with the Baniya community that occupies nearly 40 percent of the constituency. The constituency has a Muslim voter base of 15 percent, which was 30 percent before delimitation. The percentage of Scheduled Castes and OBCs have gone up to around 25 percent and 20 percent respectively after 2008. The Vaish community accounts for around 15 percent of the population.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:55:09 IST

