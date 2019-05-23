Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,47,228 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,55,911

Male electors: 7,91,317

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Adarsh Nagar, Model Town, and Wazirpur Assembly seats were added from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, and Tri Nagar Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Outer Delhi Lok Sabha seat which was dissolved post-delimitation. Sadar Bazar and Model Town Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Delhi Sadar Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Vijay Goel won the seat 1999. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal defeated BJP leader Smriti Zubin. Sibal also won the seat 2009. In 2014, BJP leader Harsh Vardhan won, defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashutosh.

Demographics: Muslim voters are generally the deciding factor for the constituency along with the Baniya community that occupies nearly 40 percent of the constituency. The constituency has a Muslim voter base of 15 percent, which was 30 percent before delimitation. The percentage of Scheduled Castes and OBCs have gone up to around 25 percent and 20 percent respectively after 2008. The Vaish community accounts for around 15 percent of the population.

