Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chandivali profile: Congress' Naseem Khan seeks re-election in three-cornered contest with Shiv Sena, MNS

Chandivali Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Chandivali

Constituency Number— 168

District Name— Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 378000

Female Electors— 160460

Male Electors— 217536

Third Gender—4

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Khan Mohd. Arif (Naseem) won this seat with votes against Shiv Sena candidate Singh Santosh Ramniwas who received 43,672 votes. In 2009 elections, the current MLA defeated MNS candidate Shri. Dilip Bhausaheb Lande with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Bhausaheb Lande and MNS candidate Sumeet Pandurang Baraskar will challenge the present MLA Khan Mohammed Arif (Naseem) for this seat.

Demographics—Chandivali is an upmarket residential neighbourhood in suburbs of Mumbai. It is an an IT Hub with multi national companies, banks and educational institutions.