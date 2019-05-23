Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 10:32:32 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Manjeet Singh Bohat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yogesh Dhingra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raj Kamal Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Boota Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prem Lata 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Devi Sirohi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nidhi Kansal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Parveen Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunita 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABAP Jyoti 0 Votes 0% Votes
RLKP Nawab Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
SVSP Bhupinder Kaur 0 Votes 0% Votes
HSS Jagdish Kumar Nidan 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Gurmail Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
CKAP Avinash Singh Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tejinder Singh Walia 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karan Vasudeva 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Sharmila Johari 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Satybir Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Sandeep Bidla 0 Votes 0% Votes
SAKP Shambhu 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Lashkar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Mukesh Pachara 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJKP Yograj Sahota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Ramneet 0 Votes 0% Votes
JRSP Satish Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRWP Sarabjeet Singh Sohal 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAAP Harmohan Dhawan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akhlesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uday Raj 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP(A) Subhash Tamoli 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Subhash Chander Goyal 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Pawan Kumar Bansal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJSMP Sanjay Balaan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kirron Kher 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 6,15,214 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,81,593

Male electors: 3,33,621

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the year 2006, the Department of Local Government, Chandigarh Administration revised its delimitation order in respect of the municipal area of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh for the purpose of holding General Election towards of the corporation.

Results in the last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal held the constituency for 15 years till 2014. In 1999, he beat BJP’s Krishan Lal Sharma by a margin of more than 5,000 votes. In 2004 and 2009, he defeated BJP candidate Satya Pal Jain. However, actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher came to power on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Union Territory of Chandigarh. With a population of 10,55,450 people, Chandigarh constituency comprises 1,99,086 people from the Scheduled Castes. It has a literacy rate of 86 percent. It is a Hindu-majority district (80.77 percent), followed by Sikhs at 13.1 percent and Muslims at 4.87 percent.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 10:32:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile