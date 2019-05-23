Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 6,15,214 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,81,593

Male electors: 3,33,621

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In the year 2006, the Department of Local Government, Chandigarh Administration revised its delimitation order in respect of the municipal area of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh for the purpose of holding General Election towards of the corporation.

Results in the last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal held the constituency for 15 years till 2014. In 1999, he beat BJP’s Krishan Lal Sharma by a margin of more than 5,000 votes. In 2004 and 2009, he defeated BJP candidate Satya Pal Jain. However, actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher came to power on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire Union Territory of Chandigarh. With a population of 10,55,450 people, Chandigarh constituency comprises 1,99,086 people from the Scheduled Castes. It has a literacy rate of 86 percent. It is a Hindu-majority district (80.77 percent), followed by Sikhs at 13.1 percent and Muslims at 4.87 percent.

