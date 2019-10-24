Chandgad Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chandgad Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Chandgad

Constituency Number—271

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—318912

Female Electors—159316

Male Electors—159593

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and the NCP candidate, Desai Kupakar Sandhyadevi Krishnarao has consistently won elections since 2009.

In 2014, Sandhyadevi gained 51,599 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Narsingrao Gurunath Patil’s 43,400 votes for the seat and won the election.

In 2013, Sandhyadevi contested against the SWP candidate Ganddyanavar Ranjendra Shamrao’s 68,639 votes and won with a landslide 93,486 votes.

In 2009, NCP candidate Desai Krishnarao Rakhamajirao alias Babasaheb Kupekar secured 64,194 votes against JSS candidate Gopalrao Motiram Patil’s 58,862 votes and won the election.

In 2004, JSS candidate Patil Narsingrao Gurunath won 47,738 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Patil Bhamaru Subarao’s 47,727 votes by a minimum margin of votes.

In 1999, NCP candidate Patil Narsingrao Gurunath won the election by securing 59,805 votes against an independent candidate Bharmu Subarao Patil’s 52,749 votes.

In 2019, Kupekar Sangrmsinh Alias Sangramsinh Bhageshwarrao Desai of Shiv Sena, Rajesh Narasingrao Patil of NCP, and Shrikant Arjun Kamble of BSP among others will be challenging each other for the seat.

