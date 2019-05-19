Chanakya Exit Poll Results 2019 India LIVE updates: In Himachal Pradesh, pollster predicts 4 seats for BJP, Congress may fail to open account

Chanakya Exit Poll Results 2019 India LATEST updates:

Today's Chanakya forecasts 38 seats for BJP in Maharashtra. The Congress is predicted to win 10 seats, according to the pollster. Today's Chanakya forecasts 10 seats for BJP in Assam. The Congress is predicted to win just 3 seats, according to the pollster.

Today's Chanakya forecasts 9 seats for BJP in Chhattisgarh. The Congress is predicted to win just 2 seats, according to the pollster.

Today's Chanakya forecasts 23 seats for BJP in Karnataka. The Congress is predicted to win 5 seats, according to the pollster.

Today's Chanakya predicts that BJP will nab 26 seats and completely dominate Gujarat while the Congress is likely to win a paltry two seats in the state.

As voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election concludes Sunday, Today's Chanakya is set to release its predictions after six pm. All exit polls in 2014 did predict that the NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi would become the single-largest coalition. However, they failed to predict the scale and intensity of the victory. Not only did they underestimate the BJP but also overestimate the seat tally for the Congress-led UPA.

Of the six main pollsters in 2014, the News24-Chanakya proved to be the most accurate. The News24-Chanakya poll predicted 340 seats for the NDA while the coalition won 336 seats. The India TV-C Voter exit poll too gave a simple majority to the NDA – 289 seats. Two other exit polls — India Today-Cicero and CNN-IBN CSDS — too gave the most number of seats to the NDA. However, their tallies fell just short of the halfway mark of 272. While the India Today-Cicero exit poll gave a minimum of 261 seats (plus or minus 11 seats) to the NDA, CNN-IBN-CSDS poll gave a minimum of 270 seats to the alliance. On the other hand, exit polls did predict the defeat of the UPA but failed to predict the scale of the debacle.

In fact, the Times Now-ORG India exit poll predicted 148 seats for the UPA. ABP News-Nielsen gave 97 seats to the Congress-led alliance while News24-Chanakya gave only 70 seats. Ultimately, Congress won a paltry 44 seats in Parliament.

