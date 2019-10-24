Chalisgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chalisgaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Chalisgaon

Constituency Number – 17

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 3,41,455

Female Electors –1,60,386

Male Electors – 1,81,050

Third Gender – 19

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – The Assembly seat has been under BJP control since 1990 (except for 2009). NCP's Rajiv Anil Deshmukh had pulled a surprise win in 2009 by defeating BJP candidate Rathod Wadilal Parashram by nearly 8,000 votes. This was the first time since 1990 when a non-BJP candidate had won the seat. However, BJP's Unmesh B Patil wrested control of the saffron bastion in 2014 by defeating Deshmukh by over 22,000 seats. The seat was reserved under Scheduled Caste category till 2004. Ghode Sahebrao Sitaram of BJP won the seat consecutively three times between 1995 to 2004. BJP's Iwhawar Ramchandra Jadhav had won the seat in 1990.

This year, the BJP has fielded Mangesh Ramesh Chavhan from the seat while Deshmukh is once again NCP's candidate for the constituency.

Demographics – As of 2011, the total population of Chalisgaon is 414,879. This city is the 2nd largest tehsil of Jalgaon district. The well-known mathematician Bhaskaracharya belonged to Chalisgaon.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .