Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Benny Behanan of Congress wins

Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 9,90,607 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,00,695

Male electors: 4,89,912

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, formed in 2008. The Mukundapuram constituency was dissolved as part of the delimitations of constituencies order, 2008. It became an assembly segment in the newly formed Chalakudy constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kaipamangalam, Chalakuddy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva, Kunnathunad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: KP Dhanapalam of Congress won the first Lok Sabha election for the constituency in 2009. Thereafter, independent candidate Innocent won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Of the seven segments in this constituency, three falls under the Thrissur district and four under the Ernakulam district. While Thrissur has a population of 32 lakh, Ernakulam has a population of 33 lakh, according to the 2011 Census. LDF has decided to field film actor Innocent for a second term.

