Chalakudy Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Benny Behanan of Congress wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:44:16 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON Benny Behanan 473,444 Votes 48% Votes
CPI(M) Innocent 341,170 Votes 34% Votes
BJP A N Radhakrishnan 154,159 Votes 16% Votes
NOTA Nota 7,578 Votes 1% Votes
SDPI P P Moideen Kunju 4,687 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Johnson N 2,131 Votes 0% Votes
PDP Mujeeb Rahman T A 1,467 Votes 0% Votes
IND M R Sathyadevan 1,432 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subramanian 1,000 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Adv Suja Antony 930 Votes 0% Votes
MCPI(U) Jose Thomas 871 Votes 0% Votes
IND Fredy Jackson Pereira 682 Votes 0% Votes
IND Johnson K C 355 Votes 0% Votes
IND Noby Augustine 318 Votes 0% Votes
Chalakudy Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 9,90,607 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,00,695

Male electors: 4,89,912

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, formed in 2008. The Mukundapuram constituency was dissolved as part of the delimitations of constituencies order, 2008. It became an assembly segment in the newly formed Chalakudy constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kaipamangalam, Chalakuddy, Kodungallur, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva, Kunnathunad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: KP Dhanapalam of Congress won the first Lok Sabha election for the constituency in 2009. Thereafter, independent candidate Innocent won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Of the seven segments in this constituency, three falls under the Thrissur district and four under the Ernakulam district. While Thrissur has a population of 32 lakh, Ernakulam has a population of 33 lakh, according to the 2011 Census. LDF has decided to field film actor Innocent for a second term.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:44:16 IST

