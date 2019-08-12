Centre should act thoughtfully else Kashmir will slip out of our hands: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on abrogation of Article 370

Sehore: Asserting that saving Kashmir is their prime focus, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has appealed prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to act "thoughtfully" or else "Kashmir will slip out of our hands".

Referring to an international media report, Singh on Sunday said, "See what is happening in Srinagar and Kashmir. Refer to the international media and see what is happening in Kashmir. They (government) have burnt their hands in fire by abolishing Article 370, saving Kashmir is our primary focus. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Ajit Doval ji to work thoughtfully otherwise Kashmir will slip out of our hands."

Singh also responded on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remark that "former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was 'criminal' who committed the crime of imposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also of announcing 'cease-fire' in war with Pakistan".

"Nehru ji ke pairon ki dhool bhi nahi hain Shivraj, sharam aani chahiye unko (Shivraj is not even the dust of Nehru's feet, he should be ashamed)," the Congress leader said.

Parliament has revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.