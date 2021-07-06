Centre changes governors in eight states; Thawarchand Gehlot is new Karnataka governor, Bandaru Dattatreya shifted to Haryana
Kambhampati Hari Babu, Lok Sabha MP from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram in place of PS Sreedharan Pillai, who has been shifted to Goa.
In a major reshuffle, the Union government on Tuesday appointed Cabinet Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Thaawar Chand Gehlot as the Governor of Karnataka.
The Raj Bhavans in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh will have Mangubhai Chhaganbhai and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as their new incumbents respectively.
Satyadev Narayan Arya, who was holding charge as the Governor of Haryana, will now replace his Tripura counterpart Ramesh Bais in Agartala. Bais will now perform his gubernatorial role at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana. His previous stint as Governor was in the hill state Himachal Pradesh.
Who gets charge where:
- Thawarchand Gehlot is appointed as the Governor of Karnataka
- Hari Babu Kambhampati is appointed as the Governor of Mizoram
- Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel is designated as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh
- Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar is appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh
- PS Sreedharan Pillai is transferred and appointed as the Governor of Goa
- Satyadev Narayan Arya is transferred and appointed as the Governor of Tripura
- Ramesh Bais is transferred as the Governor of Jharkhand
- Bandaru Dattatreya is appointed as the Governor of Haryana
The appointment of the new governors assumes significance amid speculations growing rife over an impending Union Cabinet reshuffle, the first one since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge for the second time in May 2019.
