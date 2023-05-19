Politics

Kejriwal vs LG: Centre brings ordinance to set up authority on Delhi Services days after SC verdict

On 11 May, SC ruled that Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of Services except for matters related to public order, police, and land. Before the top court's verdict, Services department was under Delhi LG's control

FP Staff May 19, 2023 23:53:32 IST
The Centre on Friday passed an ordinance to constitute the ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi.

This NCCSA of the Delhi chief minister, chief secretary, and home secretary of the Delhi Government.

They will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi Govt. The order reads, “Provided also that in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the Lieutenant Governor shall be final.”

On 11 May, the apex court pronounced that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of Services except for matters related to public order, police, and land.

Before the top court’s verdict, the Services department was under the control of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

