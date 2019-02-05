CBI-Mamata row: Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out again as TMC, other Opposition MPs disrupt House

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were washed out for the second day in a row amid protests by Opposition parties, including TMC, SP and Congress, over alleged misuse of the CBI in West Bengal.

As soon as the House resumed proceedings in the afternoon, members of the TMC, SP and Congress trooped into the Well, raising slogans like "Save the Constitution, Save the Nation".

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said Opposition members can raise issues under laid down rules and procedures of the House, and they should allow a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address. He said there is no limit on the scope of discussion on an issue under rules.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel said there was no morality in protesting in Parliament as the Supreme Court order on the issue has already been issued.

When the Opposition did not relent, the deputy chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid protests. Besides TMC members, Congress members, too, were on their feet.

As repeated request for continuation of scheduled business went unheard, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Soon after ministers laid the listed papers on the table, TMC member Derek O'Brien sought to raise the CBI issue. The Rajya Sabha chairman said he had not accepted the notices given by different members on this issue, but permitted Derek O'Brien to speak on the matter during Zero Hour.

However, some other members started raising their points, and Congress members were on their feet.

Asking members to maintain order in the House, Naidu had said all issues could be raised while debating the president's address to the joint session of Parliament.

Members from the TMC and some other Opposition parties started shouting slogans and trooped into the Well. Some Congress members were in the aisle before the Rajya Sabha was adjourned.

Goel also urged members to start a discussion on the president's address and said a constitutional crisis was being created in West Bengal.

