The Delhi Chief Minister on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Centre for filing false cases against his deputy Manish Sisodia and said that the CBI have orders from the top to hassle the Delhi government.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Centre for filing false cases against his deputy Manish Sisodia and said that the CBI have orders from the top to hassle the Delhi government.

"CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to harass us. Obstacles will come but work won't stop," said Kejriwal.

CBI is doing its work, there is no need to be scared. We should let CBI do its work, they have an order from the top to hassle us. Obstacles will come but work won't stop: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/fhplFADPDs — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The CBI has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

Referring to the New York Times article on Delhi Model of school education, Kejriwal said on a day when the Delhi government and Sisodia are being globally lauded for their work in education sector the Centre has gifted his colleague with the CBI raids at his residence.

"Today Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. So, there'll be a lot of obstacles. It wasn't easy to appear on the front page of New York Times and bring an education revolution in Delhi," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Today Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. So, there'll be a lot of obstacles. It wasn't easy to appear on the front page of New York Times &bring an Education Revolution in Delhi: CM Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/20cBvzhAvA — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

He said that this wasn't the first time AAP leaders were being raided and false cases being lodged against them.

"In the last seven years, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now," he added.

Talking about the mission Make India No 1, he issued a number 9510001000 asking citizens to send a missed call to join the mission to make India No. 1 in the world.

"I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the police detained AAP workers who gathered outside Sisodia's residence where CBI raids are underway.

#WATCH | Police detained AAP workers who gathered outside Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. A worker says, "They're announcing that they've imposed Sec 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved, we don't what do they fear. The more they stop us, the bigger we'll grow." pic.twitter.com/a29Esh51Q5 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

"They're announcing that they've imposed Section 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved, we don't know what do they fear. The more they stop us, the bigger we'll grow," said a party worker.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.