Caught on video: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait attacked with black ink

The former BKU spokesperson was at a press meet in Bengaluru to provide clarification about a video, which purportedly showed a farmer leader asking for money

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was attacked with a microphone and then ink was thrown on him at an event organised by a farmers' organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday.

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Visuals from the scene showed Tikait with black ink on his turban, face, kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and some of the people present at the gathering leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government. "The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait told reporters. He added that he was not provided any security cover.

It has also been reported that one of the attackers allegedly shouted slogans saying, "Modi, Modi".

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Tikait was holding a press conference to provide clarification over a sting operation where farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar from Karnataka was allegedly caught asking for money.

Following the incident, three persons were detained, according to officials at the High Grounds Police Station. Political activist Yogendra Yadav tweeted a video of one the attackers on Twitter:

Breaking: This is Bharath Shetty man who reportedly attacked #rakeshtikait being detained by Bangalore police. pic.twitter.com/ffS1L12sfc — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Kisan Ekta Morcha has condemned the attack. They tweeted:

We strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Rakesh Tikait in Karnataka. Such attacks are happening only to break our spirits. Some people are not able to digest the victory of farmers in the #FarmersProtest. The self-esteem of farmers is being hurt, against which we shall protest. — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) May 30, 2022

The incident comes only two weeks since the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) split into two factions with the formation of one group called the BKU (non-political), headed by Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

Chauhan, national vice president, BKU (non-political) had said, "Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait will be the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) but we have decided to form a separate union that will be Bharatiya Kisan Union (Non-political)."

He alleged that the brothers used the organisation for their political interests.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.