'Can give up eating jalebis': Gautam Gambhir slams AAP over 'missing' posters for not attending Delhi air pollution meet

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for trolling him, and for his 'missing' posters for not attending the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development meeting on air pollution in Delhi on 15 November.

Gambhir said, "If air pollution in Delhi increased due to my eating 'Jalebis' then I can give up eating them. I was trolled within ten minutes and if they had done the same hard work to control pollution which they had done on trolling me, then the national capital would be breathing clean air."

Gambhir explained the reasons for not attending the meeting, saying, "I know the meeting was very important but I was contractually bound. I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary. On 11 November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting."

"I am very much concerned about pollution in Delhi as my two kids stay here," he added.

'Missing' posters of BJP East Delhi lawmaker surfaced in Delhi's ITO area on Sunday. "Lost. Have you seen this person? He was last seen eating jalebis in Indore. The entire Delhi is looking for him," the message, along with a picture of Gambhir, read. These posters popped up after Gambhir skipped the meeting on air pollution.

The AAP criticised the former cricket star for not attending the meeting, saying he was "busy enjoying" in Indore, at a time when Delhi was reeling under severe air pollution levels. Party leader Atishi made a scathing attack on Gambhir.

"A week is a long time in politics, but not for Gautam Gambhir who clearly needs more time to get out of his primary commitment - cricket. He was notified of the Committee on Urban Development's meet on air pollution exactly one week ago. Very unfortunate that the Honourable MP couldn't make time," she had tweeted.

A week is a long time in politics, but not for @GautamGambhir who clearly needs more time to get out of his primary commitment - cricket. He was notified of the Committee on Urban Devt meet on air pollution exactly one week ago. Very unfortunate that the Hon MP couldn't make time pic.twitter.com/aXs5RsN7qQ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 15, 2019

This came after photographs of Gambhir along with his former teammate VVS Laxman and TV presenter Jatin Sapru had surfaced on social media, where the trio was seen relishing jalebis in Indore, the venue of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.