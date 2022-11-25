Called ‘incompetent’, ‘traitor’, Sachin Pilot has THIS to say to Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: Called ‘incompetent’ and a ‘traitor’ who shall never become the chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has come back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, taunting him to focus on Gujarat as the latter is the party’s incharge of the poll-bound state where the Congress is all but projected to be decimated.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday rejected CM Ashok Gehlot’s derogatory remarks and allegations “baseless”.

“Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, I don’t know who is advising him to level false, baseless allegations against me. Today it is required to strengthen the party,” said Congress leader Sachin Pilot while talking to ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called state Congress leader Sachin Pilot a “traitor” and said that he can never become the chief minister of the state.

Pilot suggests Congress will win Rajasthan only under him

Pilot reminded that BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when he was the state party chief.

“BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when I was the state party president. Still, the Congress president gave another chance to Gehlot to become CM. Today the priority should be on how we can again win the Rajasthan election,” he said.

Pilot undermines Gehlot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot called the accusations unjustified at a time when the party needs to stand together against the BJP and support Bharat Jodo Yatra to make it successful.

“Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra and we all need to jointly make the yatra successful. The only party that can challenge BJP is Congress. We need to challenge BJP in all ruling states,” said Pilot.

Gehlot under fire from above

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh also condemned CM Gehlot’s remark and said that the differences should be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress.

“Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress,” said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

