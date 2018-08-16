You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Cabinet to hold next Punjab Assembly session on 24 August, state's governor to preside over session

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 16, 2018 14:47:59 IST

Chandigarh: The Cabinet has decided to summon the next session of the Punjab Assembly from 24 August to 28 August.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Thursday.

File image of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. AFP

File image of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. AFP

With the Cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the fifth session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the session would commence on 24 August in the afternoon with obituary references.

Legislative Business would be transacted in both, the morning and evening sessions on 27 August.

The house would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on 28 August, the spokesperson said.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 14:47 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See






3 amazing art apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores