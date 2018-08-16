Cabinet to hold next Punjab Assembly session on 24 August, state's governor to preside over session

Chandigarh: The Cabinet has decided to summon the next session of the Punjab Assembly from 24 August to 28 August.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Thursday.

With the Cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the fifth session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the session would commence on 24 August in the afternoon with obituary references.

Legislative Business would be transacted in both, the morning and evening sessions on 27 August.

The house would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on 28 August, the spokesperson said.