Cabinet reshuffle: Smriti Irani removed from I&B ministry, Piyush Goyal gets additional charge as finance minister

Hours before the announcement of the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections, there was a Cabinet reshuffle in the Narendra Modi government on Monday.

Smriti Irani has been replaced by Rajyavardhan Rathore as the Information and Broadcasting minister. Rathore will now take independent charge of the portfolio, reported News18.

Piyush Goyal will also be given additional charge as finance minister till Arun Jaitley recovers from a kidney transplant. Jaitley has been unwell for several months and the transplant was conducted on him recently at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Moreover, KJ Alphons will be replaced by SS Ahluwalia as Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Alphons will now only keep the tourism ministry.

Ahluwalia was relieved of his charges as Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Irani had been given the additional charge of Information and Broadcasting Ministry in July after M Venkaiah Naidu was named NDA's vice-presidential candidate. She was earlier also removed as the HRD minister and replaced by Prakash Javadekar.

Goyal had earlier replaced Suresh Prabhu as railway minister, who had earlier offered to resign as Railway Minister after a series of derailments.

With inputs from PTI