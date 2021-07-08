Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the oath-taking ceremony, took to social media account and congratulated the new Cabinet Ministers by sharing a picture with them

In the first reshuffle of the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power for the second straight term in 2019, a total of 43 leaders took oath as ministers on Wednesday, 7 July. Sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind, 15 out of the 43 leaders have been allotted ministries of Cabinet ranks while the remaining 28 have been inducted as ministers of state.

Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Mansukh Mandaviya got a promotion and have now become Cabinet rank ministers. While Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras (Lok Janshakti Party chief), Sarbananda Sonowal (former Assam Chief Minister), and others are among the new faces who have been inducted into the cabinet.

Modi, after the oath-taking ceremony, took to social media account and congratulated the new Cabinet Ministers by sharing a picture with them. In the tweet, he said that they will continue working to build a strong, prosperous India and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/AVz9vL77bO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

Quote tweeting Modi's tweet, Bhupendra Yadav (environment; labour & employment) wrote:

Under your guidance Hon'ble PM, I believe, we will be able to take India to great heights of development. Thank you once again for reposing trust in me and my abilities to be part of #Govt4Growth. https://t.co/wzia9qxsJi — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 7, 2021

Anurag Thakur (Information & Broadcasting and Sports Ministry) in a tweet in hindi said that he will have true faith in the Constitution of India and will keep the sovereignty and integrity of India intact.

मैं अनुराग सिंह ठाकुर ईश्वर की शपथ लेता हूँ कि मैं विधि द्वारा स्थापित भारत के संविधान के प्रति सच्ची श्रद्धा और निष्ठा रखूँगा,मैं भारत की प्रभुता और

अखंडता अक्षुण्ण रखूँगा,मैं संघ के मंत्री के रूप में अपने कर्तव्यों का श्रद्धापूर्वक और शुद्ध अंतःकरण से निर्वहन करूँगा.. pic.twitter.com/iH4qXtEIjz — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 7, 2021

Sarbananda Sonowal (AYUSH; ports, shipping and waterways) announced that he took oath as a member of Modi’s Cabinet yesterday and called it “a rare honour” to serve the nation “at a historic juncture” once again.

With the blessings of my late parents and the people of Assam, took oath as a member of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji's Cabinet. It's a rare honour to once again serve the Nation at a historic juncture under the dynamic leadership of Modi ji. #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/905Z75AhJp — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 7, 2021

Jyotiraditya Scindia (civil aviation) thanked Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility to serve as Civil Aviation Minister.

I thank Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji, @JPNadda ji & the party leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve as Civil Aviation Minister.Looking forward to working under the guidance & vision of the PM to build a strong aviation sector for Aatmanirbhar Bharat! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 7, 2021

Below, take a look at what the other Cabinet inductees said after taking oath:

Pashupati Paras (food processing industries):

Shobha Karandlaje (agriculture, MoS):

My heartfelt gratitude to Sri @narendramodi Ji, Sri @AmitShah Ji & Sri @jpnadda ji for reposing faith in me and shouldering such huge responsibility! Special thanks to people of Udupi-Chikmagalur & all the well-wishers. It's a privilege to serve Maa Bharati in new role. pic.twitter.com/99qWir23VK — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 7, 2021

RCP Singh (steel)

This is a matter of great pride for any politician. I have fulfilled many responsibilities, will fulfill this one also. At Centre & state, the govt will run strongly: JDU national president RCP Singh on inclusion in Union Cabinet pic.twitter.com/LbbFkrFmVs — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Meenakshi Lekhi (external affairs; culture):

I just want to thank PM,HM,BJP President & team for instilling their faith in me & I promise to make each letter of my oath count through the service of my country under such inspirational leadership. I will be taking charge of Culture Ministry at 10.30 AM Transport Bhawan pic.twitter.com/b9YSP1xbQw — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) July 8, 2021

Anupriya Patel (commerce and industry, MoS):