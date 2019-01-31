Bypoll results 2019 updates: BJP wins Jind Assembly seat with 49,229 votes; Congress bags Ramgarh with 83,311 votes

Bypoll results 2019 LATEST updates: The final round of counting in Jind revealed that the BJP garnered 49,229 votes, while the JJP polled 37,681 votes. As BJP workers celebrated in constituency, Congress nominee Randeep Singh Surjewala congratulated BJP's Krishan Middha.
After the 11th round of counting in Jind, the BJP is leading with 46,916 votes, while the JJP has polled 30,956. The BJP workers have already started celebrating, by taking to the streets in Haryana. The Jind voters have treated Congress' Randeep Surjewala as a complete outsider as the Congress leader has remained at the third position throughout the counting process.
The counting was briefly stopped for the Jind Assembly seat after chaos broke over the tally of two EVMs. The police resorted to lathicharge outside the counting centre in Jind, citing "unlawful assembly" of people.
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Safia Khan won the Ramgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan by 12,228 votes.
Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Jind by-election held on 28 January started at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium, Jind. The counting of votes began at 8 am. The counting on each table is being carried out by a supervisor and a counting assistant.
Over 75.77 per cent voting was recorded in Jind bypoll, where the key contenders were Digvijay Singh Chautala of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Randeep Singh Surjewala of Congress, also a sitting MLA from Kaithal, BJP’s Krishan Midha, and INLD’s Umed Singh Redhu. The by-poll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Midha, father of Krishna Midha. (ANI)
The ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD, have pulled out all the stops for a victory in Jind, which could prove to be a morale booster for the rank and file.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the by-election. The Congress fielded chief national spokesperson and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency Randeep Singh Surjewala. The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat.
The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party. Twenty-one candidates including two women are in the fray. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls, Jind constituency had registered 75.91 poll percentage.
Nearly 1.7 lakh people, including 80,556 women, were eligible to vote and as many as 71 polling booths in rural areas of this constituency and 103 polling booths in urban areas had been set up. Elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. Nearly 3,000 policemen had been put on duty, a senior police official said earlier.
Arch rivals BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP are eyeing the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The high-stakes election is considered a referendum on the Manohar Lal Khattar government and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, counting of votes will also take place on 31 January in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Alwar district, which went to poll on 28 January.
As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election, which could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of the 7 December Assembly polls. "Counting will be held at Arts College in Ramgarh on Thursday. There will be a total of 20 rounds starting 8 am amid tight security arrangements," Pankaj Sharma, Returning Officer of Ramgarh, said on Wednesday.
Ramgarh has 2.35 lakh voters that include 1.10 lakh female voters. A victory on the seat will help the Congress touch 100 in the 200-member House, reducing its dependence on support from other non-BJP parties. However, Congress leaders on different occasions have said that the party has support from Independents, the BSP and the RLTP and there is no threat to the government's stability. At present, Congress has 99 MLAs, RLD 1, BJP 73, BSP 6, RLTP 3, CPM and BTP 2 each. Besides, there are 13 Independent MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.
With inputs from PTI
Randeep Singh Surjewala congratulates BJP's Krishan Middha
As the news broke about BJP winning the Jind bypoll, Congress nominee Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "I hope (Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Middha ji will fulfil the dreams of the people of Jind. I was given a responsibility by the party which I fulfilled to the best of my abilities, I congratulate Krishna Middha."
BJP defeats JJP in Jind
After the final round of counting, the BJP garnered 49,229 votes, while the JJP polled 37,681 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
BJP supporters begin celebrating in Jind
Middha is still leading over his nearest rival from the Jannayak Janata Party in Jind bypoll. If BJP's candidate Krishan Middha manages to defeat JJP, it will be the first time that the party will win from the Jind Assembly seat.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Eleven rounds of counting held in Jind
After the 11th round of counting in Jind, the BJP is leading with 46,916 votes, while the JJP has polled 30,956. The Congress has garnered 19,611, with the LSP getting 12,508, and the INLD getting 3,020.
Inputs by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Police action on crowd due to 'unlawful assembly'
After the police resorted to lathicharge outside the Jind counting centre, SP Ashwin Shenvi said,“There was unlawful assembly (of people), which didn’t disperse when we asked them to. We had to use slight force to disperse them. The situation is normal now."
BJP leads in Jind by margin of over 15,000 votes
After the tenth round of counting in Jind, the BJP is leading with 42,724 votes, while the JJP is sticking to the second position, with 26,846 votes, The Congress has garnered 17,591 votes so far.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Surjewala's 'outsider' tag
The Jind voters have treated Congress' Randeep Surjewala as a complete outsider as the Congress leader has remained at the third position throughout the eight rounds of counting so far. Surjewala, despite being a Jat leader, is considered as a leader who has not paid much attention to Jind because he is an MLA from Kaithal.
BJP leads in Jind by 9,310 votes
After the eighth round of counting, the BJP is leading with 32,180 votes, while the JJP has polled 22,870 votes. The Congress garnered 13,733 votes, while the INLD is at fifth position, after LSP.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Safiya Zubair holds victory march after Ramgarh win
Congress candidate Safiya Zubair won the Ramgarh Assembly seat after garnering a total of 83,311 votes, defeating BJP's Sukhwant Singh.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Counting resumes in Jind
Ruckus had erupted over the tally of two EVMs inside the counting centre in Jind, interrupting the counting process.
Ruckus inside Jind counting centre, say reports
The counting has reportedly been stopped for Jind Assembly seat. The authorities have called for additional security personnel at the counting centre. Further details are awaited.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
BJP leads with 28,811 votes in Jind
According to the latest figures, the BJP has garnered 28,811 votes in the counting for Jind bypoll. While the JJP has got 19,481 votes, the Congress has polled 11,547 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Watch: Safiya Zubair's win officially declared
The Congress won the Ramgarh Assembly seat after garnering a total of 83,311 votes, defeating BJP's Sukhwant Singh, who got 71,083 votes.
Video by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
INLD trails in Jind
This by-election is proving to be a major setback for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
INLD's Harichand Minda was the MLA in for this seat. After Minda's death, Dushyant Chautala broke away from INLD and formed his own Jananayak Janata Dal from which his brother Digvijay is contesting the Jind byelection. If JJP's holds on to the second position till the last round of counting, the possibility of many leaders breaking away from INLD to join JJD will be much higher.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Safiya Zubair's win saves Congress in Rajasthan
In Ramgarh, BJP completely failed to gain sympathy votes after the death of its earlier candidate Laxman Singh. With this loss, BJP’s all hopes of playing any politics in Rajasthan have faded as Safiya Zubair’s entry into the Assembly will bring the Congress’ tally exactly to 100, just one short of the magic number.
What BJP's lead in Jind indicates
In Jind constituency, the rural areas are dominated by Jat voters. Jananayak Janata Party's candidate Digvijay Singh Chautala had emerged very strongly during the first three rounds of counting. However, BJP held on to the second position. This is an indication that BJP has managed to enter the INLD and Chautala bastion.
BJP leads by 12,000 vote-margin in Jind
After the sixth round of counting in Jind, the BJP has garnered 26,412 votes, while the JJP has got 16,306 votes. The Congress is still maintaining its third position, with 10,037 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar, 101Reporters
BJP leads by 10,106 votes in Jind
As per the latest figures, the BJP is leading in Jind by a margin of 10,106 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Watch: Congress' Safiya Zubair speaks after winning Ramgarh seat
Congress candidate Safiya Zubair won the Ramgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan by 12,228 votes. An official confirmation in this regard is, however, awaited.
BJP leads in Jind with 21,052 votes
After the fifth round of counting in Jind, the BJP is leading with 21,052 votes, while the JJP is second with 15,315 votes. The Congress is third with 8,805 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Randeep Surjewala trails in Jind
Though the Congress is leading in Ramgarh by a considerable margin, it is trailing in Jind after BJP and JJP. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has been on the third position for multiple rounds of counting and polled 7,614 votes after the fourth round.
Congress maintains lead in Ramgarh
Congress is now leading with a 14,000-vote margin in Ramgarh. After the 17th round of counting, Congress candidate Safiya Zubair has polled 72,262 votes, while BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 58,104 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
BJP leads in Jind with 15,481 votes
So far, four rounds of counting have been held in Jind. The BJP is still in the lead with 15,481 votes, and the JJP has got 13,443 votes. Congress has got 7,614 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Congress gets 69,276 votes in Ramgarh
After round sixteen of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has polled 69,276 votes, and the BJP has got 53,757 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
BJP takes the lead in Jind
After the fourth round of counting in Jind, the BJP has taken the lead with 15,481 votes. The JJP has now become second with 13,443 votes, while the Congress is maintaining the third position with 7,614 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Congress ahead with 66,017 votes in Ramgarh
The Congress polled 66,017 votes after the fifteenth round of counting in Ramgarh on Thursday. The BJP is second with 50,405 votes
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress leads by margin of 16,000 votes in Ramgarh
Congress is at 63,906 votes after fourteenth round of counting, while the BJP has got 47,254 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP leads by 1,876 votes
After the third round of counting for the Jind bypoll, JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala got 11,226 votes, while the BJP got 9,350 votes. Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala is third, with 5,813 votes. The LSP got 2,649 votes, and the INLD polled 1,760.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters.
Congress leads by margin of 16,000 votes in Ramgarh
After the thirteenth round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has got 60,283 votes while the BJP has got 44,062 votes.
The Congress had polled, 57, 216 votes in the twelfth round of counting, and the BJP had got 41,422 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress ahead with 57,216 votes in Ramgarh
After the 12th round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress' tally is at 57,216 votes, while the BJP's count stands at 41,422 votes
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Safiya Zubair of Congress leads in Ramgarh after 11 rounds of counting
After 11 rounds of counting in Ramgarh, Congress candidate Safiya Zubair has got 52,156 votes, while BJP's Sukhwant Singh has polled 39,341 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP ahead with 7,892 votes
After the second round of counting in Jind, the JJP is leading with 7,892 votes, while the BJP has got 6,554 votes. The Congress is third with 3,923 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Ten rounds of counting done in Ramgarh
After ten rounds of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has polled 46,956 votes, while the BJP has got 37,236 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress leads with 44,604 votes in Ramgarh
After the ninth round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has got 44,604 votes while the BJP has polled 33,604 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP leads in Jind after second round of counting
After the second round of counting in Jind, the JJP is leading with 4,253 votes, while the BJP is second with 3,719 votes. The Congress is trailing with 1,754 votes, while the INLD has managed to secure only 373.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Congress leads after eight rounds of counting in Ramgarh
In the eight round of counting in Ramgarh, Congress has polled 42,160 votes, while the BJP has got 28,814 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress ahead in Ramgarh
Congress candidate Safiya Zubair is ahead in Ramgarh with 33,215, according to the latest figures. The BJP, which has fielded Sukhwant Singh, has got 19,662 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
BJP leads in Jind
In Jind, BJP's Krishna Midha is leading in 2,835 votes, while Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has got 2,169 votes. JJP's Digvijay Chautala has secured 3,639 votes.
In the first round of counting, there were 17 votes polled for NOTA.
Input by Manoj Thakur and Vijendra Kumar/101reporters
Family feud of the Chautalas
The cancellation of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala's three-week furlough from Tihar jail recently on a Delhi-government directive was perhaps an indication of Arvind Kejriwal's strong backing to JJP in the run up to the polls.
The directive triggered a war between the warring Chautala factions. Om Prakash hit back at grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay, accusing them of "conspiring" with AAP to keep him out of the campaigning.
Congress' Safiya Zubair leads in Ramgarh after fifth round of counting
After fifth round of counting in Ramgarh, Congress candidate Safiya Zubair has got 24,106 votes, while Sukhwant Singh of BJP has got 18,616 votes. The BSP's Jagat Singh has got 3,639 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP leads in Jind after first round of counting
After the first round of counting in Jind, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is in the lead with 834 votes, while the BJP has polled 200 votes.The Congress has got 153 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Counting for Jind bypoll being held at Arjun Stadium
Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Jind by-election held on 28 January started at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium. The counting of votes began at 8 am and 14 tables have been set up. The counting on each table is being carried out by a supervisor and a counting assistant.
Results of first round of counting awaited in Jind
Supporters of contesting political parties are outside the counting centre, waiting for the result of first round of counting.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Jind initial figures from Taloda booth:
BJP: 200 votes
JJP: 170 votes
Congress: 153 votes
LSP: 186 votes
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Four rounds of counting done in Ramgarh
After the fourth round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress is still leading with 13,387 votes, while the BJP is second with 12,696 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress maintains lead in Ramgarh
Congress candidate Safiya Zubair has got 9,773 votes in Ramgarh, while BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 7,094 votes and Jagat Singh of the BSP has got 1,005 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress' Randeep Surjewala at counting centre with other party leaders
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Congress leads after first round of counting in Ramgarh
Congress' Safiya Zubair has got 6,557 votes and she is leading by 4,246 after the first round of counting for the Ramgarh bypolls. BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 2,311 votes, while the BSP has secured only 434 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Confident of win, says INLD candidate
INLD candidate Umed Singh Redhu with district pradhan Amarpal Rana outside the counting centre after he was denied entry inside the centre by security officials. Redhu says that he is confident of his win.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Ramgarh: Congress gets lead of over 500 votes
The votes gathered from EVMs are being counted first.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Counting in Jind starts as well
Multiple candidates locked in battle for the Jind Assembly seat, including big wigs like Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Digvijay Chautala. The result of bypoll slated for Thursday will provide a glimpse of the political sentiment in Haryana, months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Counting begins in Ramgarh
The counting for the Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha polls has started under the observation of district election officer Indrajeet Singh.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
INLD candidate alleges only their cadre not being allowed into counting centre
Jind Indian National Lok Dal's Umed Singh has alleged that the police is not allowing his party members to go inside the counting centre.
"Every other party has got two or three members inside the centre but the police is not allowing us and is misbehaving with us," he said.
Video and Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Officials check security arrangements at Jind centre
Jind Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Munish Nagpal, Returning officer and SDM Virendra Sehrawat have reached the counting centre and are looking after the security arrangements.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Jind to have 13 rounds of counting
Picture from the Jind counting centre where security staff has reached and the counting will start at 8. There will be 13 rounds of counting in Jind.
Input by Vijendra/101Reporters
Counting in Jind to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes polled in Jind by-election held on 28 January will be done on Thursday at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium, Jind, for which proper security arrangements have been made.
Returning Officer (RO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Virender Sehrawat said that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and security arrangements have been ensured by installing 10 CCTV cameras.
“Cameras have been installed at each gate of the strong room. In many circles, the security personnel and personnel of paramilitary have been deployed, who are giving round the clock duty. The entire campus of Arjun Stadium and outside activities are being monitored with the help of cameras," he said in an official statement.
ANI
Congress' tally will increase to 100 in Rajasthan if it wins in Ramgarh
In Rajasthan's Ramgarh constituency, the BSP has fielded former Union minister Natwar Singh's son and former MLA Jagat Singh, while former Alwar zilla pramukh Safiya Zubair is contesting as Congress candidate and Sukhwant Singh as the BJP candidate.
If the Congress wins the seat, the party's tally, which at present is 99, will increase to 100 in the House of 200 and the party will remain in a comfortable position with the support of its alliance partner RLD, which has one MLA. In case the ruling party loses, it will have to bank on the support from Independent MLAs and other non-BJP parties.
Multi-cornered fight in Jind
The election was multi-cornered in Jind in Haryana. All four major contenders in Jind — the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD — have pulled out all the stops for a victory, which could prove to be a morale booster ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party's candidate for the bypoll. The INLD is banking on Umed Redhu to retain the seat.
The JJP has put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party.
Both Jind, Ramgarh saw high voter turnout
A high voter turnout was recorded in both Haryana's Jind and Rajasthan's Ramgarh Assembly constituencies on Monday, where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a battle of prestige.
In the Jind Assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at 75.77 percent, while the turnout was 78.9 percent in Ramgarh.
Randeep Singh Surjewala congratulates BJP's Krishan Middha
As the news broke about BJP winning the Jind bypoll, Congress nominee Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "I hope (Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Middha ji will fulfil the dreams of the people of Jind. I was given a responsibility by the party which I fulfilled to the best of my abilities, I congratulate Krishna Middha."
BJP defeats JJP in Jind
After the final round of counting, the BJP garnered 49,229 votes, while the JJP polled 37,681 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
BJP supporters begin celebrating in Jind
Middha is still leading over his nearest rival from the Jannayak Janata Party in Jind bypoll. If BJP's candidate Krishan Middha manages to defeat JJP, it will be the first time that the party will win from the Jind Assembly seat.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Eleven rounds of counting held in Jind
After the 11th round of counting in Jind, the BJP is leading with 46,916 votes, while the JJP has polled 30,956. The Congress has garnered 19,611, with the LSP getting 12,508, and the INLD getting 3,020.
Inputs by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Police action on crowd due to 'unlawful assembly'
After the police resorted to lathicharge outside the Jind counting centre, SP Ashwin Shenvi said,“There was unlawful assembly (of people), which didn’t disperse when we asked them to. We had to use slight force to disperse them. The situation is normal now."
BJP leads in Jind by margin of over 15,000 votes
After the tenth round of counting in Jind, the BJP is leading with 42,724 votes, while the JJP is sticking to the second position, with 26,846 votes, The Congress has garnered 17,591 votes so far.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Surjewala's 'outsider' tag
The Jind voters have treated Congress' Randeep Surjewala as a complete outsider as the Congress leader has remained at the third position throughout the eight rounds of counting so far. Surjewala, despite being a Jat leader, is considered as a leader who has not paid much attention to Jind because he is an MLA from Kaithal.
BJP leads in Jind by 9,310 votes
After the eighth round of counting, the BJP is leading with 32,180 votes, while the JJP has polled 22,870 votes. The Congress garnered 13,733 votes, while the INLD is at fifth position, after LSP.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Safiya Zubair holds victory march after Ramgarh win
Congress candidate Safiya Zubair won the Ramgarh Assembly seat after garnering a total of 83,311 votes, defeating BJP's Sukhwant Singh.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Watch: Police baton charge crowd outside Jind counting centre
Police resorted to lathi charge outside the counting centre in Jind, after supporters of contesting parties created ruckus.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Visual from outside Jind counting centre
So far, seven rounds of counting have been held for the Jind bypoll.
Input by Manoj Thakur
Counting resumes in Jind
Ruckus had erupted over the tally of two EVMs inside the counting centre in Jind, interrupting the counting process.
Watch: Surjewala's polling agent speaks on ruckus over EVM tally issue
Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala's polling agent Virendra Jaglan said that the number of two EVM machines are not matching with each other and they have registered their objections against this thing.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Ruckus inside Jind counting centre, say reports
The counting has reportedly been stopped for Jind Assembly seat. The authorities have called for additional security personnel at the counting centre. Further details are awaited.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
BJP leads with 28,811 votes in Jind
According to the latest figures, the BJP has garnered 28,811 votes in the counting for Jind bypoll. While the JJP has got 19,481 votes, the Congress has polled 11,547 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Watch: Safiya Zubair's win officially declared
The Congress won the Ramgarh Assembly seat after garnering a total of 83,311 votes, defeating BJP's Sukhwant Singh, who got 71,083 votes.
Video by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
INLD trails in Jind
This by-election is proving to be a major setback for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).
INLD's Harichand Minda was the MLA in for this seat. After Minda's death, Dushyant Chautala broke away from INLD and formed his own Jananayak Janata Dal from which his brother Digvijay is contesting the Jind byelection. If JJP's holds on to the second position till the last round of counting, the possibility of many leaders breaking away from INLD to join JJD will be much higher.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Safiya Zubair's win saves Congress in Rajasthan
In Ramgarh, BJP completely failed to gain sympathy votes after the death of its earlier candidate Laxman Singh. With this loss, BJP’s all hopes of playing any politics in Rajasthan have faded as Safiya Zubair’s entry into the Assembly will bring the Congress’ tally exactly to 100, just one short of the magic number.
What BJP's lead in Jind indicates
In Jind constituency, the rural areas are dominated by Jat voters. Jananayak Janata Party's candidate Digvijay Singh Chautala had emerged very strongly during the first three rounds of counting. However, BJP held on to the second position. This is an indication that BJP has managed to enter the INLD and Chautala bastion.
BJP leads by 12,000 vote-margin in Jind
After the sixth round of counting in Jind, the BJP has garnered 26,412 votes, while the JJP has got 16,306 votes. The Congress is still maintaining its third position, with 10,037 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar, 101Reporters
BJP leads by 10,106 votes in Jind
As per the latest figures, the BJP is leading in Jind by a margin of 10,106 votes.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Watch: Congress' Safiya Zubair speaks after winning Ramgarh seat
Congress candidate Safiya Zubair won the Ramgarh Assembly seat in Rajasthan by 12,228 votes. An official confirmation in this regard is, however, awaited.
BJP leads in Jind with 21,052 votes
After the fifth round of counting in Jind, the BJP is leading with 21,052 votes, while the JJP is second with 15,315 votes. The Congress is third with 8,805 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Watch: Congress workers celebrate in Ramgarh
According to the latest figures, the Congress has polled 78,406 votes, the BJP has got 68,459 votes.
Video by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Randeep Surjewala trails in Jind
Though the Congress is leading in Ramgarh by a considerable margin, it is trailing in Jind after BJP and JJP. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has been on the third position for multiple rounds of counting and polled 7,614 votes after the fourth round.
Congress maintains lead in Ramgarh
Congress is now leading with a 14,000-vote margin in Ramgarh. After the 17th round of counting, Congress candidate Safiya Zubair has polled 72,262 votes, while BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 58,104 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
BJP leads in Jind with 15,481 votes
So far, four rounds of counting have been held in Jind. The BJP is still in the lead with 15,481 votes, and the JJP has got 13,443 votes. Congress has got 7,614 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Congress gets 69,276 votes in Ramgarh
After round sixteen of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has polled 69,276 votes, and the BJP has got 53,757 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
BJP takes the lead in Jind
After the fourth round of counting in Jind, the BJP has taken the lead with 15,481 votes. The JJP has now become second with 13,443 votes, while the Congress is maintaining the third position with 7,614 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Congress ahead with 66,017 votes in Ramgarh
The Congress polled 66,017 votes after the fifteenth round of counting in Ramgarh on Thursday. The BJP is second with 50,405 votes
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress leads by margin of 16,000 votes in Ramgarh
Congress is at 63,906 votes after fourteenth round of counting, while the BJP has got 47,254 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP leads by 1,876 votes
After the third round of counting for the Jind bypoll, JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala got 11,226 votes, while the BJP got 9,350 votes. Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala is third, with 5,813 votes. The LSP got 2,649 votes, and the INLD polled 1,760.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters.
Congress leads by margin of 16,000 votes in Ramgarh
After the thirteenth round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has got 60,283 votes while the BJP has got 44,062 votes.
The Congress had polled, 57, 216 votes in the twelfth round of counting, and the BJP had got 41,422 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress ahead with 57,216 votes in Ramgarh
After the 12th round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress' tally is at 57,216 votes, while the BJP's count stands at 41,422 votes
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Safiya Zubair of Congress leads in Ramgarh after 11 rounds of counting
After 11 rounds of counting in Ramgarh, Congress candidate Safiya Zubair has got 52,156 votes, while BJP's Sukhwant Singh has polled 39,341 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP ahead with 7,892 votes
After the second round of counting in Jind, the JJP is leading with 7,892 votes, while the BJP has got 6,554 votes. The Congress is third with 3,923 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Ten rounds of counting done in Ramgarh
After ten rounds of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has polled 46,956 votes, while the BJP has got 37,236 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Congress leads with 44,604 votes in Ramgarh
After the ninth round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress has got 44,604 votes while the BJP has polled 33,604 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP leads in Jind after second round of counting
After the second round of counting in Jind, the JJP is leading with 4,253 votes, while the BJP is second with 3,719 votes. The Congress is trailing with 1,754 votes, while the INLD has managed to secure only 373.
Input by Vijendra Kumar/101Reporters
Congress leads after eight rounds of counting in Ramgarh
In the eight round of counting in Ramgarh, Congress has polled 42,160 votes, while the BJP has got 28,814 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
Triangular contest in Ramgarh; BJP hopes to retain seat
The Ramgarh seat, which was won by the BJP in the 2013 state elections, witnessed a triangular contest this time. Ruling Congress, Opposition BJP and BSP have all exuded confidence of winning the seat.
"The Congress is going to win the seat. People gave mandate to the party in the 7 December elections and the Ramgarh seat too will be won by us," Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said.
Congress ahead in Ramgarh
Congress candidate Safiya Zubair is ahead in Ramgarh with 33,215, according to the latest figures. The BJP, which has fielded Sukhwant Singh, has got 19,662 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
BJP leads in Jind
In Jind, BJP's Krishna Midha is leading in 2,835 votes, while Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has got 2,169 votes. JJP's Digvijay Chautala has secured 3,639 votes.
In the first round of counting, there were 17 votes polled for NOTA.
Input by Manoj Thakur and Vijendra Kumar/101reporters
Family feud of the Chautalas
The cancellation of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala's three-week furlough from Tihar jail recently on a Delhi-government directive was perhaps an indication of Arvind Kejriwal's strong backing to JJP in the run up to the polls.
The directive triggered a war between the warring Chautala factions. Om Prakash hit back at grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay, accusing them of "conspiring" with AAP to keep him out of the campaigning.
Congress' Safiya Zubair leads in Ramgarh after fifth round of counting
After fifth round of counting in Ramgarh, Congress candidate Safiya Zubair has got 24,106 votes, while Sukhwant Singh of BJP has got 18,616 votes. The BSP's Jagat Singh has got 3,639 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
JJP leads in Jind after first round of counting
After the first round of counting in Jind, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is in the lead with 834 votes, while the BJP has polled 200 votes.The Congress has got 153 votes.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Counting for Jind bypoll being held at Arjun Stadium
Amid tight security, the counting of votes for Jind by-election held on 28 January started at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium. The counting of votes began at 8 am and 14 tables have been set up. The counting on each table is being carried out by a supervisor and a counting assistant.
Results of first round of counting awaited in Jind
Supporters of contesting political parties are outside the counting centre, waiting for the result of first round of counting.
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Jind initial figures from Taloda booth:
BJP: 200 votes
JJP: 170 votes
Congress: 153 votes
LSP: 186 votes
Input by Manoj Thakur/101Reporters
Four rounds of counting done in Ramgarh
After the fourth round of counting in Ramgarh, the Congress is still leading with 13,387 votes, while the BJP is second with 12,696 votes.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters