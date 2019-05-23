Bypoll Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: EC to begin counting of votes for bypolls in 46 Assembly seats in 13 states today at 8 am

Bypoll Election Results 2019 LATEST Updates| The entire nation await the results of the 17th Lok Sabha election on 23 May, Thursday, which is centred around the 542 Lok Sabha seats (voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency was cancelled on 16 April due to massive cash seizure). However, amid the anticipation over the formation of the next Lok Sabha, 46 Assembly constituencies across 13 states too will be getting new representatives on the same day.

The 46 Assembly seats, several of which could make or break an existing government, are spread across the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, underwent bypolls for various reasons. These Assembly constituencies voted over multiple phases between 11 April and 19 May.

While the Election Commission announced bypolls for 33 Assembly seats on 10 March — the day general elections were announced itself — 13 other seats were added to the list during the course of the 2019 General Election.

Among the different by-elections this season, the results in Tamil Nadu will be closely watched by political pundits. By-elections for 22 Assembly seats will decide the fate of the E Palaniswamy government in Tamil Nadu.

While 18 seats voted on 18 April, four other voted on 19 May. The "mini Assembly elections" in Tamil Nadu were necessitated after 18 MLAs belonging to the AIADMK were disqualified by the Madras High Court in 2018, upholding Speaker P Dhanapal's decision to cancel their membership under the anti-defection law. These disqualified MLAs had expressed no confidence in Chief Minister Palaniswamy and backed rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran.

The AIADMK government needs to win at least eight seats to retain a simple majority in the Assembly. If it fails to do so, Tamil Nadu may once again experience the political instability seen in the aftermath of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death.

At present, the AIADMK has the support of 110 MLAs (including the Assembly Speaker). The DMK has the support of 98 MLAs, while Dhinakaran claims to have the backing of three MLAs.

The bypolls for Panaji in Goa and Agra North in Uttar Pradesh have been necessitated due to the deaths of sitting BJP MLAs Manohar Parrikar and Jagan Prasad Garg, respectively. While the by-election in Uttar Pradesh is unlikely to have any impact on the government, the results of the Panaji bypoll may determine the stability of the BJP-led alliance in Goa.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath is contesting from his pocket borough of Chhindwara in order to enter the state Assembly.

It is worth mentioning the BJP has written to Governor Anandiben Patel to call a special session of the Assembly "keeping in mind the people's aspirations and other current issues" the state is faced with.

The 231-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 113 Congress members and 109 BJP members. The ruling coalition is led by the Congress party, supported by two MLAs of SP-BSP, and four Independent MLAs.

in West Bengal, six Assembly constituencies voted on 19 May after their incumbent MLAs defected to different parties to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The five seats that voted in the final phase are Islampur, Habibpur, Nowda, Kandi, Bhatpara and Darjeeling.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.