By election results 2018 LIVE updates: In Palghar, BJP ahead of Shiv Sena with 11,405 votes; NCP leads in Bhandara-Gondia

Politics FP Staff May 31, 2018 10:46:54 IST
  • 10:46 (IST)

    Chengannur bypoll: CPM leads with 6,300 votes

    CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan leading with 6,300 votes against Congress candidate D Vijayakumar. BJP candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai in the third position.

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:46 (IST)

    Jokihat bypoll: RJD ahead with 29,147 votes

    With 10 rounds of counting completed, RJD pulls forward strongly with 29,147 votes, leaving JD(U) at a distant second with 19,727 votes. Other candidates together have netted 9,420 votes.

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:44 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    Trend result after ninth round of counting:

    TMC: 47,293
    CPM: 13,964
    BJP: 18,940

    TMC is leading by 23,687.  The margin between TMC and BJP remains the same in last two rounds. However, TMC candidate Dulal Das is hopeful that the margin will increase.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:43 (IST)

    Gomia bypoll: BJP ahead of JMM after fifth round of counting

    BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh has broadened the lead with 3085 votes from his nearest rival JMM Babita Devi after the fifth round. BJP has got 4,706 votes, followed by AJSU 3,568, and JMM 1,835 votes.

    The chances of AJSU candidate Lambodar are improving after every round. He is maintaining second position from fourth round. There are still 13 rounds of counting left.

    Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:40 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    Trend result after round 8 of counting:

    TMC: 41,001
    CPM: 13,079
    BJP: 17,314

    TMC leading by 23,687 votes.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:37 (IST)

    Rajarajeswari Nagar: Congress supporters outside celebrate as their candidate maintains lead

    Several Congress supporters have gathered outside the counting centre to celebrate the news that their candidate is in the lead with 52,285 votes at the end of 6th round of counting. BJP candidate Muniraju is trailing with 20,858 votes while JD(S) candidate Ramachandra got 10,123 votes.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:31 (IST)

    Ampati bypoll: Congress maintains lead

    After four rounds of counting and one more left to go, INC widens the lead by 2,365 votes. INC is leading with 11,693 votes against NPP's 9328.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Shahkot bypoll: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi's wife thanks supporters in Jalandhar

    Congress candidate Hardev Singh laddi leading with 16,000 votes against SAD. Laddi's wife thanked the supporters at her home in Jalandhar.

    Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Maharashtra: BJP ahead of Shiv Sena in Palghar; NCP leads in Bhandara-Gondia

    According to reports, in Maharashtra, the BJP is ahead of Shiv Sena in Palghar, while the NCP is leading in Bhandara-Gondia. The BJP has bagged 11,405 votes so far, while th eShiv Sena has 7,900 votes in Palghar.

  • 10:16 (IST)

    Raja Rajeswari Nagar: Congress broadens lead with 33,520

    N Munirathna INC had broadened his lead with 33,520 votes against BJP's Muniraju who has 14,807 votes and JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra who netted 5,642 votes. Kannada movie actor Huchcha Venkat, who is contesting from this constituency, got 145 votes. The total votes counted at the end of round four is 55,070.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:13 (IST)

    Shahkot bypoll: AAP loses ground in Punjab as it has been able to secure only 639 votes by the end of fifth round

    Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:12 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    The position of parties post seventh round of counting

    TMC: 35,614
    CPM: 12,098
    BJP: 14,436
    NOTA: 882 

    TMC leading by 21,178 votes. BJP again surpassed CPM and by more votes at this round.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Fight gets tougher in Gomia bypoll

    BJP again clinches to first position pulling down JMM in fourth round. BJP leading with 231 votes from its nearest rival JMM. Candidates sitting with their fingers crossed.

    In fourth round of counting, BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh took a lead bagging 3,026 votes while the JMM contestant Babita Devi — who was leading till third round — got 1,602 votes. AJSU's Lambodar Mahto got 2,028 votes more than JMM.

    Till fourth round BJP is leading with 11,271 votes leaving behind JMM with 11502 votes and AJSU 9629 votes.

    Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:06 (IST)

    Shahkot bypoll: Congress gains major lead against SAD 

    Congress has gained a major lead of 10,500 votes against SAD in fifth round of counting. The constituency is considered to be the bastion of the SAD. 

    Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:03 (IST)

    Chengannur bypoll: CPM ahead of Congress; BJP in third position

    CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan leading with 4,510 votes against Congress candidate D Vijayakumar. BJP candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai in the third position.

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:02 (IST)

    Ampati bypoll: Congress still in lead, NPP close behind

    After two rounds of counting, INC remains in the lead but barely. NPP is close behind with 4,854 votes to INC's 5,282 votes. NPP's Clement G Momin, a former school teacher, has seemingly benefitted from the support of coalition partners like UDP.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:00 (IST)

    Maheshtala bypoll: CPM and BJP fight for second position as TMC leads

    A close fight is ensuing between CPM and BJP for the second position in Maheshtala By-polls. CPM was in the second position during the first three rounds of counting. On 4th and 5th round, BJP surpassed CPM but lost its position to the later on the 6th round. 

    The 6th round of counting also gave the number of NOTA votes which wasn't declared in the earlier rounds.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:55 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    Trend result after round 6 of counting: 
     

    TMC: 30,392
    CPM:10,709
    BJP:10,444
    NOTA: 633


    TMC is leading by 20,223. CPM takes back it's position after TMC in this round and BJP is relegated to third position.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Gomia bypoll: JMM surges ahead; AJSU maintain second position

    In second round of counting things changed in Gomia. JMM candidate Babita Devi rises to the top gaining 3,732 votes. Devi was in third position in second round. However, AJSU maintained its second position by getting 3,008 votes. BJP got 1,932 votes and falls to third.

    Total counts of votes till second round:
    JMM - 5,721
    BJP- 5,710
    AJSU- 5,243.

    Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:52 (IST)

    Shahkot bypoll: Congress has a lead of 8,500 votes against SAD after fourth round of counting

    Input by Kusum Arora/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:48 (IST)

    Jokihat bypoll: Araria's ARO Amod Kumar Sharan reads out vote tally after third round of counting; JD(U) in the lead

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:45 (IST)

    Jokihat bypoll: JD(U) leads with 9,332 votes 

    JD(U) is firmly in the lead in Johikat with 9,332 votes, RJD's Shahnawaz Alam trail with 5,774 votes with 3,588 votes going to others. 

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:44 (IST)

    Rajarajeshwari Nagar: Congress leads with 16,781 votes

    At the end of the second round of counting, Congress candidate N Munirathna is ahead with 16,781 votes while BJP candidate Muniraju Gowda is trailing with 7,901 votes. JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra polled 3,606 votes.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:39 (IST)

    Gomia bypoll: BJP ahead of AJSU

    BJP contestant bag 3,778 votes in first round leaving behind AJSU, Lambodar Mahto who has second highest 2,235 votes. Wife of former MLA, Babita Devi and JMM contestant got 1,989 votes. 

    Gomia bypoll was necessitated after former MLA of JMM, Yogender Mahto was convicted in a coal theft case. To retain his seat, this time Mahto fielded his wife.

    Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:37 (IST)

    Silli bypolls: After first round, AJSU's Sudesh has 2,100 votes, JMM's Seema Mahto has 5,121 votes

    Input by Deb Banerjee, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:35 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    5th Round of Counting:

    TMC: 26,712
    CPM: 8,528
    BJP: 8,543

    TMC leading by 18,169. BJP and CPM came close in this round but again BJP surpassed CPM to be in the second position. 

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:31 (IST)

    Shahkot bypoll: Congress leading by 5,800 votes against SAD after third round of counting completes

    Input by Kusum Arora/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:30 (IST)

    Chengannur bypoll: CPM ahead of Congress 

    In the Chengannur bypoll, CPM Candidate Saji Cheriyan is leading with a vote share of 5,902. Congress has 3,716, while BJP has 2,865.

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/Team 101Reporters

  • 09:26 (IST)

    Rajarajeshwari Nagar: Police disperse INC supporters from outside counting centre

    Police dispersed the INC supporters from outside the counting centre as they were blocking the roads. They were made to assemble a few hundred metres away from Sri Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan where counting is underway.

    Input by Y Maheswara Reddy/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:24 (IST)

    Gomia bypolls: BJP ahead of AJSU 

    In first round of counting in Gomia bypolls, BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh is ahead with 1,541 votes. AJSU's Lambodar Mahto is in second position.

    Input Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:24 (IST)

    SHAHKOT

    Congress leading by 5800 votes against SAD after the third round of counting completes.

    Kusum Arora/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:21 (IST)

    Maheshtala bypoll: All eyes shifted to BJP after its vote share rose in panchayat elections

    There will be 21 rounds of counting all together. After BJP's rise in vote count post panchayat elections, all eyes shifted to Maheshtala bypolls to see whether BJP will gain any more seats. However, till now, BJP is in the third position.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:20 (IST)

    JOKIHAT

    JD(U) reverses RJD's early lead and their candidate Murshid Alam is now in the lead with 8103 votes, with Shahnawaz Alam trailing with 5275 votes.

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:18 (IST)

    AMPATI

    After the first round of counting, the competition here seems close with INC registering 2,624 votes, NPP getting 2142 votes and 89 votes going toward the independent candidate.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:18 (IST)

    Shahkot bypoll: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi leading by 3,350 votes against SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar

    Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:17 (IST)

    Ampati bypoll: Congress leads in postal ballot counting

    The counting for the postal ballotshas been completed, with the Congress getting 16 votes and NPP 7. EVM counting is expected to begin soon in this crucial seat which will determine the single largest party in Meghalaya. Currently, the Congress and NPP both have 20 seats each in the Assembly. Ampati is former chief minister's stronghold, from where his daughter Miani D Shira is now being fielded.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:17 (IST)

    Ampati bypoll: Congress leads in postal ballot counting

    The counting for the postal ballotshas been completed, with the Congress getting 16 votes and NPP 7. EVM counting is expected to begin soon in this crucial seat which will determine the single largest party in Meghalaya. Currently, the Congress and NPP both have 20 seats each in the Assembly. Ampati is former chief minister's stronghold, from where his daughter Miani D Shira is now being fielded.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:15 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA

    After 4th round of counting in this West Bengal constituency


    TMC: 22486
    CPM: 5976
    BJP: 6479

    Trinamool Congress leading by: 16,570

    Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:14 (IST)

    Jokihat bypoll: JD(U) ahead of RJD with 3,255 votes

    After the first round of counting, JD(U)'s Murshid Alam received 3,255 votes and RJD's Shahnawaz Alam received 1,774 votes.

    Input by Santosh Kumar/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:11 (IST)

    Raja Rajeswari Nagar: Supporters of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Munirathna gather outside the counting centre,

    The Congress workers are shouting slogans predicting their candidate's victory much before even the announcement of first round of counting. An FIR was filed against Munirathna pertaining to the case of voter ID seizures.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:01 (IST)

    Visual from the counting centre for Gomia bypoll in Jharkhand

    Image by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:59 (IST)

    Maheshtala bypoll: TMC leads with 14,679 votes after second round of counting

    The result for the second round of counting is out. TMC is leading with 14679 votes. CPM is in second position with 2390 votes and BJP in third with 1,312 votes.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:51 (IST)

    Watch: Araria’s District Magistrate speaks on counting of votes for Johikat

    Araria’s District Magistrate Himanshu Sharma, who is present at the counting centre, said the strong room has been opened and the counting will begin any time now. One postal ballot has been received and counting of EVMs will commence after that has been dealt with, which won’t take long. “This time, the EC has installed two micro-observers who will randomly select two machines after each round and verify that the table count matches their own.”

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:42 (IST)

    Maheshtala bypoll: TMC ahead of CPM by 8,567 votes

    The first round of counting has completed in Maheshtala. Dulal Das (TMC) is leading with 8,567 votes while Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury (CPM) and Sujit Ghosh (BJP) are in second and third positions respectively with 1,074 and 268 votes.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:39 (IST)

    Shahkot bypoll: Congress ahead by 1,000 votes after first round of counting

    The first round of counting has completed. Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi is ahead by margin of 1,000 votes.

    Input by Jagjit Dhanju/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:38 (IST)

    Counting begins for Gomia bypolls

    Counting has begun at counting centre BSL High School in Sector-1/B amid tight security arrangements. There are 20 counting tables and counting will go 18 rounds.

    Input by Divy Khare/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:36 (IST)

    Rajarajeswari Nagar bypoll: Police force deployed outside counting centre

    Several police personnel are present outsideSri Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan where counting for the Karnataka assembly constituency is set to take place. This is a closely-watched seat which was mired in controversy ahead of the polls on 12 May when close 10,000 voter IDs were seized from an apartment. This and the two more by-elections coming up can either strengthen or weaken the BJP's hand, considering it emerged as the single largest party and yet was unable to form the government.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:33 (IST)

    Jokihat bypoll: Preparations for counting nearly complete

    Preparations for counting are nearly complete with party agents starting to arrive at the counting hall. The ARO and other counting officials have also taken their seats at the table. A total of 14 tables have been set up and the counting will be done in 24 rounds.

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:32 (IST)

    Heavy security presence at counting center in Jalandhar for Shahkot bypoll

    Image by Jagjit Dhanju/team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:27 (IST)

    Maheshtala bypoll: Ambulance, fire tender near counting centre as safety measure

    The Panchayat Elections in West Bengal witnessed a violence that shook the whole state. In the whole election process, including the nomination, 45 were killed. Aftermath the wake of violence, stricter measures were taken for security during Maheshtala bypolls. The counting is also witnessing a strict security with proper checking. For safety measures, an ambulance and a fire tender are kept nearby the counting centre so that quick measures can be taken if needed.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/Team 101Reporters.

By election result 2018 LIVE updates: The counting of votes is underway in 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats across India, including for the crucial Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls. TMC has maintained its lead in West Bengal's Maheshtala. CPM and BJP are in a close fight for the second position. BJP is leading is Palghar with 11,405 votes.

The results of these two Lok Sabha seats are important for all four major political parties—BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP—as the outcome is likely to have a bearing on their future course.

"The counting of votes will start from 8 am in both the constituencies on Thursday. The final percentage of votes in Bhandara-Gondia will be revised late in the evening after the re-polling in 49 booths in the constituency ends," an election officer said.

While 53.22 percent of the 1.73 crore electorate exercised their franchise in Palghar, in Bhandara-Gondia, 53.15 percent of the total 1.76 crore voters cast their votes on Monday.

The voting was marred by allegations of malfunctioning in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at 49 booths in five of the six Assembly segments in Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, after allegations of malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPATs.

Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that almost 25 percent of EVMs malfunctioned in the bypoll to Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat, while Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said those in power were contesting elections while keeping the "key and remote of EVMs in their hands".

Abhimanyu Kale, the district collector of Gondia, was transferred on Wednesday after the Lok Sabha by-election there was marred by large scale complaints of malfunctioning of the EVMs.

An FIR was filed against a polling officer in Palghar as he transported some EVMs to the counting centre in a private car against norms, after voting for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll ended.

The by-election in Palghar was necessitated due to death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The Bhandara-Gondia seat was vacated after BJP's Nana Patole resigned from the party and quit his Lok Sabha membership.

As many as 25 candidates were in the fray for the two LS seats: 18 in Bhandara-Gondia and seven in Palghar. Both the seats are crucial for the BJP. The saffron party locked horns with the NCP to retain the Bhandara-Gondia seat, while in Palghar it is locked in a fierce battle with its estranged ally Shiv Sena, despite the contest being five-cornered.

Retaining Bhandara-Gondia is important for the BJP since its MP Nana Patole had quit the party in December 2017 and later joined the Congress. Stakes are also high in Palghar as Shiv Sena has fielded Sriniwas Wanaga, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga.

The BJP had roped in Union minister Smriti Irani Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the campaign. In Bhandara-Gondia, the NCP had fielded Madhukar Kukde, while the BJP had nominated Hemant Patle. Although there are total of 18 candidates in Bhandara-Gondia, the main contest is between the BJP and the NCP.

Congress leaders in the constituency are miffed that the party gave the seat to NCP despite Nana Patole returning to the Congress fold. Patole had defeated NCP leader Praful Patel in 2014. Patel has represented the seat earlier in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP represents five of the six Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency: Tumsar, Bhandara, Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon, Tirora, while Gopaldas Agarwal of Congress represents Gondia.

In Punjab, the Shahkot Assembly bypoll results, which will be out on Thursday, is being seen as a popularity test for the 14-month-old Congress government in Punjab, with Opposition SAD striving to retain its stronghold. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February.

While the SAD is striving to retain its pocket borough from where Kohar was elected five times, the results for the ruling Congress in Punjab is being seen as a barometer for the popularity of the 14-month-old Amarinder Singh dispensation. During the bypoll, the Opposition party had accused the Congress of misusing official machinery against political opponents.

The AAP, which faced a humiliating defeat in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll and civic polls, is desperately looking for a victory in Shahkot. The Congress is confident of maintaining the winning momentum by wresting the seat from rival SAD.

Over 76 percent of 1.72 lakh voters had exercised their franchise for the Shahkot bypoll on 28 May where the Congress, the SAD and the AAP were locked in a triangular battle.

The other bypoll seats where the results are expected on Thursday are Bihar's Jokihat Assembly seat where the main candidates are JD-U's Murshid Alam, RJD's Shahnawaz Alam and an Independent candidate Mohammad Shabbir and Jharkhand's Silli and Gomia seat.

In Silli Assembly seat, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Seema Mahto faces ruling NDA constituent All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto and in Gomia, the BJP and the AJUS are fighting separately. The BJP has fielded former minister Madavlal Singh and AJSU has fielded Lambodar Mahto who was a state government employee. The JMM has fielded Babita Devi, wife of Yogendra Mahto who was disqualified as legislator after he was convicted in a case and sentenced to two years in jail.

Meanwhile, in the east, bypoll in West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly seat was held following the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Kasturi Das. The party has fielded her husband Dulal Das, while the BJP, which is trying to emerge as the main challenger to the rulign TMC, has fielded Sujit Ghosh, a former CBI joint director. The Left has nominated Prabhat Chowdhury.

The results of the Ampati Assembly in Meghalaya will be interesting as it witnessed a triangular contest, where Miani D Shira, the daughter of Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, is the Congress candidate, Clement G Momin is the nominee of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance while Subhankar Koch is the Independent contestant.

The by-election in this constituency was necessitated after Sangma resigned from the seat as he had won from Songsak seat as well in the February 27 Assembly election.

Down south, in Kerala's Chengannur, the battle is largely between the ruling CPM, the main Opposition Congress and the BJP. The BJP has just one MLA in Kerala, and it is seeking to expand its support base in the state where politics has been dominated by the CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Congress headed United Democratic Front for decades.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 10:46 AM

