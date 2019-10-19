Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Byculla profile: AIMIM's Waris Pathan seeks to retain seat in three-cornered contest

Byculla Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name— Byculla

Constituency Number— 184

District Name—Mumbai City

Total Electors—244780

Female Electors— 112978

Male Electors— 131794

Third Gender— 8

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections Advocate Waris Yusuf Pathan of AIMIM won with 25,314 votes against BJP's Madhu (Dada) Chavan who received 23,957 votes in total. In 2009, Congress candidate Chavan Madhukar Balkrishna Alias Anna won with 36,302 votes against Sanjay Gopal Naik of MNS who who received 27,198 votes.

In 2019 elections, Pathan will contest against Anna Madhu Chavan of the Congress and Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of the Shiv Sena.



