By poll election results 2018: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP after Kairana, Noorpur wins; calls it a 'party of liars'

After winning the Kairana and Noorpur by elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday addressed a press conference to thank the voters for supporting their candidates while attacking the opposition for their failed ploy.

"The voters have answered through their vote on issues of sugarcane farmers, poverty and lawlessness", Akhilesh said. "Democracy has won, social justice has been delivered", he added while speaking to mediapersons.

Akhilesh said that the people rejected the BJP because it is a party of liars and the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has done nothing for the poor. " Divisive politics has been defeated and people have taught BJP a lesson", he said

In Kaiarana, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan who had the backing of SP, BSP and Congress defeated her rival, BJP's Mriganka Singh, by over 55,000 votes. While in Noorpur, Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan won the Assembly seat against BJP’s Avnish Singh by a margin of around 10,000 votes.

This election was crucial for BJP's prestige in Uttar Pradesh having lost Gorakhpur and Phulpur by elections earlier. But the losing streak has only extended for the party in power.