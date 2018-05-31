You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

By poll election results 2018: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP after Kairana, Noorpur wins; calls it a 'party of liars'

Politics FP Staff May 31, 2018 17:09:54 IST

After winning the Kairana and Noorpur by elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday addressed a press conference to thank the voters for supporting their candidates while attacking the opposition for their failed ploy.

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. AP

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. AP

"The voters have answered through their vote on issues of sugarcane farmers, poverty and lawlessness", Akhilesh said. "Democracy has won, social justice has been delivered", he added while speaking to mediapersons.

Akhilesh said that the people rejected the BJP because it is a party of liars and the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has done nothing for the poor. " Divisive politics has been defeated and people have taught BJP a lesson", he said

In Kaiarana, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan who had the backing of SP, BSP and Congress defeated her rival, BJP's Mriganka Singh, by over 55,000 votes. While in Noorpur, Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan won the Assembly seat against BJP’s Avnish Singh by a margin of around 10,000 votes.

This election was crucial for BJP's prestige in Uttar Pradesh having lost Gorakhpur and Phulpur by elections earlier. But the losing streak has only extended for the party in power.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 17:09 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores