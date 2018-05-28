By-elections 2018: Over 70% turnout recorded in bypoll to Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab; counting on 31 May

Chandigarh: Over 70 percent polling was reported on Monday in the bypoll to the Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab, a poll official said.

Polling, which began at 7 am, was continuing even after the 6 pm deadline as voters who had queued up earlier were allowed to cast their vote.

With the prevailing heat wave in Punjab, voters started queuing up early in the day.

Long queues of voters were seen at some polling stations, especially in rural areas, in the constituency located in Jalandhar district.

At some polling stations, there were no voters in the afternoon due to the heat wave.

Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said earlier that 1,72,676 eligible voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates in this constituency.

The main contest is between the ruling Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Over 1,000 security personnel, including Punjab Police and Border Security Force, have been stationed in the constituency for a smooth process.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting Akali Dal legislator Ajit Singh Kohar in February. Kohar, a former minister, was elected five times from this seat. His son Naib Singh Kohar has been fielded by the Akali Dal.

The Congress candidate is Hardev Singh Ladi, who had lost to Kohar by nearly 5,000 votes in the Assembly elections in February 2017. The AAP has fielded Rattan Singh as its candidate.

Counting of votes will take place on Thursday.