By-elections 2018 latest updates: Voting has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Noorpur Assembly seat and West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly constituency. As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women. The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur. The two seats in Uttar Pradesh are important as BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will get another chance to do battle, along with other national and regional parties as bypolls to 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states are set to take place on Monday. Apart from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, parliamentary bypolls will be held on Monday for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and to the Nagaland seat.
The seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Votes will be counted on 31 May.
Kairana constituency in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh has gained prominence in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Kairana bypoll will also see a joint Opposition taking on the ruling BJP. Located around 630 kilometres from capital city of Lucknow, the Lok Sabha constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. There are nearly 17 lakh voters in the constituency with a significant number of Muslims, Jats and Dalit voters.
RLD party worker Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which the ruling party was being challenged by a joint Opposition. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
The Opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.
In Maharashtra, by-election to Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat was necessitated when in early December 2017, sitting member Nana Patole quit the BJP and the Lok Sabha seat to join the Congress. The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after the sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died on 30 January following a heart attack.
In Punjab, polling to the Shahkot bypoll, for which the three major political parties-Congress, Akali Dal and AAP have went all out, will take place on Monday. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February. Ruling party Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi while Akali Dal has given ticket to Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the bypoll.
As many as 1,72,676 voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in the fray. The Election Commission has deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces including six companies of the Border Security Force in Shahkot.
Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states. The five seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Maheshtala in West Bengal, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Jokihat in Bihar and Ampati in Meghalaya. The by-election will also be held in the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat which was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now the chief minister of Nagaland, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February. It will be a test of strength between the candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) supported by Congress and the nominee of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA).
The PDA, which has the NDPP and the BJP as it major constituents, has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi in the seat. The Congress has extended support to NPF candidate C Apok Jamir.
The BJP, which had won an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections with 282 seats, lost seven seats in Lok Sabha by-elections held in the past four years and its present tally is 274. The Election Commission said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be deployed in the by-elections at all polling stations.
Updated Date: May 28, 2018 07:25 AM
Highlights
MAHESHTALA: BJP, CPM and TMC candidates in fray
The bypoll in Maheshtala constituency of West Bengal was necessitated with the death of MLA Kasturi Das. Dulal Das, the husband of the passed away MLA has been nominated from Trinamool Congress as the candidate. Sujay Ghosh and Prabhatpratim Choudhury are the candidates from BJP and CPM, respectively.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
CHENGANNUR: Voting begins in the Assembly constituency
Amid allegations of horse-trading in Karnataka, the Chengannur bypoll in Kerala has garnered a lot of attention with the BJP desperate to increase its presence in the communist heartland. The bypoll will be contested between a large number of candidates. The Chengannur by-election was necessitated after the death of CPM legislator KK Ramachandran Nair in January.
MAHESHTALA: Voting starts in this West Bengal constituency
Voting has begun for the Maheshtala Assembly constituency in West Bengal. Keeping up with its rising prospects in West Bengal, BJP will be looking at gaining more ground in the Maheshtala bypoll while TMC will hope to continue its winning streak. The Mahestala bypoll has emerged a tight three-way contest between TMC, BJP, and the Congress-CPM alliance, with each candidate wooing voters.
Input from Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
12 candidates in fray in Kairana, 10 from Noorpur
As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
53 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in Kairana, Noorpur
The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur.
Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Voting in Kairana, Noorpur to begin shortly
Voting in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok seat and and Noorpur Assembly seat will begin shortly (at 7 am). The Election Commission has made all the preparations for it. In Kairana, 16,09,628 voter will exercise their franchise, out of which 77 persons are from the third gender, 7,36,431 are females while the rest are males.
Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Voting in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh to begin at 7 am
Of particular significance will be bypolls to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat especially because the BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh in March. With the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party joining hands, the BJP had to suffer defeats at Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies. They were both saffron bastions earlier, Gorakhpur being earlier represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
10 Assembly, 4 Lok Sabha bypolls today
The stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states in the eastern region on Monday.
The Lok Sabha seats which will go for polls include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. There will also be Assembly bypolls taking place in Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).
07:25 (IST)
07:22 (IST)
KAIRANA: Visuals of voting underway in Shamli
07:21 (IST)
07:13 (IST)
07:12 (IST)
07:10 (IST)
NOORPUR: 3,06,226 people to vote
In Noorpur, 3,06,226 people will exercise their franchise, out of which 10 are from third gender, 1,64,292 are males while the rest are females.
Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
07:09 (IST)
07:00 (IST)
06:56 (IST)
Voting in Palghar constituency to begin shortly
Like Kairana, the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra is also going to be a prestige battle for BJP, as these seats were previously being held by the saffron party.
The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died on 30 January following a heart attack. BJP has already received a jolt in Palghar with the Vanga family exiting BJP and joining its bitter ally Shiv Sena.
06:50 (IST)
Significance of Kairana and Noorpur bypolls in Uttar Pradesh
Of particular significance will be bypolls to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat and the Noorpur Assembly seat, especially because the BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March. The success of Samajwadi Party candidates in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur came as a boost for efforts by Opposition parties to forge a common understanding against the BJP in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
06:49 (IST)
06:47 (IST)
Polling also to be held in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Karnataka
Also going for polls on Monday is the Rajrajeswari Nagary Assembly seat in Karnataka, election for which was suspended following the recovery of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in the constituency.
Both BJP and Congress had indulged in a blame game after officials said prima facie that most of the voter ID cards recovered seemed genuine.
But now that the Congress and JD(S) have joined hands to form the Karnataka government, candidates from both of them are eyeing to win the seat.
06:46 (IST)
