You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

By elections 2018 LIVE updates: Voters from 34 villages in Bhandara-Gondiya boycott polls; SP writes to EC over faulty EVMs

Politics FP Politics May 28, 2018 11:46:29 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
By elections 2018 LIVE updates: Voters from 34 villages in Bhandara-Gondiya boycott polls; SP writes to EC over faulty EVMs
  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:45 (IST)

    KAIRANA, NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party writes letter to EC, alleges EVMs being tampered with at Centre's direction

    Following multiple reports of EVM malfunctioning and glitches in Kairana and Noorpur, the Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission claiming that that the EVMs are being tampered with at the direction of the Centre on such a large scale. The party also alleged that the faults were reported from booths where Samajwadi and allied parties' voters went. 

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Voting stalled over two hours in Saharanpur Ambheta

    Voting at a booth in Saharanpur Ambheta has been halted for two hours due to of a faulty EVM, even as people continue to queue up in scorching heat, reported News18.

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 11:31 (IST)

    BJP behind EVM malfunctioning, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

    "No question of alliance. Let Amit Shah say anything. We are done with BJP. They are distributing money, switching off EVM machines. Earlier, people used to capture booths. Today, they have the keys of the EVM machines in their hands. Election Commission is under tremendous pressure from the government. Returning Officer fears for his job, and refuses to take cognizance of money distribution and other ill-practices by BJP," said Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, as per News18.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:30 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam accuses administration of abusing voters

    RJD candidate in Jokihat, Shahnawaz Alam, accuses the administration of harassing and abusing voters through the security personnel stationed there.

    Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:24 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: 2,600 voters boycotting bypolls 

    Mohammed Salim, a resident of Chaukta, says that 2,600 voters across four polling booths are boycotting these elections. A promise to rebuild a bridge connecting Chaukta to its neighbours has not been met in four years, inconveniencing villagers here who have to take a detour that adds 4.5 kilometres to their commute, he says.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:21 (IST)

    GOMIA: Probe on over JMM candidate Babita Devi distributing money to lure voters

    An ambulance having the name printed of former JMM, MLA, Yogender Mahto has been seized in Gomia. The administration had taken immediate action after a complaint that JMM candidate and wife of Mahto, Babita Devi wasdistributing money to voters to lure them. The investigation is on. The incident occurred in Kasmar.

    By Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • 11:19 (IST)

    GOMIA: EVMs in Jharkhand to feature photos of candidates for first time

    In this booth in Gomia, people are keen to see photos of their candidates on their EVM. For the first time in Jharkhand, EVMs will feature photographs of the candidates, making it easier for voters to recognise who they are voting for.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • 11:16 (IST)

    KAIRANA: EVM malfunctioning in Dalit-Muslim dominated areas, says RLD candidate Tabassum Hassan

    Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters

  • 11:11 (IST)

    BHANDARA-GONDIYA: Voters from 34 villages boycott bypolls

    34 villages in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted the polls. The 50,000-odd voters affected by Gosikhurd irrigation project, are upset that their demands haven't been met with for years now, reported News18. 

  • 11:08 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA: EVMs taking time to register votes, claim voters

    Despite Election Commission's reassurance, voters from Maheshtala college informed the authorities that the machines were taking time to register anyone's vote.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:06 (IST)

    RR NAGAR: JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra casts his vote

    Janata Dal (Secular) candidate GH Ramachandra is seen with his supporters near the polling booth situated at Raja Rajeswari Vidya School at RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters

  • 11:05 (IST)

    KAIRANA: Akhilesh Yadav urges people to vote despite faulty EVMs

    Former Uttar Pradeh chief minister urged voters to exercise their franchise amidst reports of faulty EVM machines in the state. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:59 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: 'No roads, no votes'

    "No roads, no votes," chant the residents of Chaukta village in Jokihat where polling is being boycotted.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:58 (IST)

    SILLI: 18.22 percent polling recorded in first two hours of voting

    Input by Jaideep Shadilya/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:57 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA: 15.5 percent voter turnout registered till 9 am

    Voter turnout was recorded at 15.15 percent till 9 am in Maheshtala, West Bengal. The Election Commission also informed that all the faulty EVMs have been replaced and the voting is underway smoothly. 

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:55 (IST)

    AMPATI: Voter turnout at 23.73% till 10 am

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:54 (IST)

    GOMIA: Elderly couple skip breakfast to vote

    An elderly couple voted in booth number 70 of Gomia. For them, voting is their right and the couple came to exercise their franchise, skipping their breakfast. "We have decided to vote first and than have our breakfast," they said.

    Input by Jaideep D/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:52 (IST)

    SILLI: Former MLA Amit Mahto casts vote

    Input by Jaideep Deogarhiya/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:52 (IST)

    RR NAGAR: 11 percent turnout till 9 am

    In RR Nagar, polling continues peacefully with 121 out of 421 polling station under live webcast. As of 9 am, the voter turnout was at 11 percent.

  • 10:51 (IST)

    NOORPUR, KAIRANA: Faulty EVMs have been tampered with, says SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary 

    "There are reports that in Noorpur 140 EVMs are faulty, which is because they've been tampered. There are similar reports from Kairana. They (BJP) want to avenge defeat in Phulpur and Gorakhpur, which is why they want to defeat us at any cost," says Rajendra Chaudhary from the Samajwadi Party.

    "At least 130 EVMs in Kairana have also malfunctioned. Samajwadi Party has also complained to the Election Commission regarding the malfunctioning of EVM machines," he added. 

    He said that the BJP government was trying to revenge their defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. “This is a conspiracy in wake of 2019 Lok Sabha polls to give a message that the wave was in their (BJP) favor” said Chaudhary.

    With inputs from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:49 (IST)

    CHENGANNUR: Heavy rains during voting

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:47 (IST)

    GOMIA: Physically challenged voter cast his vote at booth number 88

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:46 (IST)

    KAIRANA: RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan writes to EC over faulty EVMs, says no action despite several complaints

    Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate  from Kairana Tabassum Hasan has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) complaining about the multiple faulty EVMs in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency booths and said that voters are being kept away from voting which is not fair. Tabassum, in the letter, also said that despite several complaints, no action has been taken on the matter yet.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    KAIRANA: EVMs being tampered with everywhere, says RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan

    Tabassum Hasan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll, cast her vote and said that EVMs were being tampered with everywhere. "machines are being tampered everywhere, faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim and Dalit dominated areas. They (BJP) think they can win polls like this.That won't happen," she said. 

  • 10:35 (IST)

    PALGHAR: Instead of index fingers, middle fingers of voters being inked

    According to ANI, some voters in Maharashtra's Palghar were marked on their middle fingers, instead of index fingers. This is was done to differentiate as panchayat polls had also recently taken place in some parts of Palghar on Sunday.  

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:32 (IST)

    GOMIA: Compared to Silli, Gomia witnesses lower voter turnout till 9 am

    In comparison to Silli, the Gomia constituency saw relatively lower turnout of voters in the first two hours. While Silli recorded 18.22 percent, Gomia witnessed only 14 percent voting, revised from an earlier estimate of 9 percent.

    Of the two constituencies, Gomia is more keenly contested by political parties who took out huge rallies here. Even the chief minister camped in Gomia for three consecutive days seeking votes in support of the BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh. JMM chief Shibu Soren and former chief minister, Hemant Soren were some of the leaders, along with Congress and left parties leaders who had done extensive campaigning here. The fight here is a triangular one between Singh, JMM contestant Babita Devi and AJSU, Lambodar Mahto.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:29 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: 18 percent polling registered till 10 am

    Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters

  • 10:28 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: Home guards, paramilitary personnel deployed at booths, says Araria SP 

    Araria's Superintendent of Police, Dhurat Sayali Savalaram, talks about the security arrangements for the Jokihat by-polls. "We have deployed maximum force consisting of home guard, paramilitary and Bihar Military Police at the booths to curb bogus voting and enforce model code of coding," she says.

    Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:22 (IST)

    CHENGANNUR: Visual of a women-friendly station

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters

  • 10:16 (IST)

    BHANDARA-GONDIYA: Eleven faulty EVMs reported

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:12 (IST)

    GOMIA: Voting yet to begin at multiple booths

    In Gomia, voting has not begun at booth no. 165 due to technical difficulties. Similarly, polling hasn’t commenced in booth no. 47 and in No. 74, as the EVM is not operational yet.

    Input by Priyadarshi/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:11 (IST)

    KAIRANA: Voter turnout at 15 percent till 9 am

    Polling percentage at 9 am stood around 15 percent in Kairana:

    Kairana- 9 precent
    Shamli -  8.5 percent 
    Thana Bhawan - 14 percent 

    Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:09 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: Voters boycott bypolls over poor infrastructure

    Four booths in Jokihat's Mahalgaon — 215, 215A, 216 and 216C — saw incidents of poll boycott by its constituents. Sub-Divisional police officer KD Singh reached there to pacify voters but they remained firm in their decision, pointing at the infrastructural neglect of their constituency, particularly the lack of proper roads and bridges.

    Input by Priyadarshi/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:08 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA: Fight against buying votes, says TMC candidate Dulal Das

    TMC candidate Dulal Das, after registering his vote said that, "Maheshtala didn't see any violence today. We heard of violence everywhere in West Bengal during panchayat polls but there was no violence here. Our fight is against buying votes. We heard some party tried sending money to wards but they were not successful. We are against both CPM and BJP but it's best that a communal party doesn't come to power." 

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:06 (IST)

    NOORPUR: Polling at 9 percent till 9 am

    Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 9 percent in the first two hours.

    Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:06 (IST)

    NOORPUR: Polling at 9 percent till 9 am

    Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 9 percent in the first two hours.

    Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters

  • 10:04 (IST)

    NOORPUR: Engineer rushed to fix EVM, VVPAT machines

    Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:04 (IST)

    SILLI: 17 percent voter turnout till 9 am

    After the first two hours of polling, Silli registered 17 percent voter turnout overall, with some booths registering in as much as 25 percent.

    Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:03 (IST)

    SHAHKOT: Five percent polling till 9 am

    Five percent voter turnout was registered in Punjab's Shakot Assembly constituency two hours after polling began.

    Input by Kusum Arora/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:01 (IST)

    GOMIA: Nine percent polling in first two hours

    Nine percent polling was registered in Gomia in the first two hours. The polling booths situated in hilly terrain and remote areas saw poor turnout in comparison to booths located near National Highways, Blocks and township area.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:56 (IST)

    GOMIA, SILLI: Faulty VVPATs in two polling booths each 

    According to the Chief Election officer, two polling booths each in Silli and Gomia had problems with the VVPATs which emerged when the mock polls were being conducted. These were fixed and polling continued peacefully.

    Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:54 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA: Late MLA Kasturi Das' husband Dulal Das contests bypoll

    Dulal Das, the TMC candidate, going to register his vote at Netaji Subhash school. Last year, his departed wife and ex-MLA won this very seat by 28,283 votes. Kasturi Das passed away on February 2018 which necessitated the by-election today. Before entering the polling booth, he asked the officials if there were any problem anywhere. He said that if there were, he would himself go to those places and sort everything out.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:51 (IST)

    NOORPUR: Sugarcane farmers, youth, businessmen tired of BJP's lies, Samajwadi Party candidate Naim Ull Hasan

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:48 (IST)

    AMPATI: Creche set up in polling station for women voters with children

    In a polling station in Ampati, a play area and creche has been set up to ease the concerns of women voters with children.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:46 (IST)

    AMPATI: Senior citizen voter recognised for being first voter at her polling booth

    Input by Krymenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:45 (IST)

    KAIRANA: VVPAT machines stop working in Shamli

    VVPAT machines have stopped working at the Hindu Kanya School polling booth in Shamli, Kairana.

    Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:45 (IST)

    GOMIA: Bypolls necessitated after arrest and conviction of sitting MLA

    Gomia faces by-polls were necessitated due to the arrest and conviction of the sitting MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto (JMM). He was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment in a coal theft case. His wife Babita Devi is contesting these elections as a JMM candidate.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:43 (IST)

    SILLI: EC officials give an appreciation certificate to a woman who voted first today

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:42 (IST)

    SHAHKOT: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi casts his vote

    Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Narendra Modi addresses nation via NaMo App while voting takes place across 10 states

    While voting is underway for 10 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha seats across ten states today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the nation through his NaMo App, listing the schemes the BJP has introduced during its tenure so far. 

    This is in stark contrast to how former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was forced to take his app offline in wake of the Model Code of Conduct being enforced before the Karnataka elections. According to The HinduElection Commission of India had ordered the removal of all pictures of Siddaramaiah and other Congress ministers from government websites", and could also include "previous posts on social media championing achievements of the government".

    The removal, it claims was as a result of the Model Code of Conduct which was in effect in the state following the announcement of the election dates, and required ministers contesting an election to not use government resources or official media for electioneering. 

Load More

By-elections 2018 latest updates: Voters from 34 villages in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted the by-elections in Maharashtra. The 50,000-odd voters affected by Gosikhurd irrigation project, are upset that their demands haven't been met with for years now, reported News18.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Kairana Tabassum Hasan has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) complaining about the multiple faulty EVMs in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency booths and said that voters are being kept away from voting which is not fair. Tabassum, in the letter, also said that despite several complaints, no action has been taken on the matter yet.

EVM glitches have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala amid voting for crucial by-elections. At least, 11 EVM malfunction have been reported in Maharashtra's Gondia-Bhandara constituency. In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP and the NCP have locked horns in the bypoll, being held after the resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole. Patole, a leader of the powerful OBC Kunbi community, had switched side from the Congress to the BJP and was elected as an MP from the constituency in Vidarbha in 2014 by defeating former union minister and NCP heavyweight Praful Patel. The NCP, which has allied with the Congress, has fielded former BJP MLA Madhukar Kukde, against BJP's Hemant Patle, who belongs to the Powar community and is also a former legislator.

Voting was stalled in multiple booths in West Bengal's Maheshtala and Uttar Pradesh's Kairana constituency due to faulty VVPATs and EVMs. Problems with EVM machines in Nungi High School and in Netaji Subhash School in the Maheshtala by-elections forced voting to be paused. Voters were reportedly losing their patience in Nungi.

Voting at three polling stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana could not be started yet due to the unavailability of EVM machines. Voters, in large numbers, have been waiting for it in the queue. Meanwhile, voting is also underway in Gomia, Shahkot, Chengannur and Palghar.

Voting has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Noorpur Assembly seat and West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly constituency. As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women.  The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur. The two seats in Uttar Pradesh are important as BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will get another chance to do battle, along with other national and regional parties as bypolls to 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states are set to take place on Monday. Apart from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, parliamentary bypolls will be held on Monday for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and to the Nagaland seat.

The seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Votes will be counted on 31 May.

Kairana constituency in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh has gained prominence in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Kairana bypoll will also see a joint Opposition taking on the ruling BJP.  Located around 630 kilometres from capital city of Lucknow, the Lok Sabha constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. There are nearly 17 lakh voters in the constituency with a significant number of Muslims, Jats and Dalit voters.

RLD party worker Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which the ruling party was being challenged by a joint Opposition. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.

In Maharashtra, by-election to Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat was necessitated when in early December 2017, sitting member Nana Patole quit the BJP and the Lok Sabha seat to join the Congress. The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after the sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died on 30 January following a heart attack.

In Punjab, polling to the Shahkot bypoll, for which the three major political parties-Congress, Akali Dal and AAP have went all out, will take place on Monday. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February. Ruling party Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi while Akali Dal has given ticket to Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the bypoll.

As many as 1,72,676 voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in the fray. The Election Commission has deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces including six companies of the Border Security Force in Shahkot.

Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states. The five seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Maheshtala in West Bengal, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Jokihat in Bihar and Ampati in Meghalaya. The by-election will also be held in the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat which was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now the chief minister of Nagaland, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February. It will be a test of strength between the candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) supported by Congress and the nominee of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA).

The PDA, which has the NDPP and the BJP as it major constituents, has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi in the seat. The Congress has extended support to NPF candidate C Apok Jamir.

The BJP, which had won an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections with 282 seats, lost seven seats in Lok Sabha by-elections held in the past four years and its present tally is 274. The Election Commission said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be deployed in the by-elections at all polling stations.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 11:46 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores