By elections 2018 LIVE updates: BJP leaders meet EC officials in Delhi over reports of EVM malfunctioning

Politics FP Politics May 28, 2018 18:12:34 IST
  • 18:12 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: Mriganka Singh alleges 'massive technical snag' in EVMs

    Mriganka Singh, BJP Candidate from Kairana, told ANI that there was a massive technical snag in the EVMs and a complete breakdown of systems. "My supporters went back without voting as the machines were not working," she said.

    Singh also claimed that her party leaders have approached the Election Commission regarding the matter

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:08 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL: Voter turn out in Maheshtala recorded at 70.01% till 5 pm


    The voter turn out in Maheshtala was recorded at 70.01 percent till 5 pm. As many as 36 EVMs had to be replaced in the day. Apart from that, the voting was largely peaceful.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • 17:51 (IST)

    BJP leaders meet EC officials over reports of EVM malfunctioning

    BJP's Arun Singh told ANI that the party has demanded repolling at a few stations. BJP also told the Election Commission that they received information that EVMs either worked late or had some issues.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:42 (IST)

    PUNJAB: Shahkot records 69 percent polling till 5 pm

    Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:38 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya confident of win

    Speaking to the press, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed confidence that JMM will win both bypolls with a margin of at least 50,000 votes. He also accused the chief minister of trying to lure voters with money on election day and has urged the Election Commission to look into the matter.

    He specifically pointed to Gomia where he said a candidate was using money power to win over voters, even going as far as transporting money in an ambulance.

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:32 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Silli records 75.5 percent polling

    Silli recorded 75.5 percent polling, the district headquarters confirmed

    Input by Deb Banerjee/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:11 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Silli registers around 72% polling till 3 pm

    Silli registered around 72 percent polling till 3 pm. Final figures may vary after compilation of data.

    Input by Deb Banerjee/101Reporters

  • 17:09 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: Shiv Sena, NCP express reservations on EVMs

     The Shiv Sena and the NCP alleged malfunctioning in EVMs during bypolls for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

    Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that almost 25 percent of EVMs malfunctioned in the bypoll to Bhandara- Gondiya, while Sena leader Sanjay Raut said those in power were contesting elections while keeping the "key and remote of EVMs in their hands".

  • Team 101 Reporters

    17:02 (IST)

    MEGHALAYA: Voter turnout reaches 88.58 percent in Ampati by 5 pm

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 16:45 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: Over 43 percent polling till 4 pm in Kairana and 47 percent in Noorpur

    Over 43 percent polling was recorded till 4 pm in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency while 47 percent votes were polled in the Noorpur Assembly constituency amid complaints of EVMs malfunctioning.

    Amid complaints of EVM malfunctioning, the EC assured that faulty machines were being changed and a re-poll would be ordered, wherever necessary. - PTI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:38 (IST)

    BIHAR: 48 percent voting recorded till 4 pm in Jokihat

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • 16:34 (IST)

    MEGHALAYA: 85% voting recorded in Ampati till 4 pm

    According to News18, 85.01 percent voting was recoded in Meghalaya's Ampati till 4 pm

  • 16:29 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: Visuals from booth 173 in Shamli after clash between BJP, Opposition

    According to reports, villagers in Shamli resorted to stone pelting on the police for 'fake voting'. The police responded with lathicharge at voters in booth no. 173 in Shamli, after a clash between BJP and the Opposition.

    Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • 16:26 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party asks EC to conduct repolling where over 1 and a half hours were wasted

    Samajwadi Party leaders met Election Commission officials over the bypolls in Kairana and Noorpur. Ram Gopal Yadav said that the party asked the Election Commission to conduct repolling in places where over one and a half hours were wasted.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:10 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Polling in Gomia gets over


    The Election Commission had declared that polling would conclude at 3 pm in Naxal-affected Gomia Assembly constituency. Officials have sealed the EVMs and are transporting it.


    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters

  • 15:50 (IST)

    EC says reports of large-scale EVM failure 'exaggerated'

    The Election Commission termed as "exaggerated projection of reality" reports of 'large scale' failure of EVMs during Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

    Amid reports of faulty EVMs from various polling stations, the Commission came out with a statement to deny that the failure of the voting machines was unusual.

    "... the Commission allocates sufficient reserve of EVMs and VVPATs for every general and by election to the Lok Sabha or state Assembly. It is pertinent to mention that during commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs, apart from EVMs and VVPATs required for deployment at every polling station, adequate number of reserve EVMs and VVPATs (around 20-25 percent) are prepared to replace any defective machine on poll day at the polling station," it said. - PTI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:48 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL: Voter turnout recorded at 67% till 3 pm in Maheshtala

    The voter turn out in Maheshtala was recorded at 67 percent till 3 pm.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Why were EVMs for Maharashtra polls brought from Surat, asks Praful Patel


    Former Union minister Praful Patel sought to know why EVMs from Surat in Gujarat were used in the Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll when similar machines were available in Maharashtra.

    "EVMs were available in Maharashtra. What was the reason for bringing EVMs from Surat in Gujarat. We have expressed our doubts to the Election Commission," Patel told reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:32 (IST)

    KARNATAKA: 41% votes polled till 3 pm in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru

    The Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru in Karnatata recorded 41 percent voting by 3 pm.

  • 15:23 (IST)

    KARNATAKA: Moderate voting in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru

    Moderate polling has been recorded in the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency amid tight security, an official said on Monday.

    "Over 35 percent voting has been registered in all 471 polling stations across the constituency till 2 pm. Polling has been peaceful barring glitches in a few EVMs which were soon rectified," Returning Officer S Shailaja told IANS.

  • 15:17 (IST)

    PUNJAB: Shahkot records 44% voting till 1 pm

    Over 40 percent polling was recorded till 1 pm in Shahkot Assembly constituency of Punjab. "44 percent polling has been recorded till 1 pm in Shahkot Assembly constituency," Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju told PTI.

    There was no report of any violence from anywhere in the constituency. "The polling has been peaceful," the Punjab CEO said.

  • 15:15 (IST)

    Akhilesh Yadav to hold press conference at 6 pm

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has called for a press conference at 6 pm today, according to News18. He is expected to talk about the Kairana and Noorpur bypolls.

  • 15:13 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: 21% voting till 3 pm in Palghar

    According to News18, 21 percent voting was recorded till 3 pm in Palghar.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    15:05 (IST)

    MEGHALAYA: Mukul Sangma casts vote at Chengkompara polling station

    Mukul Sangma, Congress MLA Dikkanchi D Shira and Congress candidate for Ampati, Miani D Shira, after casting their votes at Chengkompara polling station.

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:56 (IST)

    BIHAR: No votes cast in four polling booths in Chaukta

    Despite appeals, voters boycotting the polls remained firm in Jokihat's Chaukta village. No votes were cast in four polling booths.

    Input by Priyadarshini Shrivatsava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:52 (IST)

    BIHAR: 45 percent voting in Jokihat till 2 pm

    Jokihat recorded a polling percentage of 45 percent as of 2 pm

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • 14:48 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: EC says no cancellation in Bhandara-Gondiya

    The Election Commission clarified that that there were no cancellations in Bhandara-Gondiya, according to News18. Earlier, there were reports that polling was cancelled in at least 35 polling stations after serious malfunctioning in the VVPAT EVMs,

    "The reports emerging in some quarters about EVMs failing in 25 percent polling booths are also incorrect. It is clarified that voting has not been cancelled in any booth in 11 Bhandara-Gondiya stations and voting is continuing smoothly after necessary replacements, whereever required," the EC said, according to News18.

  • 14:35 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: RLD, SP to demand deadline extension, repolling

    RLD sources told CNN-News18 that the Opposition will demand extension of voting deadline following multiple reports of EVMs malfunctioning in the Kairana and Noorpur. They might also demand re-polling, the channel said. Leaders from both parties are set to meet EC officials at 3.15 pm, as per reports. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:29 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Voting peaceful in Naxal-affected Gomia 

    News of peaceful voting across the Naxal-affected Gomia Assembly constituency has encouraged more voters to participate enthusiastically in the elections. With the heat the being the only thing to brave, men and women stood in long lines here in order to exercise their franchise. Security arrangements had been beefed up in these Naxal-affected areas.

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • 14:27 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Webcasting screen grabs from Silli constituency

    EC officials in Silli constituency arranged for webcasting of polls from 28 booths.

    Input by Dev Banerjee/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:24 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Dozen voters injured in BJP, JMM clash in Gomia

    About half a dozen voters have been injured in a clash between BJP and JMM cadres near a Jhirki polling booth in Gomia constituency.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:19 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: Police lathicharge voters following clash between BJP, Opposition

    According to reports, villagers in Shamli resorted to stone pelting on the police for 'fake voting'. The police responded with lathicharge at voters in booth no. 173 in Shamli, after a clash between BJP and the Opposition. 

    Hundreds of villagers in Bhura also attacked a polling booth. 

    Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:14 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: SSP conducts inspection of Silli polling station

    Senior Superintendent of Police conducts an inspection of a polling station in Silli. He has been checking on various polling stations in the constituency since Monday morning to ensure peaceful polling. Here, he is talking to one of the voters there who told him he hadn't faced any trouble casting his vote and everything had gone smoothly.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • 14:10 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: No complaints in Palghar after 12 pm, says EC

    Following reports of multiple EVMs malfuncitoning across booths in Palghar, Returning Officer Prashant Narnaware said that no fresh complaints were registered in the constituency after 12 pm. "Encountered problems and panic in the initial hours. Nothing has happened after 12 pm. The new machines are working properly. We are in consultation with Central Election Commission about extension of voting time," he said. 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: 30.61 percent polling in Kairana till 1 pm 

    In Kairana, 30.61 percent voter turnout was registered till 1 pm, amid multiple complaints of faulty EVMs and VVPATs, reported News18. 

  • 14:02 (IST)

    BIHAR: RLD workers complain EVM malfunctioning at booth 258 in Kandhla

    RLD workers complained that EVMs were not working at booth number 258 in Kandhla since Monday morning.


    Input by Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters

  • 14:00 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: 19.25 percent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Palghar

    Amid faulty EVMs and VVPATs, Palghar registered a voter turnout of 19.25 percent till 1 pm, reported ANI. 

  • 13:57 (IST)

    BIHAR: Men on motorcycles ambushed car, hurled racial slurs, says Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat

    Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat, Gaushal Azam, who was reportedly attacked on Monday said that men on two motorcycles ambushed his car when it slowed down, subjecting him to physical attacks and racist slurs. 

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:54 (IST)

    KERALA: 48.1 percent polling recorded in Chengannur till 1 pm

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters

  • 13:49 (IST)

    RLD chief, Samajawadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav to meet EC officials at 3.15 pm 

    Following reports of faulty EVMs in Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, RLD chief Ajit Singh and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will meet EC officials at 3.15 pm, reported CNN-News18. 

  • 13:46 (IST)

    In European nations, election commissions have gone back to paper ballots, says Praful Patel

    "EVMs are malfunctioning in Bhandara-Gondiya poll. In many big European nations, election commissions have rejected the EVMs and gone back to ballot paper system. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav ji just called me up and he also said 300 EVMs not working in Kairana bypoll," said NCP Praful Patel.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:41 (IST)

    KARNATAKA: 34 percent voting in RR Nagar till 1 pm

    RR Nagar in Bengaluru recorded 34 percent polling till 1 pm.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:36 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL: Congress leader Kamalesh Sarkar detained in Maheshtala

    Police detained Congres leader Kamalesh Sarkar for security measures in Maheshtala.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • 13:31 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Security personnel helps elderly woman vote in scorching heat in Gomia

    A securityman supports an elderly woman who came to exercise her franchise in a polling booth at Gomia. She was alone and finding difficult to stand in queue in the scorching heat.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:30 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: 51 percent voting recorded till 1 pm in Gomia

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • 13:25 (IST)

    EVM, VVPAT malfunctioning indicate EC's failure, says Shiv Sena

    "Technical problems in EVMs and VVPATs clearly indicate failure of EC.If this is the situation in bypolls, think about upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We've said it again and again, and other parties have also agreed, that elections should be conducted using ballot papers," said Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:22 (IST)

    PUNJAB: Congress, Akali worker clash in Mehatpur, Shahkot

    Clash between Congress and Akali workers in Mehatpur area of Shahkot constituency. Some people received minor injuries. Akali supporters allege that police is shielding Congress supporters.

    Input by Jagjit Dhanju/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:20 (IST)

    MEGHALAYA: 63.35 percent polling in Ampati till 1 pm

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:19 (IST)

    PUNJAB: 44 percent voter turnout till 1 pm in Shahkot

    Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:17 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL: Came to vote despite being sick, says voter in Maheshtala

    Maria Bibi (extreme right), accompanied by her daughter, came to vote despite being sick for the past one week. "I have high fever. Still I came to vote. How can I miss it?"

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

By-elections 2018 latest updates: The Election Commission termed as "exaggerated projection of reality" reports of 'large-scale' failure of EVMs during Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The poll panel also rejected reports that polling was cancelled in 35 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in Maharashtra.

However, the Shiv Sena and the NCP alleged malfunctioning in EVMs during bypolls for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra. Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that almost 25 percent of EVMs malfunctioned in the bypoll to Bhandara-Gondiya seat, while Sena leader Sanjay Raut said those in power were contesting elections while keeping the "key and remote of EVMs in their hands".

Patel also sought to know why EVMs from Surat in Gujarat were used in the bypoll when similar machines were available in Maharashtra.

Till 1 pm, the Election Commission registered 63.35 percent polling in Meghalaya's Ampati Assembly constituency and 44 percent in Shahkot constituency in Punjab. In Jharkhand, Gomia witnessed a turnout of 51 percent till 1 pm.

According to ANI, voting has been temporarily suspended at 35 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya after EVM malfunctioning was reported, said Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate. Meanwhile, polling was stopped at booth no. 216 and 217 in Shamli district's Bhabhisa village after it was reported that EVMs were not working since 10 am, as per News18.

According to the Election Commission, poll turnout in Lok Sabha seat of Kairana was 22 percent till 11 am and in Noorpur it was 21.34 percent. Faulty EVMs in several seats, including Kairana and Noorpur and several other seats in Maharashtra and Bihar. Polling has been cancelled at 35 booths in Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat following EVM malfunctions.

As many as 34 villages that house 50,000 voters in the constituency are boycotting the by-elections, alleging their demands against the Gosikhurd irrigation project haven’t been met. In Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, joint SP-RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has submitted a complaint on EVM glitches and alleged malpractices by the BJP to the Election Commission. Voting is currently underway in four Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly constituencies across 10 states.

EVM glitches have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala amid voting for crucial by-elections. At least, 11 EVM malfunction have been reported in Maharashtra's Gondia-Bhandara constituency. In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP and the NCP have locked horns in the bypoll, being held after the resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole. Patole, a leader of the powerful OBC Kunbi community, had switched side from the Congress to the BJP and was elected as an MP from the constituency in Vidarbha in 2014 by defeating former union minister and NCP heavyweight Praful Patel. The NCP, which has allied with the Congress, has fielded former BJP MLA Madhukar Kukde, against BJP's Hemant Patle, who belongs to the Powar community and is also a former legislator.

Voting was stalled in multiple booths in West Bengal's Maheshtala and Uttar Pradesh's Kairana constituency due to faulty VVPATs and EVMs. Problems with EVM machines in Nungi High School and in Netaji Subhash School in the Maheshtala by-elections forced voting to be paused. Voters were reportedly losing their patience in Nungi.

Voting at three polling stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana could not be started yet due to the unavailability of EVM machines. Voters, in large numbers, have been waiting for it in the queue. Meanwhile, voting is also underway in Gomia, Shahkot, Chengannur and Palghar.

Voting has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Noorpur Assembly seat and West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly constituency. As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women.  The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur. The two seats in Uttar Pradesh are important as BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will get another chance to do battle, along with other national and regional parties as bypolls to 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states are set to take place on Monday. Apart from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, parliamentary bypolls will be held on Monday for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and to the Nagaland seat.

The seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Votes will be counted on 31 May.

Kairana constituency in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh has gained prominence in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Kairana bypoll will also see a joint Opposition taking on the ruling BJP.  Located around 630 kilometres from capital city of Lucknow, the Lok Sabha constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. There are nearly 17 lakh voters in the constituency with a significant number of Muslims, Jats and Dalit voters.

RLD party worker Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which the ruling party was being challenged by a joint Opposition. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.

In Maharashtra, by-election to Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat was necessitated when in early December 2017, sitting member Nana Patole quit the BJP and the Lok Sabha seat to join the Congress. The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after the sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died on 30 January following a heart attack.

In Punjab, polling to the Shahkot bypoll, for which the three major political parties-Congress, Akali Dal and AAP have went all out, will take place on Monday. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February. Ruling party Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi while Akali Dal has given ticket to Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the bypoll.

As many as 1,72,676 voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in the fray. The Election Commission has deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces including six companies of the Border Security Force in Shahkot.

Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states. The five seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Maheshtala in West Bengal, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Jokihat in Bihar and Ampati in Meghalaya. The by-election will also be held in the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat which was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now the chief minister of Nagaland, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February. It will be a test of strength between the candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) supported by Congress and the nominee of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA).

The PDA, which has the NDPP and the BJP as it major constituents, has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi in the seat. The Congress has extended support to NPF candidate C Apok Jamir.

The BJP, which had won an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections with 282 seats, lost seven seats in Lok Sabha by-elections held in the past four years and its present tally is 274. The Election Commission said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be deployed in the by-elections at all polling stations.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 18:12 PM

