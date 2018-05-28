By-elections 2018 latest updates: EVM glitches have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala amid voting for crucial by-elections. At least, 11 EVM malfunction have been reported in Maharashtra's Gondia-Bhandara constituency. In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP and the NCP have locked horns in the bypoll, being held after the resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole. Patole, a leader of the powerful OBC Kunbi community, had switched side from the Congress to the BJP and was elected as an MP from the constituency in Vidarbha in 2014 by defeating former union minister and NCP heavyweight Praful Patel. The NCP, which has allied with the Congress, has fielded former BJP MLA Madhukar Kukde, against BJP's Hemant Patle, who belongs to the Powar community and is also a former legislator.
Voting was stalled in multiple booths in West Bengal's Maheshtala and Uttar Pradesh's Kairana constituency due to faulty VVPATs and EVMs. Problems with EVM machines in Nungi High School and in Netaji Subhash School in the Maheshtala by-elections forced voting to be paused. Voters were reportedly losing their patience in Nungi.
Voting at three polling stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana could not be started yet due to the unavailability of EVM machines. Voters, in large numbers, have been waiting for it in the queue. Meanwhile, voting is also underway in Gomia, Shahkot, Chengannur and Palghar.
Voting has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Noorpur Assembly seat and West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly constituency. As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women. The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur. The two seats in Uttar Pradesh are important as BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will get another chance to do battle, along with other national and regional parties as bypolls to 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states are set to take place on Monday. Apart from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, parliamentary bypolls will be held on Monday for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and to the Nagaland seat.
The seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Votes will be counted on 31 May.
Kairana constituency in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh has gained prominence in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Kairana bypoll will also see a joint Opposition taking on the ruling BJP. Located around 630 kilometres from capital city of Lucknow, the Lok Sabha constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. There are nearly 17 lakh voters in the constituency with a significant number of Muslims, Jats and Dalit voters.
RLD party worker Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which the ruling party was being challenged by a joint Opposition. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
The Opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.
In Maharashtra, by-election to Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat was necessitated when in early December 2017, sitting member Nana Patole quit the BJP and the Lok Sabha seat to join the Congress. The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after the sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died on 30 January following a heart attack.
In Punjab, polling to the Shahkot bypoll, for which the three major political parties-Congress, Akali Dal and AAP have went all out, will take place on Monday. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February. Ruling party Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi while Akali Dal has given ticket to Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the bypoll.
As many as 1,72,676 voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in the fray. The Election Commission has deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces including six companies of the Border Security Force in Shahkot.
Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states. The five seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Maheshtala in West Bengal, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Jokihat in Bihar and Ampati in Meghalaya. The by-election will also be held in the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat which was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now the chief minister of Nagaland, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February. It will be a test of strength between the candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) supported by Congress and the nominee of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA).
The PDA, which has the NDPP and the BJP as it major constituents, has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi in the seat. The Congress has extended support to NPF candidate C Apok Jamir.
The BJP, which had won an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections with 282 seats, lost seven seats in Lok Sabha by-elections held in the past four years and its present tally is 274. The Election Commission said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be deployed in the by-elections at all polling stations.
09:48 (IST)
AMPATI: Creche set up in polling station for women voters with children
In a polling station in Ampati, a play area and creche has been set up to ease the concerns of women voters with children.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
09:46 (IST)
AMPATI: Senior citizen voter recognised for being first voter at her polling booth
Input by Krymenlang Uriah/101Reporters
09:45 (IST)
KAIRANA: VVPAT machines stop working in Shamli
VVPAT machines have stopped working at the Hindu Kanya School polling booth in Shamli, Kairana.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
09:45 (IST)
GOMIA: Bypolls necessitated after arrest and conviction of sitting MLA
Gomia faces by-polls were necessitated due to the arrest and conviction of the sitting MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto (JMM). He was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment in a coal theft case. His wife Babita Devi is contesting these elections as a JMM candidate.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
09:43 (IST)
SILLI: EC officials give an appreciation certificate to a woman who voted first today
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
09:42 (IST)
SHAHKOT: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi casts his vote
Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters
09:41 (IST)
Meanwhile, Narendra Modi addresses nation via NaMo App while voting takes place across 10 states
While voting is underway for 10 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha seats across ten states today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the nation through his NaMo App, listing the schemes the BJP has introduced during its tenure so far.
This is in stark contrast to how former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was forced to take his app offline in wake of the Model Code of Conduct being enforced before the Karnataka elections. According to The Hindu, Election Commission of India had ordered the removal of all pictures of Siddaramaiah and other Congress ministers from government websites", and could also include "previous posts on social media championing achievements of the government".
The removal, it claims was as a result of the Model Code of Conduct which was in effect in the state following the announcement of the election dates, and required ministers contesting an election to not use government resources or official media for electioneering.
09:36 (IST)
JOKIHAT: Residents boycott voting
Residents of booth 215 and 216 boycott voting at Jokihat constituency.
Input by Satish Kumar/101 Reporters
09:34 (IST)
KAIRANA: Hindus back to stay with Muslims after riots in 2013, claims Mriganka
Earlier in a interview to The Times of India, Mriganka has said that her father’s (Hukum Singh's) “secular beliefs” have won hearts in the past and that BJP’s win—which she feels is certain—will be another endorsement of Hukum Singh’s legacy, adding that the 2016 migration controversy was “exaggerated by locals.” “I have knowledge of at least three Hindu families which owned shops in Kairana and have returned to run them. Locals exaggerated the number of Hindus who migrated while providing information to my father. This was later clarified in a report by then-UP BJP president Keshav Maurya. My father had a following among both Hindus and Muslims and they will both support us in the byelection,” said Mriganka..
09:33 (IST)
JOKIHAT: Video of CRPF patrolling to maintain law and order
Input by Priyadarshi/101 Reporters
09:31 (IST)
SHAHKOT: Three VVPAT machines replced during mock poll
One Control Unit at booth number 216 and three VVPAT machines at booth numbers 169, 170 and 222 were replaced due to technical snag during a mock poll. Three VVPAT at booth numbers 27, 28 and 132 were replaced during the actual polling.
Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters
09:29 (IST)
AMPATI: Voters line up in Meghalaya
Voters line up at a polling booth in Ampati constituency where former chief minister Mukul Sangma and his wife and legislator Dikkanchi D Shira have been campaigning for their 27-year old daughter Miani Dalbot Shira. Other Congress legislators from Khasi Hills also chipped in during the campaign.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
09:26 (IST)
SHAHKOT: Women voting in Punjab
Women cast their franchise in Shahkot constituency where polling has been going on peacefully so far.
Input by Jagjit Dhanju/101Reporters
09:20 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: Faulty EVMs replaced
Faulty EVM machines have been replaced by the Election Commission and the voting restarted. Till now, voting has been peaceful. No news of skirmish has been reported yet.
Five Quick Response Teams have been constituted. Along with that, police patrolling vans are situated everywhere so that there are no chances of violence.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
09:19 (IST)
KAIRANA: Voters forced to go back due to EVM glitches
With regular break down in almost three EVM machines at booth number 42 at VV Inter College in Sadar Kotwali area, voters were forced to goes back without casting there votes.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
09:17 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: Fight is against money, not ideologies or parties, says CPM candidate Prabhat Pratim
CPM candidate Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury said that, "If the people are able to vote properly today, then there is a chance of change. After the violence in the panchayat election, there should be a change. However, the fight is not against ideologies or parties. The fight is against money. I got news that huge amount of money flowed into many wards yesterday. Hence, the fight is against this money and muscle. I personally don't believe that I need to be an MLA to be able to work for the people. Win or loss is not the end goal. Fighting for people is and the good feedback I have received from common people in the last 19 days, makes me hopeful of a change."
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
09:16 (IST)
KAIRANA: Made headlines during Muzaffarnagar riots
Kairana is a place which was in the headlines a few year ago for reasons known to all. Politically, it is a place where BJP made an easy win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
It was BJP Member of Parliament late Hukum Singh who raised the issue of exodus from Kairana after the bloody riots of Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. Playing the communal card BJP managed to bag the votes from all walks of life. This includes especially the Jat vote bank. Here, the question arises if the BJP will be able to retain its Jat voters along with its cadre votes of Vaishya, Brahmins, Punjabi’s and the business community.
Input by Kamal Bhargava and Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
09:11 (IST)
KAIRANA: A litmus test for BJP
As Kairana goes for bypolls after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, it's a litmus test for the the BJP — both at the Centre and state.
With all parties, especially Rashtriya Lok Dal, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party, coming together to stop the saffron party from bagging another win. However, the Narendra Modi government, which completed four years at the Centre two days ago, has faced all sorts of ups and downs including fuel price hike etc.
Input by Kamal Bhargava and Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
09:08 (IST)
NOORPUR: Video of voting underway
Video by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
09:05 (IST)
WATCH: Voters exercise their franchise at Seechewal village in Shahkot
Input by Jagjit Dhanju/101Reporters
09:01 (IST)
WATCH: Parties trying to buy Muslim votes in Kairana, says Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan
08:59 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: Security tightened in wake of panchayat poll violence
In the wake of panchayat poll violence, tight security measures have been taken across Maheshtala. Most of the shops are closed around voting booths. The para-military forces are not allowing any party workers to enter the polling stations.
Input from Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
08:57 (IST)
GOMIA: Voting yet to begin in Bokaro booth
Voting has not started at Bokaro booth numbers 292, 111 and 218 due to faulty EVMs after mock test.
Input by Santosh A/101 Reporters
08:55 (IST)
GOMIA: EVM maulfunctioning reported after few minutes of working
EVM stops working at booth number 249 at Daring School in Gomia just after few minutes of voting.
Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters
08:52 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: Faulty EVM machines ploy of EC, says TMC candidate's osn
Subhashish Das, the son of TMC candidate Dulal Das, said that the faulty EVM machines are a ploy of Central Election Commission.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
08:51 (IST)
BHANDARA-GONDIYA: Congress, Shiv Sena not contesting this Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra
Congress and Shiv Sena are both not contesting the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat where the main fight is between Hemant Patle of the BJP and Madhukar Kukde of the NCP. There are also eight Independents and one candidate each from Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, Baliraja Party, Bahujan Mukti Party, Akhil Bharatiya Manavta Paksha, Ambedkarite Party of India, Gondvana Gantantra Party and Vidarbha Maza Party.
08:49 (IST)
RR NAGAR: Low voter turnout at polling booth in Jalahalli
Low turnout of voters at polling booth no. 8 situated at Government High School, Jalahalli of Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. Local Corporator Asha Suresh (Congress) representing HMT ward in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council had campaigned against Congress candidate Munirathna, who also began his political career as a BBMP corporator.
Input by Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters
08:47 (IST)
Faulty VVPAT stalls voting in Kairana
08:42 (IST)
JOKIHAT: Contest between JD(U) and RJD
Part of the Araria Lok Sabha constituency, where RJD registered a thumping win in March this year, Jokihat will be an all-out contest between Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal. There are nine candidates in all including late Taslimuddin's son Shahnawaz Alam, who is contesting on an RJD ticket, and JD(U) candidate Murshid Alam. Also in the fray is Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) candidate Gousul Azam.
08:40 (IST)
JOKIHAT: Voting underway in this Bihar Assembly constituency
Voting in Jokihat Assembly seat is in progress. Overall, nine candidates are in fray for this Assembly seat. Jokihat has total 2,70,423 number of voters besides 14 voters falling in ‘Others’ category (read transgenders). According to the administration, 101 booths have been placed under 'vulnerable' category and 118 critical booths out of total 331 voting centres.
Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters
08:37 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: Replaced EVMs turn out to be faulty
The EVM machines of Netaji Subhash School have been replaced. But the replaced machines also turned out to be faulty again.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
08:36 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: EC trying to replace faulty machines quickly
Problem with EVM machines in Sarengabad, Nungi High School (booth numbers 157 and 202) and Netaji Subhash School. Voting has been stalled. Voters are losing patience in Nungi. Election Commission confirms that they are trying their best to replace the faulty machines quickly.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
08:34 (IST)
AMPATI: Violence in Ampati in the run up to bypolls
In the latest incident of assault during the run-up to the polls, three Congress workers were allegedly beaten up by a group of people in Bollongitok in the constituency in the early hours of Sunday morning. While the NPP claimed the group was beaten up by the villagers to trying to influence them to vote, the Congress claimed the beating was a targeted one.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 am in the village with the three Congress workers receiving minor injuries from the altercation. The beaten people allegedly belonged to the village of Mukdangra.
“They had dinner and were on their way when they were targeted by the workers of the NPP for being Congress workers. The villagers had nothing to do with the assault and it was all the handiwork of the NPP workers. The three were on their way to Mukdangra and were not campaigning at all, nor were they distributing money,” MPYC president, Richard Marak said.
Earlier, on 23 May, party workers of both the NPP and the Congress were involved in a scuffle. The fight erupted after Congress workers stopping a group of NPP workers from campaigning in a village under Betasing which led to frayed tempers and eventually to a fight. One Dharkan Sangma of the Congress was beaten up by a mob.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
08:31 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: EVM glitches stall voting
Problems with EVM machines in Nungi High School and in Netaji Subhash School have forced voting to be paused. Voters are losing their patience in Nungi.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
08:27 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: Visuals of voting underway
08:21 (IST)
AMPATI: Election officials at a strong room
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
08:20 (IST)
CHENGANNUR: Polling from 7 am to 6 pm; VVPAT at 164 booths
Ten polling stations are declared as women-friendly stations. Election Commission has allowed 11 hours for voting from 7am to 6 pm. Five model polling stations will provide assistants to differently-abled persons and senior citizens. The model polling stations are working with the support of National Cadet Corps (NCC). Voter Audit Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) provided at 164 booths to examine the vote by concerned voters at the time of polling. The EC has deputed 15 sectoral officers with the power of executive magistrate.
The polling of this constituency in Kerala was 74.36 percent during the previous Assembly election.
Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters
08:18 (IST)
CHENGANNUR: Polling at booth 31-A disrupted due to EVM glitches
Polling for the Chengannur by-election began in 163 polling stations among the 164. Voting at 31-A polling station was disrupted due to the complaints regarding the voting machine. As much as 22 polling stations are under special security due to the report of problems affected. Web cameras have been placed at these polling stations and more police forces have been deployed at the booths.
Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters
08:15 (IST)
KAIRANA: Polling affected due to EVM malfunctioning in multiple booths
Affected booths:
Village Khodsa Booth no. 5, Jhijhana booth no. 58, Babri booth no. 33, Agarwal Dharmshala booth no. 49, Bada Bazar booth centre, Banat booth no. 91, Chausana booth no. 34, Shamli booth no. 17, Jhijhana Rashtriya Siksha Sadan College booth no. 58.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
08:12 (IST)
SHAHKOT: SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar casts his vote
SAD candidate from Shahkot constituency Naib Singh Kohar casting his vote at Kohar Kalan village.
Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters
08:10 (IST)
RR NAGAR: Voter turnout slow at this polling booth
Not many voters turned up at a polling booth situated at Iyer High School on MSR Main Road at Mathikere of Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru, 45 minutes after polling commenced.
Input by Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters
08:09 (IST)
AMPATI: Congress, NPP ran highly charged campaigns
During the highly charged campaign in Ampati, both the Congress and the NPP traded charges against each other even as there were reports of sporadic clashes between members of the two parties and poll code violations. The Congress filed a FIR against Home Minister, James K Sangma and his sister and South Tura legislator, Agatha K Sangma, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and misuse of official power by attempting to buy votes. The NPP also filed a complaint against Dr Sangma for poll code violation, alleging that the opposition leader was campaigning even after the period was over at 4 pm on 26 May.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
08:07 (IST)
AMPATI: Mukul Sangma's daughter contests from this Meghalaya Assembly seat
Congress candidate Miani D Shira, former chief minister Mukul Sangma’s daughter, is contesting from Ampati, which her father has represented since 1993. Sangma resigned as Ampati MLA to make way for his daughter; he had contested from two seats during the Assembly elections in February – Ampati and Songsak. The National People's Party, which is supported by the BJP, has renominated Clement G Momin, who came in second here. There is also a third player in the fray, Subhankar Koch an independent.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
08:06 (IST)
NOORPUR: EVM glitches recorded
The booth number 34 Madarsa Imdad EVM is not working as well as the Banat EVM. The Chausana EVM is also not working. Voting at Kairana's booth number 43 began after delay of 30 minutes.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
08:04 (IST)
RR NAGAR: Kannada actress Vanishree casts her vote
Kannada actress Vanishree at a polling booth situated at Vista Vaibhav Public School in the Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru. Vanishree said she is very happy to cast her vote. "I was waiting to cast my vote on 12 May but came to know about the postponement of the election on 11 May. Now, I came early to cast my vote," she said.
Input by Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters
08:03 (IST)
AMPATI: Six booths classifies as 'vulnerable'; security forces deployed
Ampati has altogether 39 polling stations, which will be manned by 159 election officials. On Saturday, polling parties for the farthest 21 polling stations were deployed, with the parties for the remaining 18 polling stations moved out of Ampati on Sunday.
Six of these booths have been classified as ‘vulnerable’ due to various reasons including group clashes, inter-state border areas, elephant infestation and remoteness. Four companies of security forces have been deployed in the constituency for election duty. Along with EVMs, 65 VVPATs would be used for the voting and five polling stations are under webcasting. There are altogether 28,699 voters which include 14,317 male and 14,382 female voters.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
08:01 (IST)
CHENGANNUR: Polling delayed due to EVM glitch
Polling yet not started at polling station NO 31- due to the complaint of voting machine.
Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters
08:00 (IST)
AMPATI: Bypoll in this Meghalaya seat could be virtual tie-breaker between Congress, NPP
The by-poll to the Ampati assembly constituency to elect former chief minister, Dr Mukul Sangma’s successor will be held today. With the Congress and the National People’s Party (NPP) tied at 20 seats apiece in the Meghalaya Assembly, the by-poll to the Ampati seat is seen as a virtual tie-breaker. While a win for the NPP would put the party, which is currently holding the reign of power in the state, in the driver’s seat, an extra legislator for the Congress would mean that it can push to stake claim to form the government.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
07:56 (IST)
SHAHKOT: Why is this bypoll important for AAP?
The Shahkot election is important for AAP which is desperate for a victory after its failure in Assembly polls last year. Major issues raised by Opposition during the campaign included illegal sand mining and molasses leak from a sugar mill in Gurdaspur district recently.
nput by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
07:55 (IST)
SHAHKOT: BSF personnel deployed along with other security personnel
1,022 security forces personnel including six companies of the BSF have been deployed in Shahkot.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters