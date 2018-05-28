You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

By elections 2018 LIVE updates: RLD's Ajit Singh, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav to meet EC at 3.15 pm over faulty EVMs

Politics FP Politics May 28, 2018 14:19:05 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
By elections 2018 LIVE updates: RLD's Ajit Singh, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav to meet EC at 3.15 pm over faulty EVMs
  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:19 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: Police lathicharge voters following clash between BJP, Opposition

    According to reports, villagers in Shamli resorted to stone pelting on the police for 'fake voting'. The police responded with lathicharge at voters in booth no. 173 in Shamli, after a clash between BJP and the Opposition. 

    Hundreds of villagers in Bhura also attacked a polling booth. 

    Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:14 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: SSP conducts inspection of Silli polling station

    Senior Superintendent of Police conducts an inspection of a polling station in Silli. He has been checking on various polling stations in the constituency since Monday morning to ensure peaceful polling. Here, he is talking to one of the voters there who told him he hadn't faced any trouble casting his vote and everything had gone smoothly.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • 14:10 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: No complaints in Palghar after 12 pm, says EC

    Following reports of multiple EVMs malfuncitoning across booths in Palghar, Returning Officer Prashant Narnaware said that no fresh complaints were registered in the constituency after 12 pm. "Encountered problems and panic in the initial hours. Nothing has happened after 12 pm. The new machines are working properly. We are in consultation with Central Election Commission about extension of voting time," he said. 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: 30.61 percent polling in Kairana till 1 pm 

    In Kairana, 30.61 percent voter turnout was registered till 1 pm, amid multiple complaints of faulty EVMs and VVPATs, reported News18. 

  • 14:02 (IST)

    BIHAR: RLD workers complain EVM malfunctioning at booth 258 in Kandhla

    RLD workers complained that EVMs were not working at booth number 258 in Kandhla since Monday morning.


    Input by Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters

  • 14:00 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: 19.25 percent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Palghar

    Amid faulty EVMs and VVPATs, Palghar registered a voter turnout of 19.25 percent till 1 pm, reported ANI. 

  • 13:57 (IST)

    BIHAR: Men on motorcycles ambushed car, hurled racial slurs, says Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat

    Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat, Gaushal Azam, who was reportedly attacked on Monday said that men on two motorcycles ambushed his car when it slowed down, subjecting him to physical attacks and racist slurs. 

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:54 (IST)

    KERALA: 48.1 percent polling recorded in Chengannur till 1 pm

    Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters

  • 13:49 (IST)

    RLD chief, Samajawadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav to meet EC officials at 3.15 pm 

    Following reports of faulty EVMs in Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, RLD chief Ajit Singh and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will meet EC officials at 3.15 pm, reported CNN-News18. 

  • 13:46 (IST)

    In European nations, election commissions have gone back to paper ballots, says Praful Patel

    "EVMs are malfunctioning in Bhandara-Gondiya poll. In many big European nations, election commissions have rejected the EVMs and gone back to ballot paper system. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav ji just called me up and he also said 300 EVMs not working in Kairana bypoll," said NCP Praful Patel.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:41 (IST)

    KARNATAKA: 34 percent voting in RR Nagar till 1 pm

    RR Nagar in Bengaluru recorded 34 percent polling till 1 pm.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:36 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL: Congress leader Kamalesh Sarkar detained in Maheshtala

    Police detained Congres leader Kamalesh Sarkar for security measures in Maheshtala.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • 13:31 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Security personnel helps elderly woman vote in scorching heat in Gomia

    A securityman supports an elderly woman who came to exercise her franchise in a polling booth at Gomia. She was alone and finding difficult to stand in queue in the scorching heat.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:30 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: 51 percent voting recorded till 1 pm in Gomia

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • 13:25 (IST)

    EVM, VVPAT malfunctioning indicate EC's failure, says Shiv Sena

    "Technical problems in EVMs and VVPATs clearly indicate failure of EC.If this is the situation in bypolls, think about upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We've said it again and again, and other parties have also agreed, that elections should be conducted using ballot papers," said Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:22 (IST)

    PUNJAB: Congress, Akali worker clash in Mehatpur, Shahkot

    Clash between Congress and Akali workers in Mehatpur area of Shahkot constituency. Some people received minor injuries. Akali supporters allege that police is shielding Congress supporters.

    Input by Jagjit Dhanju/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:20 (IST)

    MEGHALAYA: 63.35 percent polling in Ampati till 1 pm

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:19 (IST)

    PUNJAB: 44 percent voter turnout till 1 pm in Shahkot

    Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:17 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL: Came to vote despite being sick, says voter in Maheshtala

    Maria Bibi (extreme right), accompanied by her daughter, came to vote despite being sick for the past one week. "I have high fever. Still I came to vote. How can I miss it?"

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • 13:16 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: Trying to replace as many faulty VVPAT machines as possible, says Saharanpur DM

    "The EVMs are fine but the VVPAT machines are malfunctioning. We have rushed engineers to the spot and are trying to replace the faulty machines as much as possible," said Saharanpur District Magistrate PK Pandey on faulty EVM and VVPAT machines.  

    Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters 

  • 13:12 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: Police detains ex-MP from Samajwadi Party in Noorpur

    Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava  detained Nagina's former MP Yashvir Singh of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly transporting voters to the booth in his private care. The car used did not have a valid car pass. He has been detained along with his supporters and might be released after voting is over in Noorpur. 

    Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:06 (IST)

    BIHAR: Jan Adhikar Party candidate for Jokihat reportedly attacked; FIR registered

    Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat, Gaushul Azam, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants who ripped off his clothes and broke the windows of the car he was travelling in. An FIR has been registered.

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:05 (IST)

    BIHAR: 36 percent voting in Jokihat till 12 pm

    Jokihat recoded recorded a polling percentage of 36 percent as of noon.

    Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:04 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: Gomia records 30 percent voting till 11 am

    Gomia recorded 30 percent voter turnout till 11 am. The voting percentage is increasing in village areas.

    Input by Divya Khare/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:58 (IST)

    JHARKHAND: First-time contestant AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto casts his vote in Gomia

    AJSU contestant, Lambodar Mahto, votes in booth number 339 in Kotogada in Gomia. Mahto, a former Jharkhand Civil Service Officer, has participated in contest taking voluntary retirement from the post of ADM in state water resource department. This is the first time he is fighting an election.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • 12:54 (IST)

    UTTAR PRADESH: VVPAT machines malfunctioning due to high temperatures, says district magistrate

    Follow reports of EVM malfunction came to light in Kairana and Noorpur, District Magistrate Indra Kumar Singh said, "Due to high temperature, VVPAT machines' sensor is developing a glitch. We are getting real time complaints and we are resolving the issue within 15 minutes. Each issue is being resolved within 15 minutes as officers are there at every centre." However, Singh did not answer if the voting timings will be extended, reported News18.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    KAIRANA: Polling stopped in two booths in Shamli due to EVM glitches

    Polling was stopped at booth no. 216 and 217 in Shamli district's Bhabhisa village after it was reported that EVMs were not working since 10 am, reported News18. 

  • 12:47 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA: Polling suspended in 35 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya after reports of EVM malfunctioning

    According to ANI, voting has been temporarily suspended at 35 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya after EVM malfunctioning was reported, said Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:45 (IST)

    WEST BENGAL: Wish I could vote, but registered booth is far aways, says auto driver in Maheshtala

    Samir Jana, an auto driver (who didn't wish to be photographed) said, "I wish I could vote but my registered booth is far away from here. Almost 10 kilometrea. Going there, standing in line for vote and then coming back to my regular route of auto will take more than half of the day. If I spend that much time, I will lose out on half a day's earning and I cannot afford that."

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • 12:41 (IST)

    BIHAR: Deserted polling booths in Chaukta

    Voters boycotted polls after several EVM machines turned out to be faulty. Visuals of one such deserted polling booth in Chaukta.

    Input by Abinesh Kumar Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:36 (IST)

    Maheshtala voters confident that polling will be peaceful 

    Misbauddin Khan, a daily wage labourer, cast his vote in West Bengal's Maheshtala and said, ​"I was not afraid to vote. I knew there would be no violence here. Maheshtala is peaceful. I have never heard of any violence in Maheshtala and even today I didn't face anything."

    Inputs: Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:33 (IST)

    MEGHALAYA: 42.85% polling registered in Ampati

    As of 11 am, polling in the constituency has been registered at 42.85 percent. (In the image: A voter with disablity casts her vote in Meghalaya's Ampati)

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:27 (IST)

    KARNATAKA: 21% votes polled till 11 am in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru

    More than 1,000 voters exercised their franchise at Govt Higher Primary School polling booth situated at BEML Layout in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. According to K Narayana, a booth committee member of BJP, over 20 percent of votes polled till 10.30 am. Election Commission confirms that the polling percentage stands at 21% as of 11 am.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:23 (IST)

    JOKIHAT

    WATCH: They implicate me every elections, says JD(U)'s candidate

    JD(U) candidate for Jokihat, Murshid Alam spoke to reporters after casting his vote and refuted allegations against him, saying that every time he fights elections, he is implicated. In fact, none of the other contestants from the constituency have a clean record, he said.

    Input by Abhinesh Kumar Singh

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:45 (IST)

    KAIRANA, NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party writes letter to EC, alleges EVMs being tampered with at Centre's direction

    Following multiple reports of EVM malfunctioning and glitches in Kairana and Noorpur, the Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission claiming that that the EVMs are being tampered with at the direction of the Centre on such a large scale. The party also alleged that the faults were reported from booths where Samajwadi and allied parties' voters went. 

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Voting stalled over two hours in Saharanpur Ambheta

    Voting at a booth in Saharanpur Ambheta has been halted for two hours due to of a faulty EVM, even as people continue to queue up in scorching heat, reported News18.

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 11:31 (IST)

    BJP behind EVM malfunctioning, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

    "No question of alliance. Let Amit Shah say anything. We are done with BJP. They are distributing money, switching off EVM machines. Earlier, people used to capture booths. Today, they have the keys of the EVM machines in their hands. Election Commission is under tremendous pressure from the government. Returning Officer fears for his job, and refuses to take cognizance of money distribution and other ill-practices by BJP," said Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, as per News18.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:30 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam accuses administration of abusing voters

    RJD candidate in Jokihat, Shahnawaz Alam, accuses the administration of harassing and abusing voters through the security personnel stationed there.

    Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:24 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: 2,600 voters boycotting bypolls 

    Mohammed Salim, a resident of Chaukta, says that 2,600 voters across four polling booths are boycotting these elections. A promise to rebuild a bridge connecting Chaukta to its neighbours has not been met in four years, inconveniencing villagers here who have to take a detour that adds 4.5 kilometres to their commute, he says.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:21 (IST)

    GOMIA: Probe on over JMM candidate Babita Devi distributing money to lure voters

    An ambulance having the name printed of former JMM, MLA, Yogender Mahto has been seized in Gomia. The administration had taken immediate action after a complaint that JMM candidate and wife of Mahto, Babita Devi wasdistributing money to voters to lure them. The investigation is on. The incident occurred in Kasmar.

    By Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • 11:19 (IST)

    GOMIA: EVMs in Jharkhand to feature photos of candidates for first time

    In this booth in Gomia, people are keen to see photos of their candidates on their EVM. For the first time in Jharkhand, EVMs will feature photographs of the candidates, making it easier for voters to recognise who they are voting for.

    Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters

  • 11:16 (IST)

    KAIRANA: EVM malfunctioning in Dalit-Muslim dominated areas, says RLD candidate Tabassum Hassan

    Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters

  • 11:11 (IST)

    BHANDARA-GONDIYA: Voters from 34 villages boycott bypolls

    34 villages in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted the polls. The 50,000-odd voters affected by Gosikhurd irrigation project, are upset that their demands haven't been met with for years now, reported News18. 

  • 11:08 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA: EVMs taking time to register votes, claim voters

    Despite Election Commission's reassurance, voters from Maheshtala college informed the authorities that the machines were taking time to register anyone's vote.

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:06 (IST)

    RR NAGAR: JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra casts his vote

    Janata Dal (Secular) candidate GH Ramachandra is seen with his supporters near the polling booth situated at Raja Rajeswari Vidya School at RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters

  • 11:05 (IST)

    KAIRANA: Akhilesh Yadav urges people to vote despite faulty EVMs

    Former Uttar Pradeh chief minister urged voters to exercise their franchise amidst reports of faulty EVM machines in the state. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:59 (IST)

    JOKIHAT: 'No roads, no votes'

    "No roads, no votes," chant the residents of Chaukta village in Jokihat where polling is being boycotted.

    Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:58 (IST)

    SILLI: 18.22 percent polling recorded in first two hours of voting

    Input by Jaideep Shadilya/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:57 (IST)

    MAHESHTALA: 15.5 percent voter turnout registered till 9 am

    Voter turnout was recorded at 15.15 percent till 9 am in Maheshtala, West Bengal. The Election Commission also informed that all the faulty EVMs have been replaced and the voting is underway smoothly. 

    Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:55 (IST)

    AMPATI: Voter turnout at 23.73% till 10 am

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

Load More

By-elections 2018 latest updates: Following reports of faulty EVMs in Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, RLD chief Ajit Singh and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will meet EC officials at 3.15 pm, reported CNN-News18. 

Till 1 pm, the Election Commission registered 63.35 percent polling in Meghalaya's Ampati Assembly constituency and 44 percent in Shahkot constituency in Punjab. In Jharkhand, Gomia witnessed a turnout of 51 percent till 1 pm.

According to ANI, voting has been temporarily suspended at 35 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya after EVM malfunctioning was reported, said Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate. Meanwhile, polling was stopped at booth no. 216 and 217 in Shamli district's Bhabhisa village after it was reported that EVMs were not working since 10 am, as per News18.

According to the Election Commission, poll turnout in Lok Sabha seat of Kairana was 22 percent till 11 am and in Noorpur it was 21.34 percent. Faulty EVMs in several seats, including Kairana and Noorpur and several other seats in Maharashtra and Bihar. Polling has been cancelled at 35 booths in Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat following EVM malfunctions.

As many as 34 villages that house 50,000 voters in the constituency are boycotting the by-elections, alleging their demands against the Gosikhurd irrigation project haven’t been met. In Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, joint SP-RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has submitted a complaint on EVM glitches and alleged malpractices by the BJP to the Election Commission. Voting is currently underway in four Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly constituencies across 10 states.

EVM glitches have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala amid voting for crucial by-elections. At least, 11 EVM malfunction have been reported in Maharashtra's Gondia-Bhandara constituency. In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP and the NCP have locked horns in the bypoll, being held after the resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole. Patole, a leader of the powerful OBC Kunbi community, had switched side from the Congress to the BJP and was elected as an MP from the constituency in Vidarbha in 2014 by defeating former union minister and NCP heavyweight Praful Patel. The NCP, which has allied with the Congress, has fielded former BJP MLA Madhukar Kukde, against BJP's Hemant Patle, who belongs to the Powar community and is also a former legislator.

Voting was stalled in multiple booths in West Bengal's Maheshtala and Uttar Pradesh's Kairana constituency due to faulty VVPATs and EVMs. Problems with EVM machines in Nungi High School and in Netaji Subhash School in the Maheshtala by-elections forced voting to be paused. Voters were reportedly losing their patience in Nungi.

Voting at three polling stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana could not be started yet due to the unavailability of EVM machines. Voters, in large numbers, have been waiting for it in the queue. Meanwhile, voting is also underway in Gomia, Shahkot, Chengannur and Palghar.

Voting has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Noorpur Assembly seat and West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly constituency. As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women.  The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur. The two seats in Uttar Pradesh are important as BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will get another chance to do battle, along with other national and regional parties as bypolls to 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states are set to take place on Monday. Apart from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, parliamentary bypolls will be held on Monday for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and to the Nagaland seat.

The seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Votes will be counted on 31 May.

Kairana constituency in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh has gained prominence in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Kairana bypoll will also see a joint Opposition taking on the ruling BJP.  Located around 630 kilometres from capital city of Lucknow, the Lok Sabha constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. There are nearly 17 lakh voters in the constituency with a significant number of Muslims, Jats and Dalit voters.

RLD party worker Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which the ruling party was being challenged by a joint Opposition. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.

In Maharashtra, by-election to Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat was necessitated when in early December 2017, sitting member Nana Patole quit the BJP and the Lok Sabha seat to join the Congress. The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after the sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died on 30 January following a heart attack.

In Punjab, polling to the Shahkot bypoll, for which the three major political parties-Congress, Akali Dal and AAP have went all out, will take place on Monday. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February. Ruling party Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi while Akali Dal has given ticket to Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the bypoll.

As many as 1,72,676 voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in the fray. The Election Commission has deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces including six companies of the Border Security Force in Shahkot.

Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states. The five seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Maheshtala in West Bengal, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Jokihat in Bihar and Ampati in Meghalaya. The by-election will also be held in the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat which was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now the chief minister of Nagaland, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February. It will be a test of strength between the candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) supported by Congress and the nominee of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA).

The PDA, which has the NDPP and the BJP as it major constituents, has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi in the seat. The Congress has extended support to NPF candidate C Apok Jamir.

The BJP, which had won an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections with 282 seats, lost seven seats in Lok Sabha by-elections held in the past four years and its present tally is 274. The Election Commission said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be deployed in the by-elections at all polling stations.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 14:19 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores