By-elections 2018 latest updates: Following reports of faulty EVMs in Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, RLD chief Ajit Singh and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will meet EC officials at 3.15 pm, reported CNN-News18.
Till 1 pm, the Election Commission registered 63.35 percent polling in Meghalaya's Ampati Assembly constituency and 44 percent in Shahkot constituency in Punjab. In Jharkhand, Gomia witnessed a turnout of 51 percent till 1 pm.
According to ANI, voting has been temporarily suspended at 35 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya after EVM malfunctioning was reported, said Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate. Meanwhile, polling was stopped at booth no. 216 and 217 in Shamli district's Bhabhisa village after it was reported that EVMs were not working since 10 am, as per News18.
According to the Election Commission, poll turnout in Lok Sabha seat of Kairana was 22 percent till 11 am and in Noorpur it was 21.34 percent. Faulty EVMs in several seats, including Kairana and Noorpur and several other seats in Maharashtra and Bihar. Polling has been cancelled at 35 booths in Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat following EVM malfunctions.
As many as 34 villages that house 50,000 voters in the constituency are boycotting the by-elections, alleging their demands against the Gosikhurd irrigation project haven’t been met. In Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, joint SP-RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has submitted a complaint on EVM glitches and alleged malpractices by the BJP to the Election Commission. Voting is currently underway in four Lok Sabha seats and 10 Assembly constituencies across 10 states.
EVM glitches have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala amid voting for crucial by-elections. At least, 11 EVM malfunction have been reported in Maharashtra's Gondia-Bhandara constituency. In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP and the NCP have locked horns in the bypoll, being held after the resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole. Patole, a leader of the powerful OBC Kunbi community, had switched side from the Congress to the BJP and was elected as an MP from the constituency in Vidarbha in 2014 by defeating former union minister and NCP heavyweight Praful Patel. The NCP, which has allied with the Congress, has fielded former BJP MLA Madhukar Kukde, against BJP's Hemant Patle, who belongs to the Powar community and is also a former legislator.
Voting was stalled in multiple booths in West Bengal's Maheshtala and Uttar Pradesh's Kairana constituency due to faulty VVPATs and EVMs. Problems with EVM machines in Nungi High School and in Netaji Subhash School in the Maheshtala by-elections forced voting to be paused. Voters were reportedly losing their patience in Nungi.
Voting at three polling stations in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana could not be started yet due to the unavailability of EVM machines. Voters, in large numbers, have been waiting for it in the queue. Meanwhile, voting is also underway in Gomia, Shahkot, Chengannur and Palghar.
Voting has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha seat, Noorpur Assembly seat and West Bengal's Maheshtala Assembly constituency. As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women. The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur. The two seats in Uttar Pradesh are important as BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur in March.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will get another chance to do battle, along with other national and regional parties as bypolls to 10 Assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats across 10 states are set to take place on Monday. Apart from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, parliamentary bypolls will be held on Monday for Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and to the Nagaland seat.
The seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Votes will be counted on 31 May.
Kairana constituency in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh has gained prominence in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Kairana bypoll will also see a joint Opposition taking on the ruling BJP. Located around 630 kilometres from capital city of Lucknow, the Lok Sabha constituency has five Assembly segments: Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district. There are nearly 17 lakh voters in the constituency with a significant number of Muslims, Jats and Dalit voters.
RLD party worker Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which the ruling party was being challenged by a joint Opposition. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
The Opposition hopes that by consolidating anti-BJP votes, they will repeat the success of the Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, where the ruling party suffered an unexpected defeat.
In Maharashtra, by-election to Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat was necessitated when in early December 2017, sitting member Nana Patole quit the BJP and the Lok Sabha seat to join the Congress. The Palghar seat in north Konkan fell vacant after the sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga died on 30 January following a heart attack.
In Punjab, polling to the Shahkot bypoll, for which the three major political parties-Congress, Akali Dal and AAP have went all out, will take place on Monday. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February. Ruling party Congress has fielded Hardev Singh Laddi while Akali Dal has given ticket to Kohar's son Naib Singh Kohar. Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan for the bypoll.
As many as 1,72,676 voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in the fray. The Election Commission has deployed a total of 1,022 personnel of security forces including six companies of the Border Security Force in Shahkot.
Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states. The five seats where Assembly bypolls will be held are Maheshtala in West Bengal, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Jokihat in Bihar and Ampati in Meghalaya. The by-election will also be held in the lone Nagaland Lok Sabha seat which was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now the chief minister of Nagaland, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February. It will be a test of strength between the candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) supported by Congress and the nominee of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA).
The PDA, which has the NDPP and the BJP as it major constituents, has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi in the seat. The Congress has extended support to NPF candidate C Apok Jamir.
The BJP, which had won an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections with 282 seats, lost seven seats in Lok Sabha by-elections held in the past four years and its present tally is 274. The Election Commission said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs will be deployed in the by-elections at all polling stations.
Updated Date: May 28, 2018 14:19 PM
Highlights
UTTAR PRADESH: Police lathicharge voters following clash between BJP, Opposition
According to reports, villagers in Shamli resorted to stone pelting on the police for 'fake voting'. The police responded with lathicharge at voters in booth no. 173 in Shamli, after a clash between BJP and the Opposition.
Hundreds of villagers in Bhura also attacked a polling booth.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
MAHARASHTRA: No complaints in Palghar after 12 pm, says EC
Following reports of multiple EVMs malfuncitoning across booths in Palghar, Returning Officer Prashant Narnaware said that no fresh complaints were registered in the constituency after 12 pm. "Encountered problems and panic in the initial hours. Nothing has happened after 12 pm. The new machines are working properly. We are in consultation with Central Election Commission about extension of voting time," he said.
UTTAR PRADESH: 30.61 percent polling in Kairana till 1 pm
In Kairana, 30.61 percent voter turnout was registered till 1 pm, amid multiple complaints of faulty EVMs and VVPATs, reported News18.
BIHAR: RLD workers complain EVM malfunctioning at booth 258 in Kandhla
RLD workers complained that EVMs were not working at booth number 258 in Kandhla since Monday morning.
Input by Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters
MAHARASHTRA: 19.25 percent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Palghar
Amid faulty EVMs and VVPATs, Palghar registered a voter turnout of 19.25 percent till 1 pm, reported ANI.
KERALA: 48.1 percent polling recorded in Chengannur till 1 pm
Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters
KARNATAKA: 34 percent voting in RR Nagar till 1 pm
RR Nagar in Bengaluru recorded 34 percent polling till 1 pm.
JHARKHAND: 51 percent voting recorded till 1 pm in Gomia
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
EVM, VVPAT malfunctioning indicate EC's failure, says Shiv Sena
"Technical problems in EVMs and VVPATs clearly indicate failure of EC.If this is the situation in bypolls, think about upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We've said it again and again, and other parties have also agreed, that elections should be conducted using ballot papers," said Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai.
MEGHALAYA: 63.35 percent polling in Ampati till 1 pm
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
PUNJAB: 44 percent voter turnout till 1 pm in Shahkot
Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters
UTTAR PRADESH: Police detains ex-MP from Samajwadi Party in Noorpur
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava detained Nagina's former MP Yashvir Singh of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly transporting voters to the booth in his private care. The car used did not have a valid car pass. He has been detained along with his supporters and might be released after voting is over in Noorpur.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
BIHAR: Jan Adhikar Party candidate for Jokihat reportedly attacked; FIR registered
Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat, Gaushul Azam, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants who ripped off his clothes and broke the windows of the car he was travelling in. An FIR has been registered.
Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
BIHAR: 36 percent voting in Jokihat till 12 pm
Jokihat recoded recorded a polling percentage of 36 percent as of noon.
Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
JHARKHAND: Gomia records 30 percent voting till 11 am
Gomia recorded 30 percent voter turnout till 11 am. The voting percentage is increasing in village areas.
Input by Divya Khare/101 Reporters
UTTAR PRADESH: VVPAT machines malfunctioning due to high temperatures, says district magistrate
Follow reports of EVM malfunction came to light in Kairana and Noorpur, District Magistrate Indra Kumar Singh said, "Due to high temperature, VVPAT machines' sensor is developing a glitch. We are getting real time complaints and we are resolving the issue within 15 minutes. Each issue is being resolved within 15 minutes as officers are there at every centre." However, Singh did not answer if the voting timings will be extended, reported News18.
KAIRANA: Polling stopped in two booths in Shamli due to EVM glitches
Polling was stopped at booth no. 216 and 217 in Shamli district's Bhabhisa village after it was reported that EVMs were not working since 10 am, reported News18.
MAHARASHTRA: Polling suspended in 35 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya after reports of EVM malfunctioning
According to ANI, voting has been temporarily suspended at 35 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya after EVM malfunctioning was reported, said Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate.
BIHAR: Deserted polling booths in Chaukta
Voters boycotted polls after several EVM machines turned out to be faulty. Visuals of one such deserted polling booth in Chaukta.
Input by Abinesh Kumar Singh/101Reporters
KARNATAKA: 21% votes polled till 11 am in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru
More than 1,000 voters exercised their franchise at Govt Higher Primary School polling booth situated at BEML Layout in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. According to K Narayana, a booth committee member of BJP, over 20 percent of votes polled till 10.30 am. Election Commission confirms that the polling percentage stands at 21% as of 11 am.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
JOKIHAT
WATCH: They implicate me every elections, says JD(U)'s candidate
JD(U) candidate for Jokihat, Murshid Alam spoke to reporters after casting his vote and refuted allegations against him, saying that every time he fights elections, he is implicated. In fact, none of the other contestants from the constituency have a clean record, he said.
Input by Abhinesh Kumar Singh
KAIRANA, NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party writes letter to EC, alleges EVMs being tampered with at Centre's direction
Following multiple reports of EVM malfunctioning and glitches in Kairana and Noorpur, the Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission claiming that that the EVMs are being tampered with at the direction of the Centre on such a large scale. The party also alleged that the faults were reported from booths where Samajwadi and allied parties' voters went.
Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
BJP behind EVM malfunctioning, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
"No question of alliance. Let Amit Shah say anything. We are done with BJP. They are distributing money, switching off EVM machines. Earlier, people used to capture booths. Today, they have the keys of the EVM machines in their hands. Election Commission is under tremendous pressure from the government. Returning Officer fears for his job, and refuses to take cognizance of money distribution and other ill-practices by BJP," said Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, as per News18.
JOKIHAT: 2,600 voters boycotting bypolls
Mohammed Salim, a resident of Chaukta, says that 2,600 voters across four polling booths are boycotting these elections. A promise to rebuild a bridge connecting Chaukta to its neighbours has not been met in four years, inconveniencing villagers here who have to take a detour that adds 4.5 kilometres to their commute, he says.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
GOMIA: EVMs in Jharkhand to feature photos of candidates for first time
In this booth in Gomia, people are keen to see photos of their candidates on their EVM. For the first time in Jharkhand, EVMs will feature photographs of the candidates, making it easier for voters to recognise who they are voting for.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
BHANDARA-GONDIYA: Voters from 34 villages boycott bypolls
34 villages in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted the polls. The 50,000-odd voters affected by Gosikhurd irrigation project, are upset that their demands haven't been met with for years now, reported News18.
MAHESHTALA: EVMs taking time to register votes, claim voters
Despite Election Commission's reassurance, voters from Maheshtala college informed the authorities that the machines were taking time to register anyone's vote.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101 Reporters
JOKIHAT: 'No roads, no votes'
"No roads, no votes," chant the residents of Chaukta village in Jokihat where polling is being boycotted.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
SILLI: 18.22 percent polling recorded in first two hours of voting
Input by Jaideep Shadilya/101Reporters
MAHESHTALA: 15.5 percent voter turnout registered till 9 am
Voter turnout was recorded at 15.15 percent till 9 am in Maheshtala, West Bengal. The Election Commission also informed that all the faulty EVMs have been replaced and the voting is underway smoothly.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
AMPATI: Voter turnout at 23.73% till 10 am
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
RR NAGAR: 11 percent turnout till 9 am
In RR Nagar, polling continues peacefully with 121 out of 421 polling station under live webcast. As of 9 am, the voter turnout was at 11 percent.
KAIRANA: RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan writes to EC over faulty EVMs, says no action despite several complaints
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Kairana Tabassum Hasan has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) complaining about the multiple faulty EVMs in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency booths and said that voters are being kept away from voting which is not fair. Tabassum, in the letter, also said that despite several complaints, no action has been taken on the matter yet.
KAIRANA: EVMs being tampered with everywhere, says RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan
Tabassum Hasan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll, cast her vote and said that EVMs were being tampered with everywhere. "machines are being tampered everywhere, faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim and Dalit dominated areas. They (BJP) think they can win polls like this.That won't happen," she said.
PALGHAR: Instead of index fingers, middle fingers of voters being inked
According to ANI, some voters in Maharashtra's Palghar were marked on their middle fingers, instead of index fingers. This is was done to differentiate as panchayat polls had also recently taken place in some parts of Palghar on Sunday.
GOMIA: Compared to Silli, Gomia witnesses lower voter turnout till 9 am
In comparison to Silli, the Gomia constituency saw relatively lower turnout of voters in the first two hours. While Silli recorded 18.22 percent, Gomia witnessed only 14 percent voting, revised from an earlier estimate of 9 percent.
Of the two constituencies, Gomia is more keenly contested by political parties who took out huge rallies here. Even the chief minister camped in Gomia for three consecutive days seeking votes in support of the BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh. JMM chief Shibu Soren and former chief minister, Hemant Soren were some of the leaders, along with Congress and left parties leaders who had done extensive campaigning here. The fight here is a triangular one between Singh, JMM contestant Babita Devi and AJSU, Lambodar Mahto.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
JOKIHAT: 18 percent polling registered till 10 am
Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters
BHANDARA-GONDIYA: Eleven faulty EVMs reported
GOMIA: Voting yet to begin at multiple booths
In Gomia, voting has not begun at booth no. 165 due to technical difficulties. Similarly, polling hasn’t commenced in booth no. 47 and in No. 74, as the EVM is not operational yet.
Input by Priyadarshi/101 Reporters
KAIRANA: Voter turnout at 15 percent till 9 am
Polling percentage at 9 am stood around 15 percent in Kairana:
Kairana- 9 precent
Shamli - 8.5 percent
Thana Bhawan - 14 percent
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
JOKIHAT: Voters boycott bypolls over poor infrastructure
Four booths in Jokihat's Mahalgaon — 215, 215A, 216 and 216C — saw incidents of poll boycott by its constituents. Sub-Divisional police officer KD Singh reached there to pacify voters but they remained firm in their decision, pointing at the infrastructural neglect of their constituency, particularly the lack of proper roads and bridges.
Input by Priyadarshi/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Polling at 9 percent till 9 am
Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 9 percent in the first two hours.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
SILLI: 17 percent voter turnout till 9 am
After the first two hours of polling, Silli registered 17 percent voter turnout overall, with some booths registering in as much as 25 percent.
Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters
SHAHKOT: Five percent polling till 9 am
Five percent voter turnout was registered in Punjab's Shakot Assembly constituency two hours after polling began.
Input by Kusum Arora/ 101Reporters
GOMIA: Nine percent polling in first two hours
Nine percent polling was registered in Gomia in the first two hours. The polling booths situated in hilly terrain and remote areas saw poor turnout in comparison to booths located near National Highways, Blocks and township area.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
GOMIA, SILLI: Faulty VVPATs in two polling booths each
According to the Chief Election officer, two polling booths each in Silli and Gomia had problems with the VVPATs which emerged when the mock polls were being conducted. These were fixed and polling continued peacefully.
Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters
NOORPUR: Sugarcane farmers, youth, businessmen tired of BJP's lies, Samajwadi Party candidate Naim Ull Hasan
KAIRANA: VVPAT machines stop working in Shamli
VVPAT machines have stopped working at the Hindu Kanya School polling booth in Shamli, Kairana.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
Meanwhile, Narendra Modi addresses nation via NaMo App while voting takes place across 10 states
While voting is underway for 10 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha seats across ten states today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the nation through his NaMo App, listing the schemes the BJP has introduced during its tenure so far.
This is in stark contrast to how former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was forced to take his app offline in wake of the Model Code of Conduct being enforced before the Karnataka elections. According to The Hindu, Election Commission of India had ordered the removal of all pictures of Siddaramaiah and other Congress ministers from government websites", and could also include "previous posts on social media championing achievements of the government".
The removal, it claims was as a result of the Model Code of Conduct which was in effect in the state following the announcement of the election dates, and required ministers contesting an election to not use government resources or official media for electioneering.
SHAHKOT: Three VVPAT machines replced during mock poll
One Control Unit at booth number 216 and three VVPAT machines at booth numbers 169, 170 and 222 were replaced due to technical snag during a mock poll. Three VVPAT at booth numbers 27, 28 and 132 were replaced during the actual polling.
Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters
MAHESHTALA: Faulty EVMs replaced
Faulty EVM machines have been replaced by the Election Commission and the voting restarted. Till now, voting has been peaceful. No news of skirmish has been reported yet.
Five Quick Response Teams have been constituted. Along with that, police patrolling vans are situated everywhere so that there are no chances of violence.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Voters forced to go back due to EVM glitches
With regular break down in almost three EVM machines at booth number 42 at VV Inter College in Sadar Kotwali area, voters were forced to goes back without casting there votes.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
MAHESHTALA: Fight is against money, not ideologies or parties, says CPM candidate Prabhat Pratim
CPM candidate Prabhat Pratim Chaudhury said that, "If the people are able to vote properly today, then there is a chance of change. After the violence in the panchayat election, there should be a change. However, the fight is not against ideologies or parties. The fight is against money. I got news that huge amount of money flowed into many wards yesterday. Hence, the fight is against this money and muscle. I personally don't believe that I need to be an MLA to be able to work for the people. Win or loss is not the end goal. Fighting for people is and the good feedback I have received from common people in the last 19 days, makes me hopeful of a change."
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
WATCH: Parties trying to buy Muslim votes in Kairana, says Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan
MAHESHTALA: Security tightened in wake of panchayat poll violence
In the wake of panchayat poll violence, tight security measures have been taken across Maheshtala. Most of the shops are closed around voting booths. The para-military forces are not allowing any party workers to enter the polling stations.
Input from Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
GOMIA: Voting yet to begin in Bokaro booth
Voting has not started at Bokaro booth numbers 292, 111 and 218 due to faulty EVMs after mock test.
Input by Santosh A/101 Reporters
JOKIHAT: Voting underway in this Bihar Assembly constituency
Voting in Jokihat Assembly seat is in progress. Overall, nine candidates are in fray for this Assembly seat. Jokihat has total 2,70,423 number of voters besides 14 voters falling in ‘Others’ category (read transgenders). According to the administration, 101 booths have been placed under 'vulnerable' category and 118 critical booths out of total 331 voting centres.
Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters
MAHESHTALA: Replaced EVMs turn out to be faulty
The EVM machines of Netaji Subhash School have been replaced. But the replaced machines also turned out to be faulty again.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
MAHESHTALA: EVM glitches stall voting
Problems with EVM machines in Nungi High School and in Netaji Subhash School have forced voting to be paused. Voters are losing their patience in Nungi.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
CHENGANNUR: Polling at booth 31-A disrupted due to EVM glitches
Polling for the Chengannur by-election began in 163 polling stations among the 164. Voting at 31-A polling station was disrupted due to the complaints regarding the voting machine. As much as 22 polling stations are under special security due to the report of problems affected. Web cameras have been placed at these polling stations and more police forces have been deployed at the booths.
Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Polling affected due to EVM malfunctioning in multiple booths
Affected booths:
Village Khodsa Booth no. 5, Jhijhana booth no. 58, Babri booth no. 33, Agarwal Dharmshala booth no. 49, Bada Bazar booth centre, Banat booth no. 91, Chausana booth no. 34, Shamli booth no. 17, Jhijhana Rashtriya Siksha Sadan College booth no. 58.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
NOORPUR: EVM glitches recorded
The booth number 34 Madarsa Imdad EVM is not working as well as the Banat EVM. The Chausana EVM is also not working. Voting at Kairana's booth number 43 began after delay of 30 minutes.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
AMPATI: Six booths classifies as 'vulnerable'; security forces deployed
Ampati has altogether 39 polling stations, which will be manned by 159 election officials. On Saturday, polling parties for the farthest 21 polling stations were deployed, with the parties for the remaining 18 polling stations moved out of Ampati on Sunday.
Six of these booths have been classified as ‘vulnerable’ due to various reasons including group clashes, inter-state border areas, elephant infestation and remoteness. Four companies of security forces have been deployed in the constituency for election duty. Along with EVMs, 65 VVPATs would be used for the voting and five polling stations are under webcasting. There are altogether 28,699 voters which include 14,317 male and 14,382 female voters.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
AMPATI: Bypoll in this Meghalaya seat could be virtual tie-breaker between Congress, NPP
The by-poll to the Ampati assembly constituency to elect former chief minister, Dr Mukul Sangma’s successor will be held today. With the Congress and the National People’s Party (NPP) tied at 20 seats apiece in the Meghalaya Assembly, the by-poll to the Ampati seat is seen as a virtual tie-breaker. While a win for the NPP would put the party, which is currently holding the reign of power in the state, in the driver’s seat, an extra legislator for the Congress would mean that it can push to stake claim to form the government.
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
SHAHKOT: Why is this bypoll important for AAP?
The Shahkot election is important for AAP which is desperate for a victory after its failure in Assembly polls last year. Major issues raised by Opposition during the campaign included illegal sand mining and molasses leak from a sugar mill in Gurdaspur district recently.
nput by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
SHAHKOT: Webcasting at 103 polling stations
As many as 1,72,676 voters will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in the fray in Shahkot constituency. Out of the total 236 polling stations, 136 are vulnerable in the constituency. Webcasting will be held at 103 polling stations.
Input by Arjun Sharma/101Reporters
PALGHAR: No pre-poll alliance between BJP, Shiv Sena
The BJP and Sena, who are allies in the state and central governments, have refused to form any pre-poll alliance for the by-elections. Sena has fielded the late BJP MP's son Srinivas Chintaman Vanga from the seat. According to IANS, the Vanga family is miffed with BJP's leadership, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for ignoring them after the former MP's death.
RR NAGAR: Voters wait to verify names ahead in Bengaluru's RR Nagar Assembly constituency
Voters from the Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency in Bengaluru on Monday waiting to verify their names with booth committee members at a polling booth near Yeswanthpur Railway Station much before the polling commenced. Despite the Congress-JDS coalition in power, they are not fielding a joint candidate.
RR Nagar is among the four largest Assembly segments in Bengaluru, with over 4.54 lakh voters, out of which 2.16 lakh are women and 65 are from the third gender. When close to 10,000 genuine voter IDs were seized in the city just before the Assembly elections, the EC had said that the number of new electors added in this constituency since last elections was up by 10 percent, higher than the average of six percent across other constituencies.
Input by Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters
GOMIA: Voting begins at 341 booths in this Jharkhand Assembly seat
Polling at 341 booths in Gomia began at 7 am. Majority of booths are witnessing good turnout. Gomia has the maximum number of hypersensitive booths in state. Apart from 1,875 polling agents, adequate deployment of paramilitary forces have been done by administration to ensure free and fair bypoll.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
KAIRANA: Voting delayed in three polling stations due to unavailability of EVMs
Voting at three polling stations in Kairana could not be started yet due to the unavailability of EVM machines. Voters, in large numbers, have been waiting for it in the queue.
Input by Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters
MAHESHTALA: 2.48 lakh voters registered, 7 transgender voters included
The number of registered voters for Maheshtala by-election are 2,48,665. Out of this, 1,27,149 are male and 1,21,509 are women voters. There are seven registered transgender voters. The number of total booths is 283 and there are 111 premises. Batanagar Balika Vidyalaya has been chosen as the DCRC centre. The areas under Maheshtala Police Station and Rabindranagar Police Station will also witness the voting.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
MAHESHTALA: BJP, CPM and TMC candidates in fray
The bypoll in Maheshtala constituency of West Bengal was necessitated with the death of MLA Kasturi Das. Dulal Das, the husband of the passed away MLA has been nominated from Trinamool Congress as the candidate. Sujay Ghosh and Prabhatpratim Choudhury are the candidates from BJP and CPM, respectively.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
CHENGANNUR: Voting begins in the Assembly constituency
Amid allegations of horse-trading in Karnataka, the Chengannur bypoll in Kerala has garnered a lot of attention with the BJP desperate to increase its presence in the communist heartland. The bypoll will be contested between a large number of candidates. The Chengannur by-election was necessitated after the death of CPM legislator KK Ramachandran Nair in January.
MAHESHTALA: Voting starts in this West Bengal constituency
Voting has begun for the Maheshtala Assembly constituency in West Bengal. Keeping up with its rising prospects in West Bengal, BJP will be looking at gaining more ground in the Maheshtala bypoll while TMC will hope to continue its winning streak. The Mahestala bypoll has emerged a tight three-way contest between TMC, BJP, and the Congress-CPM alliance, with each candidate wooing voters.
Input from Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
12 candidates in fray in Kairana, 10 from Noorpur
As per EC, 12 contestants are in fray for the Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls out of which three are women while 10 persons are contesting in the Noorpur Assembly bypolls. Two contestants are women.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
53 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in Kairana, Noorpur
The Election Commission said that they have deployed 53 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Kairana and Noorpur.
Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Voting in Kairana, Noorpur to begin shortly
Voting in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok seat and and Noorpur Assembly seat will begin shortly (at 7 am). The Election Commission has made all the preparations for it. In Kairana, 16,09,628 voter will exercise their franchise, out of which 77 persons are from the third gender, 7,36,431 are females while the rest are males.
Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
Voting in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh to begin at 7 am
Of particular significance will be bypolls to the Kairana Lok Sabha seat especially because the BJP had lost two prestigious Lok Sabha by-elections in Uttar Pradesh in March. With the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party joining hands, the BJP had to suffer defeats at Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies. They were both saffron bastions earlier, Gorakhpur being earlier represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
10 Assembly, 4 Lok Sabha bypolls today
The stage is set for the bypoll to one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in as many states in the eastern region on Monday.
The Lok Sabha seats which will go for polls include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. There will also be Assembly bypolls taking place in Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).
14:19 (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH: Police lathicharge voters following clash between BJP, Opposition
According to reports, villagers in Shamli resorted to stone pelting on the police for 'fake voting'. The police responded with lathicharge at voters in booth no. 173 in Shamli, after a clash between BJP and the Opposition.
Hundreds of villagers in Bhura also attacked a polling booth.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
14:14 (IST)
JHARKHAND: SSP conducts inspection of Silli polling station
Senior Superintendent of Police conducts an inspection of a polling station in Silli. He has been checking on various polling stations in the constituency since Monday morning to ensure peaceful polling. Here, he is talking to one of the voters there who told him he hadn't faced any trouble casting his vote and everything had gone smoothly.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
14:10 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: No complaints in Palghar after 12 pm, says EC
Following reports of multiple EVMs malfuncitoning across booths in Palghar, Returning Officer Prashant Narnaware said that no fresh complaints were registered in the constituency after 12 pm. "Encountered problems and panic in the initial hours. Nothing has happened after 12 pm. The new machines are working properly. We are in consultation with Central Election Commission about extension of voting time," he said.
14:04 (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH: 30.61 percent polling in Kairana till 1 pm
In Kairana, 30.61 percent voter turnout was registered till 1 pm, amid multiple complaints of faulty EVMs and VVPATs, reported News18.
14:02 (IST)
BIHAR: RLD workers complain EVM malfunctioning at booth 258 in Kandhla
RLD workers complained that EVMs were not working at booth number 258 in Kandhla since Monday morning.
Input by Sarfaraz Ali/101Reporters
14:00 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: 19.25 percent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in Palghar
Amid faulty EVMs and VVPATs, Palghar registered a voter turnout of 19.25 percent till 1 pm, reported ANI.
13:57 (IST)
BIHAR: Men on motorcycles ambushed car, hurled racial slurs, says Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat
Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat, Gaushal Azam, who was reportedly attacked on Monday said that men on two motorcycles ambushed his car when it slowed down, subjecting him to physical attacks and racist slurs.
Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
13:54 (IST)
KERALA: 48.1 percent polling recorded in Chengannur till 1 pm
Input by Hareesh Kumar/101Reporters
13:49 (IST)
RLD chief, Samajawadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav to meet EC officials at 3.15 pm
Following reports of faulty EVMs in Kairana and Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh, RLD chief Ajit Singh and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav will meet EC officials at 3.15 pm, reported CNN-News18.
13:46 (IST)
In European nations, election commissions have gone back to paper ballots, says Praful Patel
"EVMs are malfunctioning in Bhandara-Gondiya poll. In many big European nations, election commissions have rejected the EVMs and gone back to ballot paper system. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav ji just called me up and he also said 300 EVMs not working in Kairana bypoll," said NCP Praful Patel.
13:41 (IST)
KARNATAKA: 34 percent voting in RR Nagar till 1 pm
RR Nagar in Bengaluru recorded 34 percent polling till 1 pm.
13:36 (IST)
WEST BENGAL: Congress leader Kamalesh Sarkar detained in Maheshtala
Police detained Congres leader Kamalesh Sarkar for security measures in Maheshtala.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
13:31 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Security personnel helps elderly woman vote in scorching heat in Gomia
A securityman supports an elderly woman who came to exercise her franchise in a polling booth at Gomia. She was alone and finding difficult to stand in queue in the scorching heat.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
13:30 (IST)
JHARKHAND: 51 percent voting recorded till 1 pm in Gomia
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
13:25 (IST)
EVM, VVPAT malfunctioning indicate EC's failure, says Shiv Sena
"Technical problems in EVMs and VVPATs clearly indicate failure of EC.If this is the situation in bypolls, think about upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We've said it again and again, and other parties have also agreed, that elections should be conducted using ballot papers," said Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai.
13:22 (IST)
PUNJAB: Congress, Akali worker clash in Mehatpur, Shahkot
Clash between Congress and Akali workers in Mehatpur area of Shahkot constituency. Some people received minor injuries. Akali supporters allege that police is shielding Congress supporters.
Input by Jagjit Dhanju/ 101Reporters
13:20 (IST)
MEGHALAYA: 63.35 percent polling in Ampati till 1 pm
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
13:19 (IST)
PUNJAB: 44 percent voter turnout till 1 pm in Shahkot
Input by Kusum Arora/101Reporters
13:17 (IST)
WEST BENGAL: Came to vote despite being sick, says voter in Maheshtala
Maria Bibi (extreme right), accompanied by her daughter, came to vote despite being sick for the past one week. "I have high fever. Still I came to vote. How can I miss it?"
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
13:16 (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH: Trying to replace as many faulty VVPAT machines as possible, says Saharanpur DM
"The EVMs are fine but the VVPAT machines are malfunctioning. We have rushed engineers to the spot and are trying to replace the faulty machines as much as possible," said Saharanpur District Magistrate PK Pandey on faulty EVM and VVPAT machines.
Input by Sachin Johri/101Reporters
13:12 (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH: Police detains ex-MP from Samajwadi Party in Noorpur
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava detained Nagina's former MP Yashvir Singh of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly transporting voters to the booth in his private care. The car used did not have a valid car pass. He has been detained along with his supporters and might be released after voting is over in Noorpur.
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
13:06 (IST)
BIHAR: Jan Adhikar Party candidate for Jokihat reportedly attacked; FIR registered
Jan Adhikar Party's candidate for Jokihat, Gaushul Azam, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants who ripped off his clothes and broke the windows of the car he was travelling in. An FIR has been registered.
Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
13:05 (IST)
BIHAR: 36 percent voting in Jokihat till 12 pm
Jokihat recoded recorded a polling percentage of 36 percent as of noon.
Input by Santosh Kumar/101Reporters
13:04 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Gomia records 30 percent voting till 11 am
Gomia recorded 30 percent voter turnout till 11 am. The voting percentage is increasing in village areas.
Input by Divya Khare/101 Reporters
12:58 (IST)
JHARKHAND: First-time contestant AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto casts his vote in Gomia
AJSU contestant, Lambodar Mahto, votes in booth number 339 in Kotogada in Gomia. Mahto, a former Jharkhand Civil Service Officer, has participated in contest taking voluntary retirement from the post of ADM in state water resource department. This is the first time he is fighting an election.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
12:54 (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH: VVPAT machines malfunctioning due to high temperatures, says district magistrate
Follow reports of EVM malfunction came to light in Kairana and Noorpur, District Magistrate Indra Kumar Singh said, "Due to high temperature, VVPAT machines' sensor is developing a glitch. We are getting real time complaints and we are resolving the issue within 15 minutes. Each issue is being resolved within 15 minutes as officers are there at every centre." However, Singh did not answer if the voting timings will be extended, reported News18.
12:49 (IST)
KAIRANA: Polling stopped in two booths in Shamli due to EVM glitches
Polling was stopped at booth no. 216 and 217 in Shamli district's Bhabhisa village after it was reported that EVMs were not working since 10 am, reported News18.
12:47 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Polling suspended in 35 booths in Bhandara-Gondiya after reports of EVM malfunctioning
According to ANI, voting has been temporarily suspended at 35 polling stations in Bhandara-Gondiya after EVM malfunctioning was reported, said Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate.
12:45 (IST)
WEST BENGAL: Wish I could vote, but registered booth is far aways, says auto driver in Maheshtala
Samir Jana, an auto driver (who didn't wish to be photographed) said, "I wish I could vote but my registered booth is far away from here. Almost 10 kilometrea. Going there, standing in line for vote and then coming back to my regular route of auto will take more than half of the day. If I spend that much time, I will lose out on half a day's earning and I cannot afford that."
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
12:41 (IST)
BIHAR: Deserted polling booths in Chaukta
Voters boycotted polls after several EVM machines turned out to be faulty. Visuals of one such deserted polling booth in Chaukta.
Input by Abinesh Kumar Singh/101Reporters
12:36 (IST)
Maheshtala voters confident that polling will be peaceful
Misbauddin Khan, a daily wage labourer, cast his vote in West Bengal's Maheshtala and said, "I was not afraid to vote. I knew there would be no violence here. Maheshtala is peaceful. I have never heard of any violence in Maheshtala and even today I didn't face anything."
Inputs: Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters.
12:33 (IST)
MEGHALAYA: 42.85% polling registered in Ampati
As of 11 am, polling in the constituency has been registered at 42.85 percent. (In the image: A voter with disablity casts her vote in Meghalaya's Ampati)
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters
12:27 (IST)
KARNATAKA: 21% votes polled till 11 am in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru
More than 1,000 voters exercised their franchise at Govt Higher Primary School polling booth situated at BEML Layout in Raja Rajeswari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. According to K Narayana, a booth committee member of BJP, over 20 percent of votes polled till 10.30 am. Election Commission confirms that the polling percentage stands at 21% as of 11 am.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
12:23 (IST)
JOKIHAT
WATCH: They implicate me every elections, says JD(U)'s candidate
JD(U) candidate for Jokihat, Murshid Alam spoke to reporters after casting his vote and refuted allegations against him, saying that every time he fights elections, he is implicated. In fact, none of the other contestants from the constituency have a clean record, he said.
Input by Abhinesh Kumar Singh
11:45 (IST)
KAIRANA, NOORPUR: Samajwadi Party writes letter to EC, alleges EVMs being tampered with at Centre's direction
Following multiple reports of EVM malfunctioning and glitches in Kairana and Noorpur, the Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission claiming that that the EVMs are being tampered with at the direction of the Centre on such a large scale. The party also alleged that the faults were reported from booths where Samajwadi and allied parties' voters went.
Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
11:33 (IST)
Voting stalled over two hours in Saharanpur Ambheta
Voting at a booth in Saharanpur Ambheta has been halted for two hours due to of a faulty EVM, even as people continue to queue up in scorching heat, reported News18.
Image courtesy: News18
11:31 (IST)
BJP behind EVM malfunctioning, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
"No question of alliance. Let Amit Shah say anything. We are done with BJP. They are distributing money, switching off EVM machines. Earlier, people used to capture booths. Today, they have the keys of the EVM machines in their hands. Election Commission is under tremendous pressure from the government. Returning Officer fears for his job, and refuses to take cognizance of money distribution and other ill-practices by BJP," said Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, as per News18.
11:30 (IST)
JOKIHAT: RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam accuses administration of abusing voters
RJD candidate in Jokihat, Shahnawaz Alam, accuses the administration of harassing and abusing voters through the security personnel stationed there.
Input by Priyadarshi Shrivastava/101Reporters
11:24 (IST)
JOKIHAT: 2,600 voters boycotting bypolls
Mohammed Salim, a resident of Chaukta, says that 2,600 voters across four polling booths are boycotting these elections. A promise to rebuild a bridge connecting Chaukta to its neighbours has not been met in four years, inconveniencing villagers here who have to take a detour that adds 4.5 kilometres to their commute, he says.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
11:21 (IST)
GOMIA: Probe on over JMM candidate Babita Devi distributing money to lure voters
An ambulance having the name printed of former JMM, MLA, Yogender Mahto has been seized in Gomia. The administration had taken immediate action after a complaint that JMM candidate and wife of Mahto, Babita Devi wasdistributing money to voters to lure them. The investigation is on. The incident occurred in Kasmar.
By Divya Khare/101Reporters
11:19 (IST)
GOMIA: EVMs in Jharkhand to feature photos of candidates for first time
In this booth in Gomia, people are keen to see photos of their candidates on their EVM. For the first time in Jharkhand, EVMs will feature photographs of the candidates, making it easier for voters to recognise who they are voting for.
Input by Divya Khare/101Reporters
11:16 (IST)
KAIRANA: EVM malfunctioning in Dalit-Muslim dominated areas, says RLD candidate Tabassum Hassan
Input by Kamal Bhargava/101Reporters
11:11 (IST)
BHANDARA-GONDIYA: Voters from 34 villages boycott bypolls
34 villages in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency have boycotted the polls. The 50,000-odd voters affected by Gosikhurd irrigation project, are upset that their demands haven't been met with for years now, reported News18.
11:08 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: EVMs taking time to register votes, claim voters
Despite Election Commission's reassurance, voters from Maheshtala college informed the authorities that the machines were taking time to register anyone's vote.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101 Reporters
11:06 (IST)
RR NAGAR: JD(S) candidate GH Ramachandra casts his vote
Janata Dal (Secular) candidate GH Ramachandra is seen with his supporters near the polling booth situated at Raja Rajeswari Vidya School at RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.
Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
11:05 (IST)
KAIRANA: Akhilesh Yadav urges people to vote despite faulty EVMs
Former Uttar Pradeh chief minister urged voters to exercise their franchise amidst reports of faulty EVM machines in the state.
10:59 (IST)
JOKIHAT: 'No roads, no votes'
"No roads, no votes," chant the residents of Chaukta village in Jokihat where polling is being boycotted.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
10:58 (IST)
SILLI: 18.22 percent polling recorded in first two hours of voting
Input by Jaideep Shadilya/101Reporters
10:57 (IST)
MAHESHTALA: 15.5 percent voter turnout registered till 9 am
Voter turnout was recorded at 15.15 percent till 9 am in Maheshtala, West Bengal. The Election Commission also informed that all the faulty EVMs have been replaced and the voting is underway smoothly.
Input by Utsa Sarmin/101Reporters
10:55 (IST)
AMPATI: Voter turnout at 23.73% till 10 am
Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters