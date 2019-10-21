By-election result date 2019: Winners in 51 Assembly, two Lok Sabha seats across 18 states to be declared on 24 October

By-election result date 2019: The result of bypolls in 51 Assembly constituencies spread across 18 states of the country is likely to be declared on Thursday (24 October). In addition to the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, some North East states, among others, by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) also took place on Monday.

The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year for a successive second term in office.

The maximum numbers of constituencies voting in bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh where voters will be choosing their MLA on 11 seats. These seats are Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar.

The Assembly bypolls were necessitated after some MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state Assembly. Ghosi Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar. Five assembly constituencies are also going to bypolls in Bihar namely Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar.

In Himachal Pradesh, More than 82,000 voters in Dharmshala and over 74,000 voters in Pacchad assembly constituency will exercise their franchise in the upcoming by-elections, according to the Election Commission.

In Assam, by-elections are being conducted for four constituencies namely Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania. As many as 20 contestants are in the fray for these four seats. Four Assembly constituencies in Punjab — Phagwara, Mukerian, Dhaka, and Jalalabad — are also going to be voting on Monday.

By-election is taking on two constituencies in Rajasthan namely Mandawa and Khinwsar. Congress has fielded Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa and Harendra Mirdha from Khinwsar. Khonsa (West) assembly constituency of Arunachal Pradesh will also vote in the by-elections.

Chitrakot assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh, Jhabua (ST) in Madhya Pradesh, Bijepur in Odisha, Kamraj Nagar in Pudducherry, Shella in Meghalaya and Huzurnagar in Telangana.

