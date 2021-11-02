By Election Result 2021 Live Updates: In Sindagi, BJP is leading by 3,001 votes. Congress has got 2,054, while the BJP has received 5,255 votes. The counting is underway in the Sindagi seat

The fates of several prominent candidates hang in the balance as votes are set to be counted today (Tuesday, 2 November). The counting of votes for three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli will begin at 8 am. Of the 29 seats, the BJP held six seats, the Congress nine. The rest were with regional parties.

Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.

The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

The election results will be available on the commission's website: results.eci.gov.in

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit TRS and joined BJP. He is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket

The by-election has been necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

He said on Monday that 14 tables have been arranged for counting 2,05,236 votes. The counting would be conducted in 22 rounds. He said 86.64 percent of votes were polled in the polling held on Saturday last.

Counting would begin at 8 am at the SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar town on Tuesday and all arrangements have been made for the exercise, district Collector RV Karnan said.

Counting of votes in the keenly-watched Huzurabad Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana would be taken up on Tuesday.

According to News18, in Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 7,652 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after the first round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal.

As per early trends, BJP has made a lead in Assam, while the Trinamool Congress is making a lead in West Bengal. BJP and Congress are leading on one seat each in Karnataka.

1. All India Trinamool Congress - 55564 2. Bharatiya Janata Party - 3791 3. Revolutionary Socialist Party - 922 Leading Party - All India Trinamool Congress leading by 51773 no of votes.

The 7th round of counting is complete. There are a total of 19 rounds.

West Bengal: Results of four assembly seats -- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur -- that went into bypolls on October 30 will be announced today; visuals from Dinhata College counting centre. pic.twitter.com/5NZgErIotN

According to News18, in Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 7,652 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after the first round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal.

By-election to Assembly constituencies across 14 states | BJP leading in 1 out of 5 seats in Assam, RJD in 1 out of 2 seats in Bihar, Congress in 1 out of 3 seats in Himachal Pradesh and BJP & Congress on one each in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/eLbwkN2JCT

As per early trends, BJP has made a lead in Assam, while the Trinamool Congress is making a lead in West Bengal. BJP and Congress are leading on one seat each in Karnataka.

1. All India Trinamool Congress - 55564 2. Bharatiya Janata Party - 3791 3. Revolutionary Socialist Party - 922 Leading Party - All India Trinamool Congress leading by 51773 no of votes.

The 7th round of counting is complete. There are a total of 19 rounds.



By-Election Result 2021 LATEST Updates: The fates of several prominent candidates hang in the balance as votes are set to be counted today (Tuesday, 2 November) in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli where by-elections were held on 30 October.

The big names include INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana Assembly in protest against the three new central agri laws, Congress' Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and ex-minister from Telangana Eatala Rajender.

The Assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

On Saturday, Meghalaya witnessed the highest turnout (over 80 percent) while Bihar registered the lowest (around 50 percent).

Of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.

The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

In Mandi, Pratibha Singh is pitted against BJP's Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero.

On Saturday, Lok Sabha seats at Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh saw 75.51 percent, 54.20 percent and 63.88 percent turnouts, respectively.

Polling was more or less peaceful in all three places. In Madhya Pradesh, however, Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Bhuppendra Singh met State Election Commission officers in Bhopal and demanded legal action over the alleged booth capturing attempt by Congress supporters of their candidate in Prithvipur Assembly constituency, as per ANI.

In Meghalaya, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of the district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah.

In Haryana, the by-election to Ellenabad Assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala as MLA in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Chautala, son of INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, is contesting against Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JP candidate Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda.

It is an important contest for the Chautalas as Abhay Chautala had won the 2010 bypolls from Ellenabad when Om Prakash Chautala vacated the seat, and then retained it in 2014 and also in 2019 Assembly polls, when he was the lone INLD MLA in the House.

In the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, seven-time independent MP Mohan Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar is contesting as Shiv Sena candidate against BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi.

In Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana, the ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress locked in a triangular contest.

The by-election was held following the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit the TRS and is contesting on a BJP ticket.

The result is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as an alternative to the ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

In Assam, the ruling BJP has fielded candidates in three seats leaving the other two to alliance partner UPPL. The Congress put up nominees in all five, while its former allies, the AIUDF and the BPF, are contesting in two and one seats respectively.

In West Bengal, TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim Dinhata seat, which the BJP had snatched from him in the April elections.

The by-election was held following the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, as he chose to retain his Lok Sabha membership. Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur are seen as a prestige battle for the BJP, which is currently grappling with an exodus of MLAs and senior leaders. In Santipur, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar had resigned from the Assembly.

A high voter turnout of nearly 71 percent was recorded on Saturday in West Bengal's four Assembly constituencies — Gosaba, Santipur, Khardaha and Dinhata — where bypolls were held, an official said. Barring a few stray incidents, polling, which began at 7 am, passed off peacefully in all four constituencies, the Election Commission official said.

A scuffle between TMC and BJP supporters was, however, reported outside a booth in Khardah, where saffron party candidate Joy Saha apparently caught hold of a "fake voter" and handed him over to the police. TMC candidate and state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay dubbed the allegations as baseless.

Security personnel had to use batons to disperse the crowd outside the Khardah booth. According to TMC members, deceased MLA Kajal Sinha's son, Arjodeep, was injured in the melee and had to be hospitalised. TMC MP Sougata Roy claimed that Saha's security personnel assaulted Arjodeep.

The ruling party activists gheraoed Saha's car and staged a sit-in on GT road for some time.

In Rajasthan, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has a slim majority and faces infighting in the Congress with party leader Sachin Pilot at the helm of a camp of detractors, the bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and BJP legislator from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena.

In Vallabhnagar, the ruling Congress party has given a ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat's wife, Preeti Shaktawat, while the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala. The Congress has fielded Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad against BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena.

Both the BJP and the Congress are keen to win the results will send a message across the state about the performance of the Gehlot government, which is facing a challenge from the Congress faction led by Sachin Pilot.

In Karanataka, the by-election was necessitated following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal and will be the first electoral test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had replaced B S Yediyurappa.

Counting of votes will also take place in Andhra Pradesh's Badvel seat, earlier held by the YSRC, Deglur in Maharashtra, which was held by the Congress, and Tuirial Assembly seat in Mizoram.

With inputs from PTI