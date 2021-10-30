By Election 2021 and Polling of Votes LIVE Updates: Bypolls to three three Lok Sabha, 30 Assembly Seats will be held today.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The counting of votes will take place on 2 November.

The stage is set for bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 Assembly constituencies spread across 13 states on Saturday.

The votes will be counted on Tuesday and all eyes will be on key battles in Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Of the 30 Assembly seats going to the bypolls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

Adequate security and COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place for the electoral exercise. In the majority of the seats, the main fight will be between BJP and Congress candidates.

In Assam, bypolls will be conducted in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra seats. The ruling BJP has fielded candidates in three seats leaving the other two to alliance partner UPPL. The Congress put up nominees in all the five, while its former allies, the AIUDF and the BPF, are contesting in two and one seats respectively.

In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

West Bengal | People queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar where Assembly polls have been scheduled for today. Other places where bypolls will be held today include Santipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/CEVI5SE4Vr

West Bengal

Four Assembly seats in West Bengal are going to by-polls on 30 October 30 amid tight security and maintenance of COVID-19 protocols. All eyes will be on Dinhata as TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim the seat which the BJP from him by a whisker in the April polls.

Guha is up against BJP's Ashok Mandal, who had defeated him in 2006 as a TMC candidate.

The other three seats, where by-elections will be held are Santipur in Nadia district, Khardah in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur are prestige battles for the saffron party, which is currently grappling with exodus of MLAs and senior leaders. The other two seats, however, fell vacant following the death of the winning candidates.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has a slim majority and faces infighting in the Congress with party leader Sachin Pilot at the helm of a camp of detractors. Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad, held by the Congress and the BJP respectively will be the seats to watch on the day of results.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

While the Congress gave ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat's wife Preeti in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala. Former BJP MLA and chief of Janta Sena Randhir Singh Bhinder is also contesting as an independent MLA. Apart from them, BJP's rebel Udailal Dangi is also contesting election as Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate in Vallabhnagar.

The by-election in Telangana's Huzurabad has also become a prestige battle for Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy with the polls necessitated following the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

Rajender, who rubbished the allegations, had quit TRS and joined BJP.

Bihar

Bihar is seeing bypolls to two Assembly seats. This follows the death of the Janata Dal (U) MLAs and is crucial for the NDA government's stability, as the majority of the government rests on a slender margin with just four more than the required mark.

In Tarapur, RJD candidate Arun Kumar Sah will be contesting against JD(U)'s Rajiv Kumar Singh. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has fielded Chandan Singh, and the Congress, Rajesh Mishra.

From Kusheshwar Sthan, JD(U) has fielded Aman Hazari, the son of deceased MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari. The Congress has fielded Atirek Kumar while the RJD's Ganesh Bharti will be representing the party from the seat.

Assam

Karnataka and Meghalaya

The bye-elections in Karnataka's Hanagal and Sindgi constituencies will be the first electoral test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had replaced BS Yediyurappa.

Bypolls will also be held in Andhra Pradesh's Badvel seat; Tarapur and Kusheshwar constituencies in Bihar; Meghalaya's Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang seats; Deglur in Maharashtra; and Tuirial assembly seat in Mizoram.

With inputs from PTI