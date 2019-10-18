By-election 2019 Voting Date: Voting in 64 Assembly seats, one Lok Sabha constituency across 18 states to begin at 7 am on 21 October

By-election 2019 Voting Date: Along with the polling in two Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra, voting for by-elections to 64 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on 21 October 2019 (Monday). According to the Election Commission, voting for these seats will begin at 7 am on 21 October 2019 in the respective polling booths.
While Assembly bypolls will be held on 64 Assembly seats, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will also have a bypoll. These Assembly seats include 15 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.
While announcing the poll schedule for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India announced dates for bypolls in 64 Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, it added two more Assembly bypolls in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha seat to the list.
The 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats mostly belong to MLAs who lost the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections and had to resign as MLAs.
The Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated after the death of sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party in July.
Here's a list of Assembly by-election seats scheduled to go to polls on 21 October, sorted by states:
Arunachal Pradesh (1)
Khonsa
Assam (4)
Ratabari
Jania
Rangapara
Sonari
Bihar (5)
Kishanganj
Simri Bakhtiarpur
Daraunda
Nathnagar
Belhar
Chhattisgarh (1)
Chitrakot
Gujarat (6)
Tharad
Kheralu
Amraiwadi
Lunawad
Radhanpur
Bayad
Himachal Pradesh (2)
Dharamshala
Pachhad
Kerala (5)
Manjeshwar
Ernakulam
Aroor
Konni
Vattiyoorkavu
Madhya Pradesh (1)
Jhabua
Meghalaya (1)
Shella
Odisha (1)
Bijepur
Puducherry (1)
Kamraj Nagar
Punjab (4)
Phagwara
Mukerian
Dakha
Jalalabad
Rajasthan (2)
Mandawa
Khinwsar
Sikkim (3)
Poklok
Martam
Gangtok
Tamil Nadu (2)
Vikravandi
Nanguneri
Telangana (1)
Huzurnagar
Uttar Pradesh (11)
Gangoh
Rampur
Islas
Lucknow Cantt.
Govindnagar
Manikpur
Pratapgarh
Zaidpur
Jalalpur
Balha
Ghosi
Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in:
Samastipur, Bihar
Satara, Maharashtra
Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 09:46:15 IST