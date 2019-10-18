You are here:
By-election 2019 Voting Date: Voting in 64 Assembly seats, one Lok Sabha constituency across 18 states to begin at 7 am on 21 October

Politics FP Staff Oct 18, 2019 09:46:15 IST

By-election 2019 Voting Date: Along with the polling in two Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra, voting for by-elections to 64 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on 21 October 2019 (Monday). According to the Election Commission, voting for these seats will begin at 7 am on 21 October 2019 in the respective polling booths.

While Assembly bypolls will be held on 64 Assembly seats, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will also have a bypoll. These Assembly seats include 15 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.

File image of voters at a polling booth in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. PTI

While announcing the poll schedule for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India announced dates for bypolls in 64 Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, it added two more Assembly bypolls in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha seat to the list.

The 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats mostly belong to MLAs who lost the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections and had to resign as MLAs.

The Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated after the death of sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party in July.

Here's a list of Assembly by-election seats scheduled to go to polls on 21 October, sorted by states:

Arunachal Pradesh (1)
Khonsa

Assam (4)
Ratabari
Jania
Rangapara
Sonari

Bihar (5)
Kishanganj
Simri Bakhtiarpur
Daraunda
Nathnagar
Belhar

Chhattisgarh (1)
Chitrakot
Gujarat (6)
Tharad
Kheralu
Amraiwadi
Lunawad
Radhanpur
Bayad

Himachal Pradesh (2)
Dharamshala
Pachhad

Kerala (5)
Manjeshwar
Ernakulam
Aroor
Konni
Vattiyoorkavu

Madhya Pradesh (1)
Jhabua

Meghalaya (1)
Shella

Odisha (1)
Bijepur

Puducherry (1)
Kamraj Nagar

Punjab (4)
Phagwara
Mukerian
Dakha
Jalalabad

Rajasthan (2)
Mandawa
Khinwsar

Sikkim (3)
Poklok
Martam
Gangtok

Tamil Nadu (2)
Vikravandi
Nanguneri

Telangana (1)
Huzurnagar

Uttar Pradesh (11)
Gangoh
Rampur
Islas
Lucknow Cantt.
Govindnagar
Manikpur
Pratapgarh
Zaidpur
Jalalpur
Balha
Ghosi

Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in:

Samastipur, Bihar
Satara, Maharashtra

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 09:46:15 IST

