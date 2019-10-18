By-election 2019 Voting Date: Voting in 64 Assembly seats, one Lok Sabha constituency across 18 states to begin at 7 am on 21 October

By-election 2019 Voting Date: Along with the polling in two Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra, voting for by-elections to 64 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on 21 October 2019 (Monday). According to the Election Commission, voting for these seats will begin at 7 am on 21 October 2019 in the respective polling booths.

While Assembly bypolls will be held on 64 Assembly seats, the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar will also have a bypoll. These Assembly seats include 15 in Karnataka and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.

While announcing the poll schedule for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India announced dates for bypolls in 64 Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, it added two more Assembly bypolls in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha seat to the list.

The 11 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats mostly belong to MLAs who lost the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections and had to resign as MLAs.

The Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha by-election was necessitated after the death of sitting MP Ram Chandra Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party in July.

Here's a list of Assembly by-election seats scheduled to go to polls on 21 October, sorted by states:

Arunachal Pradesh (1)

Khonsa

Assam (4)

Ratabari

Jania

Rangapara

Sonari

Bihar (5)

Kishanganj

Simri Bakhtiarpur

Daraunda

Nathnagar

Belhar

Chhattisgarh (1)

Chitrakot

Gujarat (6)

Tharad

Kheralu

Amraiwadi

Lunawad

Radhanpur

Bayad

Himachal Pradesh (2)

Dharamshala

Pachhad

Kerala (5)

Manjeshwar

Ernakulam

Aroor

Konni

Vattiyoorkavu

Madhya Pradesh (1)

Jhabua

Meghalaya (1)

Shella

Odisha (1)

Bijepur

Puducherry (1)

Kamraj Nagar

Punjab (4)

Phagwara

Mukerian

Dakha

Jalalabad

Rajasthan (2)

Mandawa

Khinwsar

Sikkim (3)

Poklok

Martam

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu (2)

Vikravandi

Nanguneri

Telangana (1)

Huzurnagar

Uttar Pradesh (11)

Gangoh

Rampur

Islas

Lucknow Cantt.

Govindnagar

Manikpur

Pratapgarh

Zaidpur

Jalalpur

Balha

Ghosi

Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in:

Samastipur, Bihar

Satara, Maharashtra