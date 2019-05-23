Buxar Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Buxar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 16,40,567

Female electors: 7,62,255

Male electors: 8,78,312

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Dinara and Ramgarh Assembly constituencies were added to this seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Dinara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Lalmuni Choubey had an iron grip over this seat from 1996 to 2009. However, he lost to Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Jagdanand Singh in 2009. Singh lost to BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey in 2014 by more than 1.32 lakh votes.

Demographics: Traditionally, it has been Brahmin-Rajput dominated seat. It covers the entire Buxar district and parts of Kaimur and Rohtas. Buxar district has a population of 17,06,352 people with more than 15.91 lakh Hindus, as per Census 2011. It is a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

