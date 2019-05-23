Co-presented by


Buxar Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:14:30 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RD(U) Anil Kumar Rai 0 Votes 0% Votes
JVKP Anil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sushil Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBSP Uday Narayan Rai 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Dhanjit Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Binod Kumar Bikrant 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Ravi Raj 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Jagadanand Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arvind Kumar Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Santosh Kumar Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jay Prakash Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ranjit Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramchandra Singh Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Kumar Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ashwini Kumar Choubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
Buxar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 16,40,567

Female electors: 7,62,255

Male electors: 8,78,312

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Dinara and Ramgarh Assembly constituencies were added to this seat in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Brahampur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur (SC), Ramgarh, Dinara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Lalmuni Choubey had an iron grip over this seat from 1996 to 2009. However, he lost to Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Jagdanand Singh in 2009. Singh lost to BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey in 2014 by more than 1.32 lakh votes.

Demographics: Traditionally, it has been Brahmin-Rajput dominated seat. It covers the entire Buxar district and parts of Kaimur and Rohtas. Buxar district has a population of 17,06,352 people with more than 15.91 lakh Hindus, as per Census 2011. It is a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:14:30 IST

