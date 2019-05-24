Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:47:47 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia 598,376 Votes 42% Votes
AITC Mamtaz Sanghamita 595,937 Votes 42% Votes
CPI(M) Abhas Ray Chaudhuri 161,329 Votes 11% Votes
INC Ranajit Mukherjee 38,516 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 18,540 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Ramkrishna Malik (Dev) 13,766 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Sucheta Kundu (Banerjee) 6,543 Votes 0% Votes

Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 15,83,498 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,21,377

Female electors: 7,62,121

Assembly Constituencies: Bardhaman Dakshin, Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Monteswar, Bhatar, Galsi (SC), Durgapur Purba, Durgapur Paschim

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. This is a new constituency created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Saidul Haque of the Communist Party of India (CPM) won the election in 2009. Mumtaz Sanghamita of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) defeated Haque in 2014 elections to win the seat.

Demography: The constituency comes under Burdwan district, which is known as the rice bowl of West Bengal. At least, 72 percent of the constituency is rural.  In the last election, two women candidates fought the election here, in a bid to woo over 7.6 lakh women voters – one of the highest in the state.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:47:47 IST

