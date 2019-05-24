Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 15,83,498 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,21,377

Female electors: 7,62,121

Assembly Constituencies: Bardhaman Dakshin, Bardhaman Uttar (SC), Monteswar, Bhatar, Galsi (SC), Durgapur Purba, Durgapur Paschim

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. This is a new constituency created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Saidul Haque of the Communist Party of India (CPM) won the election in 2009. Mumtaz Sanghamita of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) defeated Haque in 2014 elections to win the seat.

Demography: The constituency comes under Burdwan district, which is known as the rice bowl of West Bengal. At least, 72 percent of the constituency is rural. In the last election, two women candidates fought the election here, in a bid to woo over 7.6 lakh women voters – one of the highest in the state.

