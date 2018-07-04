'Bullet train like magic locomotive that may not appear': Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi government

Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre claiming that its much talked about bullet train project was like a "magic" locomotive that may not materialise. Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Rahul also said that despite an issue like Doka La on the border, the prime minister was seen sitting on a swing with the Chinese president.

"Modi's bullet train is like a magic train which may not materialise in reality," the Congress chief said speaking to party activists at Fursatganj. Rahul, who is the local MP, also claimed that the Centre's demonetisation decision had done nothing but derail business activity at all levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken the "backbone" of small traders while benefitting big businessmen.

"As much as Rs 2 lakh crore of 15 big businessmen have been waived off... The first task that Narendra Modi ji did was that he broke the backbone of small and middle class businessmen," Rahul, who arrived here on a two-day visit, said. "He (Modi) snatched money from your pockets through GST and demonetisation and gave it away to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi," he added.

The Congress chief claimed employment generation was hit adversely under the current regime. Attacking the government on foreign policy front, Rahul said despite a contentious and sensitive issue like Doklam on the border, Prime Minister Modi sat on a swing with the Chinese president.

Rahul also visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who allegedly died some time back while waiting for the sale of his crop at a government centre. Meanwhile, a party activist said very soon around 250 youth, active on social media, may be selected and trained by the Jawahar Lal Nehru Leadership Institute in the field of media.