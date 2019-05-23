Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Buldhana Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:28:29 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Ananta Datta Puri 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Siraskar Baliram Bhagwan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gajanan Uttam Shantabai 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinkar Tukaram Sambare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravin Shriram More 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Pratap Pandharinath Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Dr. Rajendra Bhaskarrav Shingne 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vikas Prakash Nandve 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Wamanrao Ganpatrao Akhare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Banwarilalji Masani 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Abdul Hafeez Abdul Ajij 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Buldhana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,96,234

Female electors: 7,50,687

Male electors: 8,45,547

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Buldhana, Chikhli, Sindhkhed Raja, Mehkar (SC), Khamgaon, Jalgaon (Jamod).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been held by Shiv Sena for the last four Lok Sabha elections. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It almost covers the entire district of Buldhana. It has a population of 22,32,480 people. A total of 18.21 percent of the people belong to Scheduled Castes and its literacy rate is 83.4 percent as per Census 2011.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:28:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile