Buldhana Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Buldhana Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 15,96,234

Female electors: 7,50,687

Male electors: 8,45,547

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Buldhana, Chikhli, Sindhkhed Raja, Mehkar (SC), Khamgaon, Jalgaon (Jamod).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been held by Shiv Sena for the last four Lok Sabha elections. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It almost covers the entire district of Buldhana. It has a population of 22,32,480 people. A total of 18.21 percent of the people belong to Scheduled Castes and its literacy rate is 83.4 percent as per Census 2011.

