Buldhana Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Buldhana Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Buldhana district — Mehkar.

Constituency Name – Buldhana

Constituency Number – 22

District Name – Buldhana

Total Electors – 3,04,951

Female Electors –1,46,169

Male Electors –1,58,780

Third Gender–2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2004, Congress candidate More Muktayarsingh Julalsingh lost to Shiv Sena's Shinde Vijay Haribhau who won with almost 55,546 votes. In 2009, Shinde again won with 66,524 votes. In 2014, Harshwardhan V Sapkal of the Congress party won the Assembly election with 46,985 votes. This year, Abdul Rajjak Abdul Sattar of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad from Shiv Sena, and Harshwardhan Sapkal from Congress will be contesting from this seat.

Demographics – As of 2011, Buldhana had a net population of 286,992 people. It is also known as "Vidharbhacha Praveshdwar". Buldhana is connected to National Highway 6 through Khamgaon Nandura Malkapur town by NH753A.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .