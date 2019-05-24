Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,36,447(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,05,616

Male electors: 9,30,831

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Anupshahr, Bulandshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Syana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has won the seat three times in the last four elections. Chhatrapal Singh won the seat in 1999 elections, while former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh won it in the next election. In the 2009 elections, the seat went to Samajwadi Party’s Kamlesh Balmiki before he lost to Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency in Western Uttar Pradesh has around 4 lakh Muslims, 3.50 lakh Jats and 2.50 lakh Dalits. Lodh, an OBC community, are also found in significant numbers in this constituency.

