Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:56:33 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Bhola Singh 681,321 Votes 61% Votes
BSP Yogesh Verma 391,264 Votes 35% Votes
INC Banshi Singh 29,465 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,719 Votes 1% Votes
IND Radhika Devi 5,170 Votes 0% Votes
RSJP Pramod Kumar 3,664 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Kumar Singh 3,388 Votes 0% Votes
NBMP Reena Devi 1,453 Votes 0% Votes
BBPP Satish 1,268 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Vinay Kumar Singh 917 Votes 0% Votes

Bulandshahr Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 17,36,447(2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,05,616

Male electors: 9,30,831

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Anupshahr, Bulandshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Syana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has won the seat three times in the last four elections. Chhatrapal Singh won the seat in 1999 elections, while former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh won it in the next election. In the 2009 elections, the seat went to Samajwadi Party’s Kamlesh Balmiki before he lost to Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014.

Demographics: This constituency in Western Uttar Pradesh has around 4 lakh Muslims, 3.50 lakh Jats and 2.50 lakh Dalits. Lodh, an OBC community, are also found in significant numbers in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:56:33 IST

