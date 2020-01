Budget Session from 31 Jan; LS speaker Om Birla, RS chairman M Venkaiah Naidu call all parties for discussion before Parliament meets tomorrow

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened a meeting of the leaders of various political parties in the evening of 30 January, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a similar meeting at his residence on 31 January.

The government has also convened a meeting of the leaders of all political parties in the morning of 30 January.

According to sources, the meetings are aimed at ensuring that the upcoming Parliament session goes on smoothly and there are no disruptions. The leaders of various parties in the Upper House have been invited by Naidu to his residence in the evening, as well as by Birla, for separate meetings.

It may be recalled that for the first time, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a 100 percent productivity during the last two sessions, which Naidu said was an indication of "the ship of RS passing through stormy waters being steadied". At the upcoming meeting, the Rajya Sabha chairman is likely to appeal to the leaders of various parties to continue with that positive momentum during the important Budget Session.

The session will commence on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament and continue till 11 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.