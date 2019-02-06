BSP-SP alliance has left BJP sleepless and afraid, says Mayawati; ex-UP CM claims frustrated BJP is cursing Opposition

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati Wednesday claimed that the BSP-SP alliance has left the BJP's top leadership 'sleepless' and 'afraid', due to which the party curses the coalition in all its meetings.

Mayawati's counter came hours after BJP president Amit Shah attacked the alliance at a meeting of booth-level workers in Aligarh.

"The BSP-SP alliance has not only made the BJP's top leadership sleepless but also afraid and they are out to curse it in all the big and small programmes," the BSP chief said in a party release.

"We got to hear the same in the Aligarh programme, in which the alliance was termed a farce," Mayawati said.

"This cursing only encourages the people of the 'sarv samaj' associated with the alliance to work hard, in turn adding to the frustration of the BJP," she added.

Mayawati said the BJP could sense its defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is sensing that it will face a drubbing in the upcoming elections and will lose power because of the BSP-SP alliance, and hence is out to defame it, she claimed.

"It is most unfortunate that they are trying their best to entangle the leaders of opposition parties and conspiring to defame them among the people," she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said none of the BJP's plans would work as people were aware of the party's designs and unhappy about the prevailing situation.

"Everyone is aware of how under the BJP-led central and Uttar Pradesh governments casteism, political vendetta and communalism have increased," Mayawati said.

On the Ram temple, she said construction of the shrine is not an issue, but the real issue is whether the country will be run according to the Constitution or the narrow mindsets of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — the ruling party's ideological parent.

The actual problem is that BJP and company consider themselves to be above the Constitution and law of the land, which has led to serious problems in the country, she said.

