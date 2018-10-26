BSP issues its second list of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Bhopal: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued its second list for 29 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday.

With this, the Mayawati-led party has so far announced 51 candidates for the 230-member Assembly.

Last month, it had declared its first list, dashing the Congress' hope of an alliance.

"We are going to fight all 230 seats in MP," state BSP chief Pradeep Ahirwar told PTI.

The party has so far nominated 40 new faces and the candidates include Brahmins, Thakurs and members of other upper caste communities too, he said.

The BSP has four MLAs in the BJP-ruled state which will go to the polls on 28 November.